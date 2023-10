17 Dark And Upsetting Facts About Aileen Wuornos, A Serial Killer Known As "The Damsel Of Death"

11.

According to CNN , after being charged with the murders of several men, Wuornos initially claimed she acted in self-defense. However, Sgt. Bob Kelley of the Volusia County Sheriff's Department — who investigated the case — later said, "After she was convicted of the first murder of Richard Mallory, she then pled guilty to the others, and after a certain point in time she started to recant and say she wasn't a victim. She simply robbed and killed those men to gain their personal property and to gain money."