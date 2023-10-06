    17 Dark And Upsetting Facts About Aileen Wuornos, A Serial Killer Known As "The Damsel Of Death"

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Aileen Wuornos, aka "The Damsel of Death," was a serial killer who murdered and robbed six men (and possibly a seventh) while doing sex work in Florida from 1989–1990.

    She was accused of unaliving seven men in what she claimed to be self-defense. Before she was executed, all she wanted was a coffee.

    Here are some dark and interesting facts about her life:

    Note: Disturbing content ahead including mentions of rape, murder, and suicide.

    1. Aileen's mother, Diane Wuornos, was just 16 years old (and her father 19) in 1956 when she gave birth to Aileen in Rochester, Michigan.

    The city water tower in the midwestern city of Rochester, Michigan during winter
    Rivernorthphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    2. Her parents had divorced not long before Aileen's birth, and she apparently never met her father.

    3. Leo Pittman, Aileen's father, would go on to be convicted of serious crimes against a seven-year-old child including kidnapping and rape. He later died by suicide in prison.

    4. Diane eventually "abandoned" Aileen at six months old (along with her brother Keith), and left them with a babysitter.

    Real Stories / Via youtube.com

    A family photo of Aileen's mother as a young girl.

    5. According to an L.A. Times article from 1991, Aileen "said her grandfather beat her and [that she] admitted to a brief sexual relationship with her brother."

    Real Stories / Via youtube.com

    A family photo of Aileen's grandfather.

    6. Aileen got pregnant at age 13, gave birth to a son who was immediately given up for adoption, and then left school in 10th grade.

    Real Stories / Via youtube.com

    A family photo of Aileen around age 13.

    7. After hitchhiking around the country and working various jobs — waitressing, pool hustling, and doing sex work — Aileen eventually settled in Daytona Beach, Florida.

    welcome to datyona beach
    Jganser / Getty Images

    8. During this time, according to the L.A. Times, "Desperate for security, Wuornos says she married a man in his 70s, Lewis Fell. The marriage lasted a month. She said he beat her with his cane. Two years after that, crazed over breaking up with a boyfriend, she shot herself in the stomach."

    Real Stories / Via youtube.com

    A family photo of Aileen and Lewis.

    9. Before being convicted of murder later in her life, Aileen was found guilty of a variety of different crimes including DUI, assault, disturbing the peace, car theft, and many others.

    Real Stories / Via youtube.com

    10. Aileen's real-life girlfriend was named Tyria Moore (who inspired the character Selby Wall, played by Christina Ricci in Monster). Although Moore initially believed Wuornos' claim that she had killed a client in self-defense, she eventually talked to the police when Aileen admitted to killing more and more clients. Moore's testimony would eventually help put Wuornos behind bars.

    moore taking the witness stand
    60 Minutes Australia / Via youtube.com

    11. According to CNN, after being charged with the murders of several men, Wuornos initially claimed she acted in self-defense. However, Sgt. Bob Kelley of the Volusia County Sheriff's Department — who investigated the case — later said, "After she was convicted of the first murder of Richard Mallory, she then pled guilty to the others, and after a certain point in time she started to recant and say she wasn't a victim. She simply robbed and killed those men to gain their personal property and to gain money."

    the mug shot
    Getty Images

    12. It was also reported that, "Over the years, Wuornos told police, she has had sex with 200,000 men, been raped nine times, and been beaten up and manhandled more times than she can remember."

    13. At the age of 35, while in jail, Wuornos was legally adopted by a couple, Arlene and Robert Pralle.

    arlene on the news
    Real Stories / Via youtube.com

    14. According to the L.A. Times, "After twice attempting suicide, [Arlene] Pralle became a born-again Christian in 1981. While looking at Wuornos’ picture in a local newspaper, Pralle said, she peered deep into her eyes 'and God prompted me to do something.' She sent the accused a letter. 'I don’t care if you’re guilty or innocent,' she wrote, 'but I want to be your friend.'

    Real Stories / Via youtube.com

    15. Wuornos spent more than 10 years on Florida's death row and was executed on Oct. 9, 2002, at the age of 46.

    her on the news in court
    Real Stories / Via youtube.com

    16. Before her execution, Wuornos declined a last meal and instead just asked for a cup of coffee.

    17. Finally, it was reported that her last words were: "I'd just like to say I'm sailing with the Rock and I'll be back like Independence Day with Jesus, June 6, like the movie, big mother ship and all. I'll be back."

    her mug shot
    Real Stories / Via youtube.com