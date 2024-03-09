Do You Have A Wild, Shocking, Or Scandalous True Crime Story From Your Hometown?

The world is prettttyyyy big place, and oftentimes you don't even have to look that far to find a wild true crime story. In fact, I'm willing to bet many of you have a truly shocking one from your very own hometown.
For example, maybe you lived in a gated community — which seemed safe and idyllic — but little did people know, there was actually a dangerous serial killer living among them, like the case of Dana Sue Gray.
Or perhaps you grew up in a bucolic fishing town where, to everyone's shock, there was a MASSIVE drug bust that saw hundreds of DEA agents sweep the streets. (Which actually happened in Everglades City, Florida in the '80s!)
Heck, maybe your town's true crime story actually involved a sex cult that did truly horrible things involving brainwashing, abuse, and all kinds of cover-ups.
Whatever it is, we want to know: What wild, shocking, or unsolved crime was committed in your hometown?