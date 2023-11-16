These People All Had Really Simple, But REALLY Genius Ideas, And I Love Them For That

Internet Finds·Posted on Nov 16, 2023These People All Had Really Simple, But REALLY Genius Ideas, And I Love Them For ThatAll of these people make me feel so stupid, and that's OK with me.by Crystal RoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. This smarty pants who found an excellent additional use for a pool noodle. Bosuns_Punch / Via reddit.com 2. This animal lover who had a good idea. OkMaybeLater90 / Via reddit.com 3. And this pet parent who created the simplest hack to keep their fur baby from chasing squirrels. adamchain / Via reddit.com 4. This smart seamster who shared a simple, but genius hack to sew in a straight line. lucidillusions / Via reddit.com "It's sew obvious."—m1racle"It really seams effective."—Trustmemeimadoctor"I love this thread."—NovelTAcct 5. And the person who came up with this smart door latch that doubles as an accessories holder in a public restroom. YourInfidelityInMe / Via YourInfidelityInMe "And they threw in the umbrella holder?! I love Japanese design and architecture!"—Inevitable-Tour-1561 6. The person at DFW airport who added these lights to the bathroom stalls so you can tell which are available. Emeri5 / Via reddit.com 7. The genius traffic light designer who made this one with an hourglass to help count down the time left before the light changes. nonexisting-- / Via reddit.com "PEDESTRIANS: START YOUR HURRYING!"—heyhihay 8. And the person who came up with the idea of adding crossing lights on the ground that turn green/red — helpful for people who are basically glued to their phones! Diban977 / Via reddit.com "This is pretty common where I live in Korea; almost everyone looks at their phones when walking, so it makes sense."—MsAndooftheWoods 9. The person who figured out this simple "hack" for drying a toilet brush. callMeSIX / Via reddit.com 10. The person who had the idea to sort this furniture hardware by step rather than type. Doctor_Nutsack / Via reddit.com "This makes me unbelievably happy."—Oliver10110 11. And this bird of a feather who laid it out REALLY simple. effinwhitey / Via reddit.com "I LOVE thoughtful packaging. Makes me irrationally happy when I discover this sort of thing."—WeirdEngineerDude 12. This clever cook who shared a neat trick to measure honey in a baking recipe. KevlarYarmulke / Via reddit.com "Also, if the recipe calls for any sort of oil, just measure and pour that before you do the honey, and it will slip right out."—anoble562 13. And the smarty who added this drawing on a pasta box to help gauge the quantity of pasta you need/use. LorenzoCol / Via reddit.com "How to calculate the correct amount of pasta to cook:1. Estimate the amount you think you’ll need.2. Wrong."—Maddie-Moo 14. The restaurant owner who had the foresight to install both unscented (for before eating) and scented (for after eating) soap dispensers. crankerson / Via reddit.com "This is at KazuNori, a place that serves mainly sushi hand rolls. You wouldn't want a fragranced soap scent lingering on your hands to interfere with the taste of the food. But then afterward, you might want scented to cover up any (potential) fish smell."—thafraz 15. The person who came up with this simple life improvement — fan pull chains that have a light bulb and fan blades at the end to indicate which chain to pull. bailee77499 / Via reddit.com 16. And this restaurant owner who had these neat lights installed to get your server's attention silently. UraniumWrangler / Via reddit.com "I’m more amazed by how they made the word 'turn' work both ways."—dunequestion 17. The smarty pants who designed this ruler to have cascading millimeter marks so it's easier to read. u/132kimh / Via reddit.com "This ruler...RULES."—decidet 18. This super smart grandpa who sorted his extra sauce packets into a case. satchamo87 / Via reddit.com "We do this at the hospital, too, when delivering meals. I dubbed it the 'snackle box.'"—JacksonDirk 19. This mom who painted an outlet to blend in with its surroundings. FentanylBolus / Via reddit.com "They are all around the kitchen, and to be completely honest, they are pretty hard to find."