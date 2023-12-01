Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "Godzilla Minus One" Is Probably One Of The Best Films Of The Year, And Everyone Agrees

    "A stunning achievement in Japanese cinema that had me in literal tears at the end."

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In case you hadn't heard, there's a new Godzilla movie roaring into (US) theaters today...Godzilla Minus One. And ~spoiler alert~ it is fan-freaking-tastic.

    CGI graphic of Godzilla
    Toho Co., Ltd.

    Godzilla Minus One is by acclaimed filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki and stars an all-star Japanese cast, led by Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe. It's also worth noting that Godzilla Minus One is made by Toho Co., Ltd., who famously created Godzilla.

    Set just after World War II, when Japan had no self-defense force or armaments, the film explores a story where "what if" Godzilla came to Japan while it was completely disarmed.

    Godzilla destroying a city
    Toho Co., Ltd.

    Without giving too much away, let's just say that this is not your typical monster film. Yes, Godzilla himself is awesome and horrifying (and looks AMAZING thanks to some top-notch visual effects), but themes of post-traumatic devastation and the ongoing, generational horrors of a post-nuclear war (the first the world had ever seen) are also explored to heartbreaking effect.

    Toho Co., Ltd.

    And people who've already had a chance to see the movie are OBSESSSSSED:

    Twitter: @strangeharbors / Toho Co., Ltd.

    Twitter: @spookyvicente / Toho Co., Ltd.

    Twitter: @Danimalish / Toho Co., Ltd.

    Twitter: @NicholasJLevi / Toho Co., Ltd.

    Twitter: @danthemcmahon / Toho Co., Ltd.

    Twitter: @artwithinpod

    Twitter: @animate_amore / Toho Co., Ltd.

    Twitter: @Thomslight / WWE

    Basically...you gotta go see GODZILLA MINUS ONE! It opens today in US theaters, and you can watch a trailer for it here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Toho Co., Ltd.