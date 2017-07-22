If You’ve Suffered 35/53 Of These Period Struggles, Then You Deserve A Damn Medal

-
Pulling out a dry tampon.Using a cardboard applicator.Pants DIGGING into your belly because you're so bloated.Your face breaking out like nobody's business.Cramps that are so bad all you can do is lie there.Cramps so bad they actually wake you up.Having a tampon string break while trying to pull it out......and then having to actually reach up into your vagina to pull out the tampon.Bleeding through your underwear.Bleeding through your jeans/pants.Bleeding through your bedsheets.Sweating...lots of sweating.Peeing while having a tampon in.Pooping while having a tampon in.Dropping a new tampon on the bathroom floor and not having a backup.Dripping blood on your hand while removing your tampon or cup.Dripping blood on a toilet seat.Finding your old, dried period blood under a toilet seat while cleaning.Dripping blood onto the bathroom floor.Pulling out a bloody tampon and accidentally flinging blood onto a wall or bathroom stall.Using toilet paper to catch your bloody tampon so it doesn't make a mess.Taking out a bloody tampon only to discover there's no garbage.Opening a tampon on the non-applicator side.Sitting up in the morning and feeling blood GUSH into your underwear.Blood seeping up your buttcrack.Seeing a thick, chunky clot of blood in the toilet.Seeing a mucousy wad of blood on your pad/tampon/cup.Spilling your cup onto your hands.Spilling your cup onto the floor.Doubling up your pads so you don't have a leak at night.Washing blood out from your underwear or clothes.Washing blood out from your bedsheets.Watching your shower/bath water turn pink and thinking it looks like a crime scene.Having the sticky part of a pad stick to your leg.Having the sticky part of a pad stick to your pubes.Accidentally making the sticky part of a pad stick to ITSELF.Having to readjust a pad in public.Feeling the cold dampness of period underwear.Laughing or sneezing so hard you feel a sudden GUSH of blood come out.Checking the seat you're sitting on because you're worried you bled through.Improvising with a wad of toilet paper because you don't have a pad or tampon handy.Getting super constipated right before your period......and then having the grossest poop ever during it.Putting in a tampon expecting your period to start, but it doesn't......and then not having one handy when your period DOES start!Spending so much time trying to wash out a particularly bad bloodstain that your fingers actually hurt.Tying something around your waist to hide your butt after you accidentally bleed through.Being paranoid you pushed a tampon up with another one because you can't remember if you took the other one out.And then ACTUALLY finding an old tampon really was pushed up by another.Trying to work out if your brown discharge is the start of your period or not.Thinking your period was over, going pad/tampon/cup-free, and then having your period come back with a vengeance.Doing a weird walk because your dry tampon is uncomfortable AF.And finally, experiencing the worst case of swamp ass during your period.
If You’ve Suffered 35/53 Of These Period Struggles, Then You Deserve A Damn Medal
You've had a few period struggles in your life, but not a ton. You're very, very, verrrrryyyy lucky! Or, you know, just really good about dealing with periods (please share your secret!). Either way, you still deserve a medal because periods suck!
You've had your fair share of period struggles. I feel your pain and wish I could send you all the painkillers, heating pads, and chocolate (or your preferred treat) in the world. At the very least, you ABSOLUTELY deserve a medal!
WOW. You have had some major period struggles in your life. Aren't periods just the FREAKING WORST?! I feel your pain on a spiritual level and just want to let you know that you 110% deserve a medal.