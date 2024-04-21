29 Travel Products You Probably Haven’t Seen Before But Are 100% Worthy Of Your Attention

1. A window seat BevLedge to enhance your in-flight experience in ways you couldn't imagine. Not only does it have room for two drinks, but it can also hold your phone, glasses, earbuds, and other items you need to keep on hand at all times!
BevLedge is a small biz that specializes in travel accessories.
Promising review: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seat mate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. Some luggage wheel protectors when you're determined to conquer that squeaky wheel without buying a whole new suitcase. It'll also protect 'em from future damage, so it's a win-win.
Promising review: "These [wheel covers] are fire! Definitely provides little grip, moves quietly, doesn’t mess with the luggage wheel rotation, and little less vibration, I guess, because rubber is absorbing. Love the bright red color that goes well with my carbon fiber luggage. Easy to install, and it’s funny they have directional line/arrow like car tires lol details count for me." —Tieng Nguyen
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
3. Some silicone bottle covers if you are so very tired of transferring liquids into travel bottles every time you go on a trip. Simply roll these silicone covers over the existing product and your work is done.
Promising review: "Going on a trip and planning on taking a lot of items including sun screen, shampoo, etc. and I needed these. They did not disappoint. Fits most items and doesn’t roll down. Easy to clean and easy to stretch. Glad I ordered them!" —Melissa
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $7.99 (available in various multipacks).
4. Vacuum-free space-saving compression bags because packing your suitcase shouldn't turn into a science experiment. Stuff your clothes in the bag, zip it up, roll it, and watch the excess air disappear. You'll save space, time, and stress. Umm, yes please!
My colleague Emma Lord loves these: "HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny. "
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.87.
5. A garment duffel bag that'll keep your fancy 'fits free of wrinkles. Not to mention that you'll save room in your luggage for other stuff! If you're attending a formal event and can't bear the thought of ironing or steaming, this'll do the trick.
Beauty Goodies is a small business that specializes in chic storage and travel accessories.
Promising review: "This garment bag is an exceptional value for the money. Well built, top quality materials, including 'beefy' zippers, should hold up well for airline travel. Minimal wrinkles if any in garments, and a cavernous bag for storing shoes and other items for a trip. Added bonus, it fits easily in the plane overhead storage, similar in size to a standard roller bag. I highly recommend this product." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.89+ (available in black or brown).
6. An adjustable universal travel harness seat so you always have a high chair for the baby when you're on the go — even when the restaurant doesn't offer one. It comes with three height-adjustable straps to keep them secure. Don't be surprised when people come up and ask, "Where did you find that?"
Liuliuby is a New York-based small business that specializes in stroller and car seat accessories.
Promising review: "This thing was amazing! I give it 10 stars — it fit every type of chair we encountered on our Kenyan vacation! Kept our toddler controlled and made feeding on the go so easy. Very lightweight and packable, a vacation must-have!" —Kireme1
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
7. A spacious lay-flat makeup bag to hold all your beauty products and then some! If all others have failed to store your massive collection of makeup products, this bag is up to the challenge!
Promising review: "The design is awesome for fitting different shapes of makeup stuff. I’m not a heavy makeup wearer, but still have a good amount of stuff lol. Everything I need fit in there perfectly. I absolutely love it! 100% recommended!!!!!" —Paul C. Fleck
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three sizes and 27 colors/styles).
8. A travel version of Mouthwatchers' "flossing toothbrush" for keeping your pearly whites fresh and clean while traveling. They're designed with *two* layers of bristles to give you a deeper clean that helps remove particles between the teeth as if you flossed (without actually flossing).
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Katy Herman has to say: "The brand sent me a sample of these to try out, and I love them for all the reasons above! Mine has honestly stayed super clean- and fresh-looking after several trips over the past couple of months, so I haven't immediately tossed it after short trips like I usually do with travel toothbrushes. It's super convenient, compact, and my teeth and gums feel fresh and invigorated after use!"
Promising review: "This toothbrush is a new staple item for my on-the-go Invisalign bag. When I need to brush my teeth and don't have time to floss before putting my aligners back in, this brush makes sure my teeth and mouth feel clean and removes debris in between my teeth. The bristles are soft, this toothbrush is sturdy, and the different lengths of bristles help remove debris or help floss your teeth on the go. This brush also dries very fast in between uses." —V. Brown
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (also available as a set of four or individually).
9. A reusable, portable gel lint roller if you're already worrying about all the hair, lint, and dust destined to land on your fave vacation outfit. Say goodbye to those bulky, adhesive rollers! Plus, you can quickly restore its stickiness by washing the interior.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over. It’s super sticky and works great!" —Ella
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors and as a two-pack).
10. An RFID-blocking, anti-theft neck wallet when you're feelin' extra adventurous but also doubly worried about keeping your valuables safe. It has various compartments, so it can store your phone, credit cards, passport, and more!
11. An Airplane Pocket tray cover you'll be sooo thankful for when you plop down in your seat and see there's virtually no space for your stuff in the seat back pocket! Bring your own and stash your snacks, drinks, and reading materials inside. It's also machine washable, so you can get rid of the germs when you're back from your trip.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
BuzzFeeder Emma Lord had this to say: "I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!"
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.