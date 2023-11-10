Skip To Content
    30 Boyfriends Who Apparently Have No Idea What Food Is

    IDK why, but men sure love to misuse hot dogs and tortillas.

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Look, not everyone is good at cooking. And not everyone has ~great~ taste in food. But there are some people in this world, namely boyfriends, who truly choose chaos when it comes to "cooking" and food. Here are their crimes:

    1. Like this boyfriend who needs a lesson on how to cut sandwiches because this is NOT it:

    A sandwich cut at a diagonal, very off centered
    mermaidcafe / Via reddit.com

    2. This boyfriend who made cheese COCOA-ENCRUSTED shepherd's pie for dinner:

    A pan of chocolate covered slop
    lanapocalypse / Via reddit.com

    3. Or this boyfriend who decided it would be a brilliant idea to eat gushers with his hotdog:

    A half eaten hot dog with half a dozen gushers candies on it
    evilnicegirl / Via reddit.com

    4. This boyfriend who apparently has a habit of making any food into a "sandwich," and created this magnum opus — a "stir-fryjita":

    a tortilla stuffed with noodles and vegetables
    pspsprettykitty / Via reddit.com

    5. This boyfriend who apparently does not know what macaroni OR cheese is:

    a put full of half cooked penne in watery looking cheese sauce
    Finding_Scremo / Via reddit.com

    6. And this boyfriend who attempted to make carbonara, but made something that looked more like vomit:

    a pot of grey and mushy looking slop with chunks of ground meat and vegetables
    vertigoism / Via reddit.com

    7. This boyfriend who made his version of "enchiladas" despite no one's request:

    frozen burritos topped with american sliced cheese and hot sauce
    3lbowMacar0ni / Via reddit.com

    8. And this boyfriend who attempted to make chili dogs:

    hot dogs and canned beans with ketchup and mustard on sliced white bread
    After-Hospital-7733 / Via reddit.com

    9. This boyfriend who 1,000% chose chaos when he made baked beans and pickles...like, excuse me, sir?!

    a plastic container with hamburger pickles and beans in a soupy mix
    Skylasthename / Via reddit.com

    10. And this boyfriend who needs to stop and think before ever making a crab meat and caviar sandwich again, and then COMPLAINING that it's "too fishy":

    white bread with canned grab meat, mayo, and caviar mashed on it
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    11. This boyfriend who baked croissants for dinner (at least he tried!):

    pillsbury croissants, unrolled, laid flat, on a baking sheet coming out baked like flat triangles
    BrittBroChil / Via reddit.com

    12. This boyfriend who put expired chili (from 2016) on a toasted bagel and thought it would be cute to call it "tater gravy":

    a toasted bagel cut in half with a ton of sloppy chili drowning it
    skyecozmo / Via reddit.com

    13. This boyfriend who allegedly made beef teriyaki:

    a place with a dark slop that almost looks black
    CitronFantastique / Via reddit.com

    14. This boyfriend who was asked to make dinner by their sick girlfriend and returned with this fine selection of, well, technically sustenance:

    a plate with half a tortilla, a frozen fish piece, four chicken tenders, a broken corn dog, and some ketchup
    sxyazn / Via reddit.com

    15. This boyfriend (whose partner wanted you to know is 45, for the record) who should probably call their dentist STAT:

    a bowl of sugary fruit cereal with four halloween oreos in it, too
    lotusblossom520 / Via reddit.com

    16. This boyfriend who combined ramen noodles (with the soup) with Alfredo sauce and managed to make two separately good things look awful together:

    a bowl of ramen noodles in watery looking creamy soup
    MadScientist_8 / Via reddit.com

    17. This boyfriend who thought adding a bit of cracked pepper on top of his ketchup, sliced cheese, and tortilla would actually make it better (it did not):

    a tortilla with two sliced of white cheese, some ketchup and pepper on top
    olivebeaner / Via reddit.com

    18. This boyfriend who managed to turn their scrambled eggs a lovely shade of green/blue:

    a bowl with scrambled eggs that look green because of some kind of vegetables in it
    D-Beyond / Via reddit.com

    19. This boyfriend who made a rather memorable lunch of fish balls, macaroni, and ketchup:

    plain macaroni noodles with fish balls next to it ketchup drizzled on top
    Milkyuwu / Via reddit.com

    20. This boyfriend whose girlfriend discovered he likes to eat pasta with KETCHUP. Not tomato sauce and ketchup. Just ketchup:

    a bowl of penne with some ground beef and a lot of ketchup covering it
    slutzombie / Via reddit.com

    21. This boyfriend who made gyoza with a Cheeto "drizzle" whilst high:

    a plate with a handful of steamed dumplings and four cheetos on top
    hellolaurenn / Via reddit.com

    22. And this boyfriend who made whatever the heck this is while 100% sober:

    a corn tortilla with a slice of pepper jack and a hot dog on top
    marymf4 / Via reddit.com

    23. This boyfriend who claimed that their go-to nostalgia/lazy meal is a jalapeño tuna and Hot Cheetos sandwich with fresh dill to elevate:

    white bread with tuna, hot cheetos, and dill inside
    flexlionheart / Via reddit.com

    24. This boyfriend's take on nachos which consists of microwaved chips, a slice of cheese, and salami:

    makeshift nachos
    artnerd299 / Via reddit.com

    25. This boyfriend's chaotic rendition of bangers and mash, which looks more like bangers drowning in gravy:

    a huge bowl filled to the top with gravy and a bunch of banger sausages sticking out of it
    leisurerules0714 / Via reddit.com

    26. This boyfriend who apparently doesn't like tomato sauce on his pasta, so his solution was just to add a bit of unmelted shredded cheese:

    unmelted cheese on noodles
    august_heart / Via reddit.com

    27. This boyfriend who made his girlfriend homemade ham and cheese sliders...and perhaps needs a lesson on proportions:

    a small hawaiian roll with a large slice of baked ham sticking half out of it
    aglaonemaettarose / Via reddit.com

    28. This boyfriend who likes to make cabbage, frozen meatballs, and spicy corn salsa a REGULAR meal:

    cabbage, meatballs, and corn in a bowl
    Ochopika / Via reddit.com

    29. This boyfriend who thought it best to put mayo and fried onions on a pickle:

    mayo and fried onions on top of pickles
    tspressogoesreddit / Via reddit.com

    30. And finally, this boyfriend who thought it'd be a riot to bring home some peanuts when his girlfriend asked him to bring home some food from the bar:

    literally a styrofoam container with unshelled peanuts inside
    happybird900 / Via reddit.com

    H/T r/shittyfoodporn