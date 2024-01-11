If Your Biggest Winter Gripe Is Not Having Enough Hours In The Day, Here Are 39 Time-Saving Products To Try

1. Some Downy Wrinkle Releaser fabric spray for getting rid of pesky wrinkles FAST because who has time for an iron? Use this spray, give your clothes a few tugs, and then smooth 'em out and release the wrinkles.
Promising review: “Easy to use, convenient, and effective. I love this stuff!!... you just spray the front and back and pull on it for a minute to release all the wrinkles. It smells great – very fresh... Plus, even if you do have the space to iron, it’s such a time saver in the mornings and great for things like T-shirts that don’t usually need to be ironed but are wrinkly...My mom has been using this for years, and it was great when I was a young teenager so that I didn’t have to get out the iron and make my mom worry about me burning the house down. Overall, I think this product is super convenient and a time- and energy-saver worth having around the house.” —Isabel
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.14 (available in three scents and various sizes/multipacks).
2. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer that'll become your trusty kitchen sidekick thanks to its usefulness. Is chopping vegetables one of your most dreaded tasks? Not anymore!
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use [it] to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices.
"What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in three colors and four other styles).
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to put an end to the gunk that's lurking down there — no time-consuming, elbow-deep dirty work required. It's pretty fun to watch, so this may become your fave cleaning task.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in larger multipacks).
4. Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer brush when there's no time to waste but you still want to look like you just left the salon. This will speed up your hair routine and leave your locks with incredible shine *and* volume.
Reviewers with everything from thin and short to wavy and fine to thick and curly hair love this One-Step Brush and say it works great for their hair types!
Promising reviews: "I don't know why it took me so long to buy something like this. I went home to visit my family and my mom had this tool. I used it and instantly became obsessed. It smoothed my frizzy hair, dried, and styled it all in one. I've been exclusively using this tool for months to style my hair and haven't had to worry about pulling out any other tools! Love it!" —Gabby Stapp
"I’m totally in love with my dryer brush. I’ve been wanting one of these for years and finally decided to buy one! So glad I did! My hair is so shiny and soft after using this! I have fine hair and it works great as long as I don’t use it on high. I do let my hair air dry for about 20 minutes first and then start out on medium and switch to low to finish up. If you're on the fence about buying it just hit that buy button you’ll be happy you did!" —Bridgott Brown
Get it from Amazon for $40.93 (available in four colors).
Many reviewers with curl types 4a-c prefer the oval brush, but if you're looking to blow out tighter curls or coils, try the Revlon One-Step paddle brush instead. This model is made for users with curlier hair. You can get it from Amazon for $36.67. Reviewers of this brush also say it's the best thing they've bought for their hair!
5. Plus, a Turbie Twist microfiber hair towel wrap that'll have your hair dry in no time at all. The soft and absorbent material helps accelerate the drying process, and it can even help prevent frizz!
Promising reviews: "My time is limited in the morning. I wash my hair, wrap it up in a Turbie, and proceed to eat, dress, and do my makeup. When I remove the Turbie there is far less dampness in my hair and drying goes more quickly." —Trinity Grace
"I’ve used Turbie Twist towels for well over a decade. In that time, I’ve had to replace them one other time...It's an excellent quality product that does exactly what it says. I have a lot of fine hair that has varied between chin length and mid back over the years. Regardless of length, the Turbie Twist keeps my hair off my face while I moisturize and apply skin care, and also cuts down on dry time. The towels are absorbent and the microfiber prevents frizz because it’s not roughing up the cuticle. Highly, highly recommend!!" —Amazon Customer
"Softness. I don’t have to worry about lint in my locs. Quick drying for my 4c hair." —Tawana White
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.59+ (available in five colors).
6. A pineapple corer and slicer so you can enjoy your tasty treat sooner rather than later. This tool cores the pineapple *and* creates perfect round slices ready for you to devour immediately.
Now you can easily have fresh-fruit smoothies, make homemade Hawaiian pizza, and snack on your favorite fruit without any extra hassle!
Promising review: "Although I've lived a long time and own many kitchen gadgets, I never knew what a difference a GOOD pineapple corer could make...it is so incredibly easy to use and saves so much time and effort. Don't know how I lived without it!!!" —RL
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 10 colors).
7. Lovoir's Winged Eyeliner Stamp if you've lost count of how many hours you've spent trying to perfect your cat-eye game (it's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me 👋). It only takes a few seconds to apply, it'll last the entire day, and it's waterproof!
Check out this TikTok of the Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp in action!
This product comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising review: "Someone recommended this product to me on TikTok, I was unsure of the quality because it was such a cheap price. I have cried and swam, and this stuff doesn’t come off easy! It’s great. Not to mention it lasts a long time! I am happy with this brand." —Shay Lastowski
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in four styles).
8. A set of airtight glass meal prep containers, aka the time-saving trifecta because they're microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe! They come with leakproof lids so you'll spend less time cleaning up messes, too. Plus, each container has up to three compartments to separate food for picky eaters.
This set comes with nine lids and containers: three with 1 compartment, three with 2 compartments, and three with 3 compartments.
Promising reviews: "These glass containers are sturdy and great for meal preps! I have really enjoyed using these in my day-to-day life! also very easy to clean and take care of! 10/10" —Braden Foster
"These glass containers are so convenient. Love that they have different ones if you want to separate your food. So nice when you don’t want your food to mix. The glass and lids are very sturdy. Have put them in the dishwasher with no damage. Highly recommend these." —pau
Get a nine-pack from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in four colors).
9. An LED fog-less mirror because when you need to use each minute wisely, this may lead to part of your getting-ready routine taking place in the shower. Reviewers love how this cuts down on shaving time and makes for much easier cleanup.
