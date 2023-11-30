21 Creepy And Very, Uh, "Unique" Images That Will Probably Leave You Feeling Unsettled

1.
Like this image of a person taking a bath with...pickles?!
2.
This ~Bugs Bunny~ positioned in just the right place to watch you as you do your business:
3.
These sheep standing like a flock of zombies in the middle of the night:
4.
This...whatever this is...growing out from under and around a toilet:
5.
This creepy face left on a couch after someone's 5-year-old child was crying on it:
6.
This scary spider that looks like it has a human skull face:
7.
This creepy little Christmas tree in the middle of the woods that's fully decorated and powered for some reason:
8.
This creepy baby face in the middle of this tree trunk:
9.
This, uh, "Pikachu" costume that probably left these kids with nightmares:
10.
This bizarre doomsday cloud formation that someone saw in the skies of Bursa:
11.
Or these strange, inexplicable lights that showed up in the sky over Jeju, South Korea:
12.
This peek-a-boo giant clown balloon I would rather not see out my own window:
13.
This lamp, yes...A LAMP...someone made out of their X-rays:
14.
This worrying sign someone found in the woods that depicts a person jumping over a bunch of hands:
15.
This person's vein that turns at a 90-degree angle (how and why is this happening?!):
16.
This footprint someone found on their bed after they came home from work (that was not from themselves):
17.
This nightmarish "Lego" face someone found while sorting out a box of toys:
18.
The inside of this cabbage that looks like a long, creepy hallway to nowhere:
19.
Or this super creepy (and very large?!) mannequin that looks like it's waving from an abandoned barn:
20.
This creepy rabbit face that someone found in their coffee:
21.
And finally, whatever the heck is going on in this image: