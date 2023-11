21 Incredibly Dark Cults That Will Make You Question Humanity

Founded by David Berg, and currently led by Karen Zerby, The Family International is a "new religious movement" that's been around since the late 1960s and has gone through several name changes over the years. Past members include celebrities like River and Joaquin Phoenix (whose family were members of the cult in the '70s), and Rose McGowan. Berg had told his followers that "God was love and love was sex, so there should be no limits, regardless of age or relationship." Former members have since accused the cult of engaging in the physical and sexual abuse of children.