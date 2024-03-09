Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Do You Have A Wild, Shocking, Or Scandalous True Crime Story From Your Hometown?

    I just knooooow so many of you have truly wild and shocking stories to share.

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The world is prettttyyyy big place, and oftentimes you don't even have to look that far to find a wild true crime story. In fact, I'm willing to bet many of you have a truly shocking one from your very own hometown.

    Forensic team in protective suits examining a crime scene behind yellow caution tape
    Ashley Cooper / Getty Images

    For example, maybe you lived in a gated community — which seemed safe and idyllic — but little did people know, there was actually a dangerous serial killer living among them, like the case of Dana Sue Gray.

    Dana sue gray in court, standing trial
    A&E / Via youtube.com

    Or perhaps you grew up in a bucolic fishing town where, to everyone's shock, there was a MASSIVE drug bust that saw hundreds of DEA agents sweep the streets. (Which actually happened in Everglades City, Florida in the '80s!)

    police officers standing by as a car drives by
    CBS / Via youtube.com

    Heck, maybe your town's true crime story actually involved a sex cult that did truly horrible things involving brainwashing, abuse, and all kinds of cover-ups.

    Sign for NXIVM Executive Success Programs outside Karner Woods with a logo on the left
    Amy Luke / Getty Images

    Whatever it is, we want to know: What wild, shocking, or unsolved crime was committed in your hometown?

    Tell us the story (and where your hometown is/was) in the comments below or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed post or video!