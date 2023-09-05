    21 People Who Probably Thought, "Okay, But How Much Can I Actually Get Away With?"

    They knew. They DEFINITELY knew.

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The ballsy employee who put this masterpiece of a sign together:

    sign looks like it mostly says hot horse cock
    noodled67 / Via reddit.com

    2. This word search maker who probably had a pretty good laugh to themselves:

    line reads cum lol
    whenfartsattack / Via reddit.com

    3. The cheeky person who edited this soccer player's bio to be in-line with their name:

    name of the player is kevin lasagna and someone wrote lasagna has many layers to his game
    Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Image, Bucky__Goldstein / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who made HIGHLY questionable crucifix-sign-thing:

    jesus written into a cross
    AkaGurGor / Via reddit.com

    5. The artist who designed this sugar packet that looks questionable...

    lewd sugar packet illustration
    u/indigoculus / @tania_laskaa / Via reddit.com

    ...but is actually very innocent and 100% not what you thought it was:

    illustration held up correctly showing a lady holding a spirit
    u/indigoculus / @tania_laskaa / Via reddit.com

    6. This sign designer who 100% knew what they were doing:

    McDonald&#x27;s sign that reads, &quot;My ass open 6 am&quot;
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    7. And the employee who had a lot of fun when placing this label:

    a price tag on a mug so it reads, &quot;My ass is reduced for quick sale $2&quot;
    u/CookieChokkate / Via reddit.com

    8. The dad who made this side-eye swap-out:

    a dad gave his adult kid back a bottle of vodka that his kid had stolen when they were 16 and he&#x27;d replaced with water
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    9. This hotel signmaker who knows what's up:

    smoking signs on room numbers except 420 and 422
    u/Zaldabus / Via reddit.com

    10. The designer who put this guy on this weight in JUST the right position...

    a person holding a dumbbell right where their crotch is
    u/Benny_Johnz / Via reddit.com

    ...or wrong, depending on how you look at it:

    looks like the illustrated guy has an erection when you put the weight on
    u/Benny_Johnz / Via reddit.com

    11. This sneaky signmaker who really did that:

    Simply Swank sign that says &quot;Simply wank&quot; because it just has one &#x27;S&#x27; for both words
    u/dredwerker / Via reddit.com

    12. This sign designer who said, "Yup, that'll do":

    a sign that says welcome to the clit
    u/keith2301 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who decided to draw something ~fishy~...

    a penis illustration
    u/excelsior_frenemy / Via reddit.com

    ...that turned out to be just "a lobster":

    it&#x27;s actually a lobster when it comes in fully
    u/excelsior_frenemy / Via reddit.com

    14. The city planner who managed to sneak in this questionable design:

    a city design that looks like a penis
    u/randydufrane / Via reddit.com

    15. The grocery store clerk who had some fun with this label-maker:

    a price tag right over the word &quot;pick&quot; to make it look like the f-word
    u/NotRobot_ / Via reddit.com

    16. The copywriter who chose to write, "Bring your bush to life..." for this vibrating piece of decor:

    a Halloween decoration to put in a bush
    u/rudager62369 / Via reddit.com

    17. The employee who put a "used" label in juuuust the right spot:

    a &quot;used&quot; sticker covering part of the word &quot;analysis&quot; so it looks like &quot;anal&quot;
    u/jeanheff / Via reddit.com

    18. This butcher who you KNOW had a good ol' laugh about this:

    meatballs and sausage that look like genitalia
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    19. The store owner who made this cheeky sign:

    a sign that says, &quot;Please do not grab your own balls, we will grab them for you&quot;
    u/solantf1 / Via reddit.com

    20. The employee who made this sign and then said, "Sorry, I just couldn't resist."

    a sign that says, &quot;Nice! 69 cents&quot;
    u/MHSPitDad / Via reddit.com

    21. And finally, the person who placed these gift cards...

    two gift cards stacked together that make it look like someone holding boobs
    u/beautyaal / Via reddit.com

    ...in just the right (or wrong)...

    u/beautyaal / Via reddit.com

    ...order:

    u/beautyaal / Via reddit.com

    H/T r/theyknew