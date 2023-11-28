Skip To Content
21 Incredibly Dark Cults That Will Make You Question Humanity

The Family International, formerly known as The Children of God (among many other names), which has been accused of all kinds of awful abuse, has been around since the late 1960s. Past members include celebrities like River and Joaquin Phoenix, and Rose McGowan.

Crystal Ro
by Crystal Ro

BuzzFeed Staff

Warning: Graphic and disturbing content ahead including mentions of sexual abuse.

1. Love Has Won

Amy Carlson making the peace sign with both her hands while sitting in bed
HBO / Via youtube.com

Led by Amy Carlson, aka "Mother God," the Love Has Won "new religious movement" was founded in 2006 and later described as a cult by ex-members and the media. Members of the group believed Carlson was a 19-billion-year-old being who had been reincarnated hundreds of times — including as Jesus, Joan of Arc, and Cleopatra. The group was eventually accused of physical abuse, brainwashing, and fraud, while Carlson herself died in April 2021. According to Rolling Stone, her cause of death was attributed to "alcohol abuse, anorexia, and chronic colloidal silver ingestion" and her body found mummified. HBO recently released a docuseries, Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, which chronicles the group and Carlson's exploits.

2. Children of God aka The Family International

A group of teens and young adults dancing at a Children of God gathering
Boris Spremo / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Founded by David Berg, and currently led by Karen Zerby, The Family International is a "new religious movement" that's been around since the late 1960s and has gone through several name changes over the years. Past members include celebrities like River and Joaquin Phoenix (whose family were members of the cult in the '70s), and Rose McGowan. Berg had told his followers that "God was love and love was sex, so there should be no limits, regardless of age or relationship." Former members have since accused the cult of engaging in the physical and sexual abuse of children.

3. The Branch Davidians

A man with his wife and child
Elizabeth Baranyai / Getty

The most famous member of this cult was David Koresh. Koresh and his followers were part of the famous Waco siege at their compound near Waco, Texas — there was an intense gun battle with the ATF and the FBI ending in a huge fire that killed around 80 members, including children. The siege lasted 51 days.

4. Order of the Solar Temple

Closeup of a man
- / HO/AFP via Getty Images

The religious-based sect was created in the late 1970s or early 1980s by French founders Luc Jouret and Joseph Di Mambro. They operated on the beliefs of the Knights Templar and eventually put down roots in Switzerland and Canada. In 1994, a 3-month-old baby was violently killed, along with his parents, because members of the cult thought he was the Antichrist. A few days later, several members took part in a series of mass murder-suicides in Switzerland.

5. Peoples Temple

Jim Jones sitting in a chair wearing sunglasses and a leisure suit
Janet Fries / Getty Images

Founded by Jim Jones in Indianapolis, Indiana, the cult is most known for the mass murder/suicide at Jonestown, aka the Jonestown Massacre, in Guyana on Nov. 18, 1978. Over 900 people died by drinking cyanide-laced punch (inspiring the phrase, "drink the Kool-Aid"), many against their will. Jones himself died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The massacre was the largest loss of American civilian life in a single, non-natural event (until the September 11 attacks).

6. Twelve Tribes

man on the news
A Current Affair / Via youtube.com

Founded by Elbert "Gene" Spriggs in 1972 in Tennessee, Twelve Tribes aspires to recreate the "original" Christian Church as described in the Book of Acts. However, much of the controversy surrounding the group stems from accusations of their treatment of children, which allegedly involves abuse and child labor practices.

7. NXIVM

Barbara Bouchey, one of Keith Rainiere&#x27;s ex-girlfriends leaving court
Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

Presenting itself as a multi-level marketing organization that "offers personal and professional development" seminars, NXIVM is generally believed to have been a front for a sex cult that was founded by convicted sex trafficker Keith Raniere. Some of the cult's members included heiresses, powerful CEOs, and even Hollywood actors like Allison Mack, Grace Park, and Kristin Kreuk among many others. HBO released a docuseries in 2020 called The Vow that delved into NXIVM's shady practices via former members.

8. Heaven's Gate

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
A member of the group, dead, covered with a purple sheet and wearing nike sneakers
David Mcnew / Getty Images

Founded in the 1970s by Bonnie Nettles and Marshall Applewhite, Heaven's Gate is most known for the March 26, 1997 discovery by police of 39 members after a mass suicide in a San Diego mansion. They were found wearing Nike Decades shoes (which were discontinued as a result), identical black shirts and sweat pants, and their bodies covered by a square purple cloth. The discovery was highly televised at the time and dominated news headlines for weeks.

9. Church of the First Born of the Lamb of God

black and white photo of a man
12 News / Via youtube.com

Started by Ervil LeBaron in the 1970s in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Church of the First Born of the Lamb of God was a group originally part of the Latter Day Saints (Mormon) movement. They had split from the Latter Day Saints and moved to Mexico in order to continue practicing polygamy. Ervil often fought with one of his brothers, Joel, and eventually orchestrated his murder. Over time, Ervil threatened many other polygamist leaders to pledge allegiance to the Church of the Lamb of God and was also responsible for dozens of deaths or "blood atonements," as he believed them to be.