Promising review: "This deluxe shaving mirror saves me about 15 minutes in the morning. If you're anything like me, 15 minutes in the morning is like an hour in daytime hours. I really like not having to keep up with and apply the anti-fog sprays to the mirror, which only temporarily work (so I hear). Filling the back with water that goes in the back of the mirror only takes about 10 seconds and discarding the water after shaving takes about five seconds. Shaving in the shower with all the steam makes your shaving experience much closer and comfortable, I find. Like I said, when I wake up in the morning, I stumble to the shower FIRST. No more going to the sink, washing my face, shaving, AND THEN stumbling to the shower. Excellent way to start the day... and with much less stumbling, my chances are much greater in making it to work... LOL" —Nicholas
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
10. FryAway's cooking oil solidifier that'll help you easily get rid of leftover cooking grease. All you have to do is sprinkle the powder in your remaining oil while it's hot, let it cool, and then scoop it into the trash.
FryAway is a woman-owned and Latine-owned small business started by Laura Lady, who loves both cooking and being kind to the planet. They donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.
Promising review:" I used to HATE cooking with oil because I never knew what to do with it when I was finished. Not anymore! This stuff works amazingly well, is easy to use, and allows me to trash oil without a big mess! It just takes a little scoop and a short amount of time for it to set into a gel, and then it all scoops out of the pan so easily! I’m just sad I didn’t find this product sooner!" —TheBjamin
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles).
11. A highly popular microwave pasta cooker so you can make pasta faster than ever! This will save you on nights when you simply don't have a lot of time to spare in the kitchen. Add water and dry noodles, stick it in the microwave, strain it, and you're done.
Promising review: "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I try to limit my monthly food expenditures and the Fasta Pasta helps me work in at least one inexpensive pasta meal every week. If not more. First of all, I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big cleanup afterward. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot, then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time; and the cleanup is a snap. No big pot; no colander; no spaghetti fork to lift out the pasta. Just the easy-to-clean Fasta Pasta and a pot to heat up the sauce. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!" —Smilin Sam
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (also available as a microwave ramen cooker).
12. A One Line a Day journal to fulfill your 2024 goals about being more intentional without the overwhelming "Dear Diary..." vibes that make you skip it altogether. You'll be able to reflect on your day in a clear and concise way. Plus, this thing lasts for five years!
The book comes with 365 pages, each of which has lines for five days, so you'll write on the same page each year when the date comes around again. It's a really cool way to reflect on your ~journey~ — kind of like those "this time last year!" things your phone or Facebook does, except you're the ones in control of what gets written and saved.
Get it from Amazon for $13.92 or Bookshop for $15.76 (originally $16.95).
13. A 7-in-1 Instant Pot perfect for anyone who wants dinner ready in a flash without too much fuss. You can make all kinds of delicious meals in this thing with hardly any effort at all!
It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance. Plus, it comes with the stamp of approval from more than 139,000 5-star ratings (!!!!). Check out our full review of the Instant Pot!
Promising review: "I am a guy not too fond of cooking and cleaning up. I like working out and eating clean. I bought the 6-quart last weekend, and I can say my life is now on a different trajectory because of this product. Cooking and cleaning up is now a breeze. It cooks amazing foods. (I suggest getting a recipe book.) I can cook in large batches for the whole week without too much fuss. The best part is cleaning up. Due to the deep bowl, it doesn't splatter everywhere when cooking. I use it to sauté a lot. It has replaced my electric stove and even my microwave. I just ordered the nonstick bowl for it as the food seems to stick to the stainless-steel bowl when searing or sautéing. It's an amazing product." —TK
Get it from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in three sizes).
14. And some Instant Pot magnetic cheat sheets because who has time to look up the exact cooking times for every single recipe? A quick glance at these and you'll have the info you need.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. Now I can just look on the side to reference instead of having to remember the different settings or having to Google them. Plus the packaging is very cute." —Christopher S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in colors white or black).
15. A false eyelash applicator tool that'll make applying falsies a much quicker and smoother process. You'll get out the door faster than ever with this tool in your makeup bag!
Promising review: "Before this product, I stayed away from lashes altogether because I was scared of the application. Now it’s a quick process. It’s also a plus that the opposite side helps make sure the lashes are secure after application. People are amazed at how fast I can put on my lashes and go now. Plus, this little thing is durable." —Sherona
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (available in five colors).
16. An Oxo Tot space-saving drying rack if you're constantly washing baby bottles and accessories — this is perfect for faster drying and efficient storage! You'll save counter space, speed up the drying process, and find what you need quickly.
Promising review: "Before I got this product, I was just putting the parts on a dry dish towel. I really like how this goes against the back of the counter and saves a lot of space. It’s also easy to keep all the parts separated so I can put a bottle together quickly." —Amanda Templeton
Get it from Amazon for $25.18.
17. A cute and compact Dash air fryer because everyone needs a trusty lil' gadget that gets the cooking done quickly *and* efficiently. Your ancient and time-consuming oven is about to become a thing of the past.
You can also buy some magnetic cheat sheets with air fryer cooking times!
Promising review: "Fantastic kitchen tool and well deserving of the hype. It’s helped me immensely when cooking meals in my kitchen, especially with side dishes such as brussel sprouts, cauliflower, and the ubiquitous fried potato. The Dash has removed all the stress of trying to get the timing right when preparing multiple dishes and cooks everything perfectly crisp on all sides. Getting tofu crisped has always been a struggle...but with this, I’ve been able to get results that I’ve been trying for years...Highly recommended. It looks cool and doesn’t take up too much counter space either." —User of Consumer goods/bads
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in five colors).