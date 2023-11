According to KOIN News , the night before, the car's owner, Mark Holzmann, had been driving into a parking garage and "may have" cut a bicyclist off. Holzmann said, “I don’t know, it’s not like I overtook him, passed him, and turned in front of him. If anything, he was coming up from behind me.” Apparently, the bicyclist then "went from zero to ballistic" and started "yelling, screaming, shouting." Holzmann believes the bicyclist may have found his address through his customized license plate.