—FentanylBolus 20. Whoever designed these benches to be reversible so you can choose your view. thoughtgun / Via reddit.com "Trains in Sydney had seats like these last time I was there. You could choose to face forward like a normal person, or if you really wanted to live wild, travel to your destination facing backward."—byDMP 21. And then, the person who made this bench on rails so you can always be in the shade. DhyeyLim / Via reddit.com "Or round a fire pit, so you can move the seating away from the smoke."—jadethief17 22. And, wait!! MORE benches!! The clever designer who came up with this bench/ad, which is just really cool-looking IMO. CassiusIsAlive / Via reddit.com "Break me off a piece of that BUS STOP BENCH!"—zahnsaw 23. The clever person that designed this store to have different surfaces to "road test" strollers. eyedubb / Via reddit.com "What they really need is a curb to test it on. Every pram or stroller I’ve had has been great on level terrain, but the moment you try and take it over a bump or curb, that’s the real test."—DaisyPlus3 24. The person who incorporated kick buttons on these elevators. rastroboy / Via reddit.com "We have them at my work. I always thought it was so you didn't need to touch the buttons, but found out they're actually for our movers who can't push a button due to them carrying items."—Poorman81 25. The smarty pants who designed this toilet to have a sink attached to the top — this is so you can re-use the sink water in the next flush in order to help save water. Divachu / Via reddit.com "My relatives in Japan had one of these. Theirs looked relatively fancy in comparison to this. It really made their tiny guest bathroom useable. There was absolutely no room for a toilet and a sink otherwise."—MangoCandy 26. The genius that designed this shirt with buttons on the inside as well to help prevent annoying boob-gap. kalimoo / Via reddit.com "Nice!! Now, if they would just give us pockets, we would finally be set!"—WeAreClouds 27. This intelligent paper bag designer who just wants to help. u/Sugalips2000 / Via reddit.com "I remember those bags from Food4Less. I always thought it was so obvious, why would you need instructions? But then, I watched other grocery store employees and some people definitely need those instructions."—katlian 28. The helpful person who designed these stairs with a groove on the side to make carrying bikes easier. y0immatt / Via reddit.com "Bike runnel is the term if you're curious."—mykreau 29. The person who designed this umbrella to only show the logo when it rains. jaegee0000 / Via reddit.com "That’s so fucking cool. How?! What a time to be alive."—fuchsiabunny"Hydrophilic regions."—Anasoori 30. The mastermind who created this pan with a thermochromic indicator to show if it is hot. RealNajm / Via reddit.com "T-Fal has had those for decades, although all of the ones I've seen have the heat indicator in the pan itself, not on the handle."—Buck_Thorn 31. The person who decided to incorporate a window on this toaster. ai_is_ded1212 / Via reddit.com "How toast your bread is. New adjective. Love it."—letsbuildasnowman 32. The smarty who designed this spatula with a little stand. dgroove8 / Via reddit.com "I always thought that was there so the spatula wouldn't slide into the pot or pan."—mrjengu"Things can be two things."—FasterDoudle 33. The canny person at this library who created "binge boxes" to loan out. bradshaw1992 / Via reddit.com "PG-65. That's great."—eagleth"What does it mean?"—45KA"They feature actors over 65 and appeal to an older audience. It's a binge box for grandpa."—bradshaw1992 34. And the equally clever person at this library who made cake pans available to check out. Museumgirl82 / Via reddit.com "One of my locals does tool lending. Super helpful for pricy tools that you’re only going to use once or twice."—GhostalMedia 35. The absolute genius who added this small, but highly useful, feature to an oven — showing the time you started cooking. Fearless-Professor33 / Via reddit.com "I wonder if the engineer who proposed that received the proper acknowledgement?"—FarkFrederick"I hope there's cake and perhaps appetizers."—normscherries 36. The earth-conscious inventor of these cardboard hangers in a store. CrapSheSaidSheWas18 / Via reddit.com "Cardboard can be sturdy as hell. I got cabinets delivered, and they were boxed in cardboard. That was the hardest cardboard I've ever had to cut up."—Annoying_Auditor 37. And this eco-friendly bar owner who opted to start using pasta as straws instead of plastic. gary_was_alone / Via reddit.com "They last a whole lot longer than paper straws that disintegrate before you finish your drink AND are much better for frozen drinks and milkshakes that take longer to finish drinking. Paper straws go soggy less than halfway through the frozen drink and collapse on themselves when you try to suck."—Scirax 38. These young Girl Scouts, aka geniuses, who posted up outside a local dispensary to sell cookies. ridethepickle / Via reddit.com "They know their clientele."—ChickenInvader42 39. The person who packed this tube with a tongue depressor attached to prevent it from rolling around. SarcasticGamer / Via reddit.com "I work at the post office. I’m told they do this so that the tubes actually get scanned going through the machines (basically a conveyer belt that scans on the top and bottom). Otherwise, they spin and/or don’t get scanned correctly.If they don’t get scanned, the tracking numbers don’t get updated, and people get all mad. By doing it this way, they get scanned at each processing plant."—PrometheusAborted 40. The genius who came up with this gate design that allows horses but not vehicles. Blencathra / Via reddit.com "As someone who works on a ranch, I cannot explain how useful this would be where I work. People like to drive down the private roads the farm is located on to see the horses, but we need to keep the gate open to bring the horses back after a ride."—Kalashnikov-model_47 41. The genius designer who created this cool dining table that houses a secret spiral staircase. CharmingtheCobra / Via reddit.com In case you're wondering, this leads to a "generic" basement. OP explained, "There was only exterior access to the basement via slippery wooden deck stairs when we moved in. Needed interior access so our indoor cats could get to their litter boxes and we could easily get to the laundry, breaker box, etc." 42. The handy cat parent who repurposed an old TV into a lovely cat bed for their cat's birthday. BrewCoven / Via reddit.com "Two hundred channels, and nothing but cats."—bandastalo 43. This landscaper who leaves a rectangle of wildflowers so bees can use them. Gaddanger / Via reddit.com "My office started doing that now, too, for the bees and generally to increase biodiversity. It looks great, really colorful, and lush — much nicer than having a boring lawn around an office for no reason."—Shasve 44. The designer of this hotel phone in Iceland that has a special button to wake you up if there are northern lights in the sky. KristjanHrannar / Via reddit.com "Iceland is such a wonderful country. When we lived there, in Reykjavík, if there were Northern Lights in the forecast, they would dim the city lights."—Sharchir 45. The person who designed this cool jacket with a hand-me-down label. Investr_shiba / Via reddit.com "If you’ve ever owned anything from L.L.Bean, you know this is legit because it lasts forever. I have a backpack from kindergarten that is still in good shape 15 years later."—KnowledgeShouldBFree 46. The thoughtful movie theater employee who created this helpful chart that tells people if there is an end credit scene. deleted / Via reddit.com "They want you to leave so they can start cleaning, LOL."—cullend"Yup. I don’t waste my time sticking around, and they get to clean the theater sooner. Everybody wins."—twisty77 47. The retail store designer who had the wisdom to make this hanger for a dressing room. myjupitermoon / Via reddit.com "Ratio should be more like 1 hook for 'Yes,' 3 hooks for 'No,' 10 hooks for 'Maybe.'"—SANTAAAA__I_know_him 48. The clever tire-maker who incorporated a tread depth measurer built into the rubber. KevlarYarmulke / Via reddit.com "Should be a safety requirement on all tires! Brilliant. (The numbered design, not just the usual indicators.)"—3WarmAndWildEyes 49. The clever person who dreamed up this device that shows how much blood a local blood bank has. awritemate / Via reddit.com This is in Melbourne, Australia in case you were wondering. 50. Finally, the high-key genius who created this Oreo cookie holder that attaches to a glass, thus making them smarter than literally all of us. fuzziblanket / Via reddit.com We salute you. H/T r/mildlyinteresting and r/designporn