10. Aum Shinrikyo

Shoko Asahara, leader of the cult group Aum Shinrikyo sitting with his legs crossed
Wojtek Laski / Getty Images

Founded by Shoko Asahara in 1984, this is a Japanese doomsday cult that is still active today. The cult carried out a number of deadly sarin nerve gas attacks in Tokyo during the mid-'90s. The attack in 1995 killed 13 people and left more than 6,000 injured with some still experiencing after-effects over 20 years later.

11. Blackburn Cult, aka the Divine Order of the Royal Arms of the Great Eleven

Aerial view of a town
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Founded in downtown Los Angeles by a mother-daughter duo, May Otis Blackburn and Ruth Wieland Rizzio, in 1922, the two believed they could communicate with angels and resurrect the dead. They had been accused of killing one member in an oven, poisoning another, and making many others disappear. The cult disbanded when May was arrested for grand theft.

12. The Ant Hill Kids

closeup of man with a long beard and balding head
CITV / Via youtube.com

At its peak, the group had 40 members, including children fathered by Thériault, their self-proclaimed prophet. He would punish members who strayed by making them break their own legs with sledgehammers, cut off the toes of other followers, and sit on lit stoves. He was later arrested, received a life sentence, and was killed in prison by a cellmate.

13. Ripper Crew

the mug shot of Thomas Kokoraleis
CBS / Via youtube.com

This Satanic cult targeted women in the Chicago area during the early 1980s. They are suspected of kidnapping, raping, mutilating, and murdering as many as 20 women. Thomas Kokoraleis, a member of the cult, said the group performed cannibalistic and sexual rituals and called the ring leader's place a satanic chapel. Thomas is set to be released from prison soon.

14. Rajneesh movement

Netflix

Popularized by the Netflix docuseries Wild Wild Country, the Rajneeshees (followers of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh) founded a commune called Rajneeshpuram in central Oregon during the '80s. They fought with locals for many years, and there was even an internal assassination attempt on their founder Bhagwan's personal doctor.

15. True Russian Orthodox Church, aka the Penza Recluses

News footage of the cult
Afp / AFP via Getty Images

This religious doomsday group rejected processed food and considered bar codes “satanic symbols.” In the late ‘00s, they lived in a cave, but slowly emerged over the course of 2008 as a result of the cave collapsing, possible suicide attempts, and toxic fumes from two dead cult members.

16. The Family

the founder locking arms with two men beside her as they walk outside
Fairfax Media / Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Led by yoga teacher and self-proclaimed "living god" Anne Hamilton-Byrne, this 500-member group set out to "build a perfect race through a collection of children." This included dyeing the kids' hair bleach-blonde and having them injected with LSD as part of an initiation. Many of the children in the cult were allegedly taken as newborns from hospitals.

17. Source Family

cult members in LA in 1973
Gravitas Ventures / Via youtube.com

This group was founded in the 1970s by Father Yod, who had previously been accused of murder twice. He and his commune resided in the Hollywood Hills and had 140 members. Aside from leading the commune, Yod also ran one of Los Angeles' most popular health food restaurants known as The Source. At the time of his death, he had 13 wives. Cabo Cantina on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood now stands where The Source restaurant used to be.

18. Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God

A soldier views the burned remains of up to 250 Ugandans of Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God
Alexander Joe / AFP via Getty Images

The group was formed after its two founders claimed to see visions of the Virgin Mary. They followed the Ten Commandments to a T. In 2000, 330 members were killed after a fire broke out in one of their churches. Whether this was a mass suicide or murder is still unclear.

19. The Narcosatanists/Matamoros

photo of the founder and then a photo of mass graves
Barbara Laing / Getty, Bettmann / Getty

Led by Adolfo Constanzo, they would often team up with drug cartels and perform spells that would ensure the cartel's success and grant them protection. They began by sacrificing animals during their rituals, but then eventually moved on to human sacrifices. They are believed to have killed 15 people and run what one witness calls "a human slaughterhouse." Their most famous killing and mutilation is that of spring breaker Mark Kilroy in 1989.

20. The Holy Rollers

Black and white photo of a barn
Heritage Images / Heritage Images via Getty Images

A cult popular with women, the "Holy Rollers" was started in the early 1900s in Corvallis, Oregon, and believed their founder, Edmund Creffield, could receive messages from God and prepare them for the apocalypse. He used sleep and food deprivation to keep his followers in line with his beliefs. Creffield also tried to seduce women in order to find "the second mother of Christ." He was later killed by the brother of two of his followers.

21. Finally, the Manson Family

Manson in prison
Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Famously led by Charles Manson, the Manson Family came to national attention after the murder of actress Sharon Tate in 1969. Manson himself was not there during the Tate murders, but he was the one who ordered them. Manson, who was serving nine life terms in a California prison, died of natural causes on Nov. 19. 2017.