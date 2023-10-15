Check out a TikTok of the mason jar cold brew maker.

It can serve up to 12 cups — or about a full week of coffee! Plus, its airtight lid will keep it fresh. You just fill the filter with your favorite grounds, pour in water, and let it brew in the fridge!

Promising reviews: "I NEED coffee every day, and spending $5 every day for iced coffee at DD was just not it. I found this from TikTok, and it's the best TikTok-made-me-buy-it purchase so far. So easy to make, so easy to clean, and fits perfectly in my small fridge. And it saves me $$$." —Alex G.

"This cold-brew coffee maker is fantastic. It takes less time to set up a brew than it takes to load the Mr. Coffee for regular coffee. And the brilliant feature of this coffee brewing system is that it makes enough to last several days. I enjoy the ease with which I simply 'turn the tap' to pour a glass." —Mr. Donald L. Stevens

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes).