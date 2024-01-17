21 Shocking, Dark, And Wild DNA Test Stories From Things Like 23andMe

20. Found out that my (ex) girlfriend was actually my cousin. In college I became a DJ at the student radio station and ended up meeting her through that. We became close friends almost instantly, and after a few months, she built up the courage to ask me out. When we started seriously talking and learning about each other, we kept finding more and more things we had in common. She was born in the same small town (~4k people) as my grandmother and her middle name is my grandmother’s name. 'Wow, cool coincidence!' We both have a family history of BPD and Raynaud’s. 'Hey, we’ll know how to take care of each other!' Laying our arms next to each other they looked nearly identical. 'It’s like we were made for each other!'

After about a month of talking, she invited me to her apartment to cuddle and talk while she did some schoolwork. Things got heated and we were making out when we both had this moment of shared deja vu like this had happened before. We made out some more but didn’t do anything further before she had to leave to pick up her roommate.

The next day she blew up on me over text, blocked me on everything, basically just gone from my life, and I was so hurt and confused because I really liked her, but she’d been pretty inconsistent (BPD) and it ended up for the best.

A few months later I’m talking to my uncle before Christmas dinner. He’s a big genealogy nerd and has hundreds of years of our family tree plotted out on Ancestry. When I joined the conversation he was talking about a gravesite he visited from some relative in the 1700s. At this point, I’m not really paying attention and just sipping my drink while everyone else talks, but eventually he started talking about my grandmother and her siblings.

I’m learning about my great-aunt and suddenly I feel sick because it all slides into place. My great-aunt is my ex’s grandmother. My ex is named after MY grandmother, who is her grandmother’s sister. We have the same bone structure and our families have the same predisposed medical conditions because they’re the same family. I haven’t contacted her to tell her, because how do you tell someone that kind of news? 'Heyyy, you know how we were dating and almost had sex? Well, I’m glad we didn’t because you’re my cousin haha!' And I’m absolutely never telling my family because it just feels like the kind of thing I should take to the grave; but hey, Reddit can know.

TL;DR: My grandmother and my ex-girlfriend’s grandmother were sisters.

—GadgetRho