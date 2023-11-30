Skip To Content
    21 Creepy And Very, Uh, "Unique" Images That Will Probably Leave You Feeling Unsettled

    Definitely don't make these the last images you see before going to bed tonight.

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Like this image of a person taking a bath with...pickles?!

    someone bathing in pickles
    SeaMaterial8320 / Via reddit.com

    2. This ~Bugs Bunny~ positioned in just the right place to watch you as you do your business:

    A Buggs Bunny toilet
    Kiko_oo6 / Via reddit.com

    3. These sheep standing like a flock of zombies in the middle of the night:

    Sheep at night
    YourlocalBisexual- / Via reddit.com

    4. This...whatever this is...growing out from under and around a toilet:

    Black stuff coming out of a toilet
    a_fly13666 / Via reddit.com

    5. This creepy face left on a couch after someone's 5-year-old child was crying on it:

    Wet marks on the back of a sofa that form a face with eyes, nose, and mouth
    MedicMalfunction / Via reddit.com

    6. This scary spider that looks like it has a human skull face:

    A white spider with long legs and a long abdomen that has bumps that look like a face
    jrkraj1 / Via reddit.com

    7. This creepy little Christmas tree in the middle of the woods that's fully decorated and powered for some reason:

    A small christmas tree with lights on it in the middle of a forrest
    ygtjf / Via reddit.com

    8. This creepy baby face in the middle of this tree trunk:

    A tree trunk where in the middle the pattern looks like a baby doll&#x27;s head smiling
    _Ozzymandias_ / Via reddit.com

    9. This, uh, "Pikachu" costume that probably left these kids with nightmares:

    A costume of pikachu where the face looks completely wrong and scary
    u/Other-Cup-588 / Via reddit.com

    10. This bizarre doomsday cloud formation that someone saw in the skies of Bursa:

    A cloud shaped like an eye at sunset
    u/anivia3346 / Via reddit.com

    11. Or these strange, inexplicable lights that showed up in the sky over Jeju, South Korea:

    A bunch of short vertical lights in the sky above some apartment buildings
    snap2 / Via reddit.com

    12. This peek-a-boo giant clown balloon I would rather not see out my own window:

    A large clown face balloon wedged between two high rise buildings
    u/FishWithFangs / Via reddit.com

    13. This lamp, yes...A LAMP...someone made out of their X-rays:

    A lamp shade made with x ray prints stitched together
    canwedoitagain / Via reddit.com

    14. This worrying sign someone found in the woods that depicts a person jumping over a bunch of hands:

    A warning street sign of a stick person jumping over hands at the entrance of a wooded area
    quadriplegicswimteam / Via reddit.com

    15. This person's vein that turns at a 90-degree angle (how and why is this happening?!):

    A man&#x27;s arm with a circle around part of his arm vein that is at a 90 degree angle
    u/mdakramaq / Via reddit.com

    16. This footprint someone found on their bed after they came home from work (that was not from themselves):

    A blanket on a bed with the light outline of a foot
    u/LexiLaLa324 / Via reddit.com

    17. This nightmarish "Lego" face someone found while sorting out a box of toys:

    A lego person head that has a large grin and wide eyes
    kitherarin / Via reddit.com

    18. The inside of this cabbage that looks like a long, creepy hallway to nowhere:

    A red cabbage cut in half with the middle stalk looking like a long hallway floor
    6ex_God / Via reddit.com

    19. Or this super creepy (and very large?!) mannequin that looks like it's waving from an abandoned barn:

    An old barn with the door open and a large mannequin taller than the door peering out with its hand up
    u/CypressWest17 / Via reddit.com

    20. This creepy rabbit face that someone found in their coffee:

    A cup of coffee with the bubbles swirled that look like a rabbit with long ears and large uneven eyes
    laluminyx / Via reddit.com

    21. And finally, whatever the heck is going on in this image:

    Thomas the Tank Engine driving up behind someone&#x27;s car, as seen from the side view mirror
    u/Dilballah / Via reddit.com