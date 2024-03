11.

"There was an old guy who lived down the road from me, he wasn't good on his feet so only used the bottom half of his house. He went to go to bed one night but fell in front of his old electric heater next to his bed in the living room and couldn't get up again. The poor bloke was cooked alive. When the paramedics turned up they had to go into the garden to vomit; it was horrific, apparently. I only know this because a couple of family members went to see what was happening when an ambulance turned up at his house, I'm not sure who called it. They said it was truly awful. The guy survived for a while in the hospital with his injuries but unfortunately died. He must have been in front of the heater for hours."