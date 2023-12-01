Browse links
Godzilla Minus One cost around 1/15th the production budget of The Marvels and is one of the best-looking disaster movies I’ve ever seen. We are absolutely rinsed when it comes to making these kinds of movies. pic.twitter.com/1IBu1g4y1G— Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) November 30, 2023
GODZILLA MINUS ONE is a stunning achievement in Japanese cinema that had me in literal tears at the end. A gripping, fierce, horrific and heartfelt mediation on survivor's guilt and trauma. It has what is potentially the greatest sound mix I've ever heard in Dolby Cinema.— Vicente Francisco Garcia 🎃 (@spookyvicente) November 30, 2023
9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/jLWoMZEUaO
GODZILLA: MINUS ONE is one of the best films of the year. This is a monster film where the human conflict is just as compelling, if not more so, than the tremendous action sequences. This is emotional, hard-hitting, and simply the best Godzilla movie I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/dfBDNfW76Y— Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) November 30, 2023
Not even kidding when I say while Oscars don’t matter, GODZILLA MINUS ONE should be given a nomination for Best Picture— Nick (@NicholasJLevi) November 30, 2023
It’s THAT fucking good pic.twitter.com/lIauNXtkWk
Godzilla: Minus One Oscar campaign starting right now. Get that big boy a Oscar. pic.twitter.com/hPvXxKtmaj— Gossip Girl (@danthemcmahon) November 30, 2023
Godzilla Minus One is like Act One Jurassic Park, Act Two Jaws, and Act Three Dunkirk— Houston Coley (@artwithinpod) November 30, 2023
Godzilla minus one is fantastic! The scale, scope and raw power of the character has never felt so real. Do your self a favor and see this in theaters. The score and sound design was awe inspiring. pic.twitter.com/HKwDLsqXQx— Jabloobie (@animate_amore) December 1, 2023
I saw Godzilla minus one and I all I have to say is that it made me speechless 9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/r0YoUcvSCP— Bustah (@Thomslight) November 30, 2023