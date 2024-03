19 Wild, Shocking, And Unbelievable CIA Documents That Have Actually Been Declassified

9.

The American cover-up of Japanese war crimes — This was the pardon of the Japanese war criminals who ran Unit 731 in exchange for their findings. They performed countless experiments on live human POWs. Cutting off limbs to test blood loss, injecting them with diseases and seeing how they progressed when left untreated, vivisection of these same individuals, and other really fucking disgusting stuff that I don’t have the stomach to type out. You can google the rest. The US government felt it was more important to have that information in American hands than to let it go to the Russians, or be lost. You’d never be able to conduct those kinds of experiments again, and for good reason, so they considered it the lesser of two evils."