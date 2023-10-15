1. A mason jar cold brew maker if you're all about an aesthetically-pleasing kitchen item that also saves you money. Make delicious cold brew at home instead of running to Starbucks or Dunkin' for your caffeine fix!
It can serve up to 12 cups — or about a full week of coffee! Plus, its airtight lid will keep it fresh. You just fill the filter with your favorite grounds, pour in water, and let it brew in the fridge!
Promising reviews: "I NEED coffee every day, and spending $5 every day for iced coffee at DD was just not it. I found this from TikTok, and it's the best TikTok-made-me-buy-it purchase so far. So easy to make, so easy to clean, and fits perfectly in my small fridge. And it saves me $$$." —Alex G.
"This cold-brew coffee maker is fantastic. It takes less time to set up a brew than it takes to load the Mr. Coffee for regular coffee. And the brilliant feature of this coffee brewing system is that it makes enough to last several days. I enjoy the ease with which I simply 'turn the tap' to pour a glass." —Mr. Donald L. Stevens
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes).
2. BYO Blush Oil to simplify your morning makeup routine with hardly any effort on your part, aka the hidden gem we all need. Apply it on your cheeks and watch the blush reacts to your pH, giving you a personalized look that's perf for your skin tone.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says: "I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.
3. A rolling garlic mincer for anyone who has shaved hours off their life by manually mincing garlic. Not anymore! This best-kept TikTok secret will speed up the process and save you from stinky garlic fingers, too.
Promising review: "Saw this on a TikTok and had to try it immediately. I have arthritis and do not enjoy chopping garlic, and have never met a garlic press that I liked. This thing changed my cooking life. Definitely recommend, 10/10." —Shannon Eubanks
Get it from Amazon for $12.91.
4. An effortless lint remover that'll actually blow your mind with how effective it is for extracting trapped pet hair from rugs and blankets. No vacuum required!
Promising review: "Love this tool!!! I bought it based off a TikTok hack I stumbled upon to help tackle pet hair. I have three cats who shed and sometimes I don’t think my vacuum picks it up very well. Well I purchased this and it removed pretty much all the hair in the areas I went over my carpet with. I cleaned an entire staircase without breaking a sweat using this tool and it picks up so much hair!!" —Kymberlianne Brackins
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99.
5. A car cup holder expander if you always have your Hydro Flask or Yeti mug within arm's reach and need it to fit in the cupholder once and for all! No more rolling around on the floor or accidental spills.
Promising review: "This thing is amazing, how did I survive before??!!?! My 32-oz metal water bottle had a cozy lil seat next to me on the passenger side for years. But then my boyfriend came along and stole her seat, so my poor water bottle would roll around in the back seat and knock into stuff while I was driving. Me and her go way back dude, so I'm glad I found a way to keep my manz and my trusty (knock off) hydroflask. He was gonna have to go tbh, gotta hydrate! (kidding, he's great too). I have a 2005 VW Jetta with the wimpiest cup holders, and this fits great. Could fit so many sizes and depths though — if you're worried about fit, don't be. This thing is super adjustable. I've had absolutely no problems with it wiggling or anything so far, despite the shallowness of my original cup"holders". Just make sure to twist it to fit tightly and you'll be set until ready to take it back out." —Alice
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in black and gray).
6. A folding travel mirror when you've lost all faith in hotel mirrors. Enter this ~brilliant~ gem, which has three light colors and adjustable brightness settings, so you have the exact lighting you need to nail your makeup look.
Promising review: "Absolute must for travel. Hotels and Airbnbs rarely have both good lighting and a good mirror to sit down and do your makeup at. With this guy though, you won't have that worry. The different lights are wonderful for different settings; the mirror is sturdy and lightweight. It does not feel cheap at all; in fact, it is the best travel mirror I have purchased. I am now using this on a daily basis, so I think it was an awesome find, not just for traveling but also for every day! It also is really slim and fits in your carry-on easily." —Alexandra
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A two-pack of drool-worthy Dan-O's seasoning because you deserve a powerful punch of flavor in your life. It's low in sodium and made with dried herbs, citrus, and granulated onion and garlic, so you can use it on basically any savory meal that needs some spicing up.
Dan-O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has over 3 million followers with plenty of viral food content.
Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go-to seasoning." —Heartcri
Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $13.99.
8. An adjustable weighted fitness hoop to get a fun workout in whenever and wherever you want! Reviewers love how well it works to strengthen the core and relieve back pain associated with sitting for long periods. To my fellow WFH peeps: Don't sleep on this gem!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start, but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes, it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes and two styles/colors).
9. A reviewer-beloved ~secret~ popcorn salt for a one-way ticket to flavor town that'll put all other popcorn to shame. Everyone will ask for your secret and this one will blow their minds.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord say: "Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $8.10 (available in three other flavors).
10. Some laundry detergent sheets if you're done spending money on wasteful plastic jugs of liquid detergent that lead to goopy messes. Once you discover this super easy, mess-free, eco-friendly alternative, you'll never look back.
Kind Laundry launched in the midst of the pandemic on a mission to reduce global plastic waste with their planet-friendly alternative to bulky, traditional laundry detergents.
BuzzFeeder Danielle Healey says: "Why did we ever invent liquid laundry detergent when sheet detergent is just so much better? It feels ridiculous that it's taken so long to make this switch. These squishy sheets are so easy to use, mess-free, and are MUCH easier to store than big ole jugs. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable cardboard and I still get the same clean I've come to expect from regular grocery store brands."
Get a 60-pack from Amazon for $19.90 (available in unscented and ocean breeze).
11. A cute octopus-shaped blackhead remover that'll help eliminate excess sebum and other impurities clogging your pores. After cleansing, rub it on your face to exfoliate and banish both blackheads and whiteheads.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
12. A set of LED flameless, remote-controlled candles to create a relaxing ambience without potentially starting a fire. These battery-operated cuties have timer settings (two, four, six, and eight hours) in case you forget to turn 'em off. An award for this discovery might be in order!
Promising review: "These are absolutely gorgeous, both when lit and turned off. The glass is beautiful. The flames actually look real and even have a slight crackling sound. These are the best faux candles I’ve ever purchased. Highly recommend." —Sarah
Get a set of three from Amazon for $23.99.