21 People Who Probably Thought, "Okay, But How Much Can I Actually Get Away With?"

1.
The ballsy employee who put this masterpiece of a sign together:
2.
This word search maker who probably had a pretty good laugh to themselves:
3.
The cheeky person who edited this soccer player's bio to be in-line with their name:
4.
The person who made HIGHLY questionable crucifix-sign-thing:
5.
The artist who designed this sugar packet that looks questionable...
...but is actually very innocent and 100% not what you thought it was:
6.
This sign designer who 100% knew what they were doing:
7.
And the employee who had a lot of fun when placing this label:
8.
The dad who made this side-eye swap-out:
9.
This hotel signmaker who knows what's up:
10.
The designer who put this guy on this weight in JUST the right position...
...or wrong, depending on how you look at it:
11.
This sneaky signmaker who really did that:
12.
This sign designer who said, "Yup, that'll do":
13.
This person who decided to draw something ~fishy~...
...that turned out to be just "a lobster":
14.
The city planner who managed to sneak in this questionable design:
15.
The grocery store clerk who had some fun with this label-maker:
16.
The copywriter who chose to write, "Bring your bush to life..." for this vibrating piece of decor:
17.
The employee who put a "used" label in juuuust the right spot:
18.
This butcher who you KNOW had a good ol' laugh about this:
19.
The store owner who made this cheeky sign:
20.
The employee who made this sign and then said, "Sorry, I just couldn't resist."
21.
And finally, the person who placed these gift cards...
...in just the right (or wrong)...