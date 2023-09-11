21 People Who Made Really, Really, Really Bad Design Choices, And 21 Other People Who Made Really, Really, Really Good Jokes About It

Did you know there is an entire
subreddit dedicated just to bad designs?! It's called r/CrappyDesign, and not only are the images always good for a laugh, but so are the jokes. Here are some of the best "bad designs" and jokes in response to them...
1.
The bad design choice: This map that's a big ol' mess.
The good joke: "When they said 'the south will rise again' I didn’t realize they meant all the way up to fucking Canada."
—
snoobalooba
2.
The bad design choice: A handle heavier than the pan.
The good joke: "I knew a guy like that. Lucky sumbitch."
—
osubusmaj
3.
The bad design choice: The words they chose to have standout.
The good joke: "Boycott sham poo, demand real poo!"
—
effing_nerd
4.
The bad design choice: A nutrition label that you can't read until you buy and open the product.
The good joke: "It’s ok, I can tell you right now it’s like 80% salt."
—
greach169
5.
The bad design choice: A surprise step guaranteed to trip everyone.
The good joke: "This trick stair saves you countless seconds. Instead of walking down the stairs at a normal pace, this design feature helps you dive down them."
—
Arbitrary_pseudonymX
6.
The bad design choice: The print on this shower curtain, specifically the "P."
The good joke: "Ptoothbrush has always had a silent P just like pterodactyl."
—
wubbbalubbadubdub
7.
The bad design choice: Carpeting in the bathroom that even goes up the side of the tub.
The good joke: "The '70s was a strange lawless time fueled by cocaine."
—
Kaligula785
8.
The bad design choice: Freezer window panels replaced with screens that constantly flash/move and don't accurately represent what's inside the fridge.
The good joke: "Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you a solution looking for a problem."
—
ursaUltra
9.
The bad design choice: Yellow as a container color for gallons of drinking water.
The good joke: "A piss-poor design if you ask me."
—
VertigoSet
10.
The bad design choice: These stairs (yes, these are STAIRS).
The good joke: "I don’t see any… OWWW, MY FUCKING SPINE!"
—
anged16
11.
The bad design choice: One is a toilet cleaner, the other is for washing dishes.
The good joke: "Why are you washing your dishes in the same room you shit in?"
—
CharlesChuckLeClerc
12.
The bad design choice: This "renovation" to a 500-year-old tower.
The good joke: "When you let your little brother play Legos with you."
—
super_pockets
13.
The bad design choice: The fact this is supposed to say "trick or treat."
14.
The bad design choice: This alleged mural of a "sun."
15.
The bad design choice: No explanation needed.
The good joke: "When you’re playing tic tac toe toc."
16.
The bad design choice: This metal bench in an area that's always very sunny and hot.
The good joke: "This isn't a park bench. It's a public grill!"
—
unhomie
17.
The bad design choice: This mug that makes it look like "Nev" York.
18.
The bad design choice: The pattern on this sweatshirt that makes it look like it's wet.
The good joke: "Not to mention the nipple zipper."
—
MarsTaco
19.
The bad design choice: The ceiling can switch being...on the ceiling.
The joke: "I want to play a game... Live or die, make your choice."
—
nonamecookie
20.
The bad design choice: These steps that are each a different height, width, and depth.
The joke: "Airbnb: 'A charming and eclectic design that will keep you on your toes!'"
—
mitchanium
21.
Finally, this bad design choice: