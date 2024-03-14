32 TikTok-Approved Travel Items That You’ll Want To Pack For Your Next Trip

1. A pack of storage scrunchies for small items you want to keep on you rather than stuffing them in the black hole that is your purse. Think ID, cash, lip balm, etc. Unzip the scrunchie, grab what you need, and be on your way.
See them in action on TikTok here!
Promising reviews: "I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft, and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" —Michaela
"I bought these since I was going on a long vacation by myself. I rolled my money and was able to fit it inside the scrunchie. It’s soft, very stretchy, and fits my wrist! I didn’t have any issues with the zipper. I wore it on my wrist all the time and put money/lip balm inside it. It worked great during my vacation. This would be perfect to stash some things inside!" —Jessica Sandoval
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99 (available in seven color combinations).
2. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter if you want to connect your AirPods (or any other wireless earbuds) to the inflight entertainment system. Say goodbye to poor-quality airline headphones!
You can connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time and you'll get 16+ hours of battery life that'll help you survive those extremely long flights! It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
See one TikTok user using it in tandem with their AirPod Pros here.
Promising review: "Just returned from a European vacation and this little device worked like a charm! The sound cancellation worked really well on that horribly long 14-hour flight and I could hear the movie perfectly. Just buy it, it's a must have (until airlines convert their stuff to Bluetooth, don't hold your breath)." —Just a Muggle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in two other styles and in black).
3. A lovely Béis weekender duffel bag, aka your go-to travel bag thanks to the VERY wide opening that makes it easy to sift through. It has a bottom zipper pocket for shoes, a laptop sleeve, an external zipper pocket, and a trolley pass-through design for storing it on top of your luggage.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I love everything about this bag!!!! Best bag I have ever owned. I love the opening of the bag and how wide it is. I love the bottom zipper part for shoes. Plenty of pockets for storage. I love the color. Like I said, I just love everything about it. Great quality. Can’t wait to add more Béis products to my travel plans." —Angela S.
Get it from Nordstrom (available in three colors) or Béis for $108 (available in eight colors and in a mini size!).
4. Body Glide anti-blister balm so you never have to spend long travel days walking around in shoes that rub your ankles raw. It works best when applied at the start of your day to create a barrier between your skin and your shoes.
Check out a TikTok of the anti-blister balm in action!
Promising reviews: "Saw this product on a TikTok review and thought to give it a go. I definitely say it causes new shoes to be less painful however if you apply a lot it can be a little transferable on shoes. Overall though I think this product is definitely worth it and it does make a difference with new shoe wear!" —Mich Elle
"This is a MUST if you're breaking in new flats. Helps prevent blisters. So easy and simple, yet effective." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
5. And Body Glide anti-chafing balm because when is any kind of chafing not a total trip ruiner? Keep this stuff on hand and you'll never have to deal with this annoyance again.
Promising reviews: "This was a TikTok buy, and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." —EBATL
"Purchased this due to getting heat rashes along underwear line during work (running around a lot and it gets hot!) I wasn't sure how this was going to work out, but it has actually turned out to be really awesome!! When I use it, I never get rashes from the heat buildup. It holds up all day during my 12-hour shifts and has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes and as a two-pack).
6. A foldable travel mirror when you've lost all faith in hotel mirrors. It has three light colors *and* adjustable brightness, so you'll get THE perf lighting to nail your makeup look. You'll be extra proud to be a part of the #TikTokmademebuyit crowd.
It has three light settings (white light, warm light, and natural light) for your beauty routine. Just gently tap the switch on the screen to change brightness levels. Need to charge it? No worries, because it comes with a USB cable too.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I have been looking for something like this for so long. TikTok helped me find it and it’s exactly as what’s shown! The different light settings are all great, they are all bright, sturdy mirror/stands up well with no issues, good quality, not too big and not too small. Great for travel and everyday use. I’m 10/10 happy with this purchase!" —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A fashionable and functional anti-theft backpack to protect your valuables when you're traveling. It opens from the back rather than the front, so you won't be an unsuspecting pickpocket victim anytime soon.
Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, document pocket, front zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross says: "I recently returned from Italy, and as someone who prefers a small backpack over a purse most of the time, I thought this would be a great purchase, as it would give me some peace of mind as I spent hours wandering around different cities. I'm happy to report that after two weeks of daily use, I'm convinced I'll be bringing it on every trip I take from now on. It's small enough so that it doesn't feel bulky or uncomfortable throughout the day, but has plenty of space for everything you'd need on the go — I fit my wallet, sunscreen, glasses case, hand sanitizer, water bottle, snacks, and even a small umbrella, with room to spare! And the fact that it opens from the back means someone would literally have to pry it off of you to get to your valuables. I bought the medium size in black pebbled faux leather, and it's actually quite cute for the price!"
Promising reviews: "I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily. I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!" —Allison
"Saw this on TikTok and had to order it. I love backpacks but I have a bad habit of leaving it open and then things falling out. My family appreciated me getting this. Love the crossbody." —Wanda Rankin
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors/styles).
8. A shoe bag that'll hold a few pairs if you're always questioning how to pack 'em all. You can store it in your suitcase OR use the slide-on strap and secure it onto your luggage. Bonus: your shoes won't dirty the clean clothes in your suitcase!
Promising reviews: "This item is perfect for travel. I found it on TikTok and had to purchase it. 10/10 would recommend!" —Makayla Shaw
"You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Size 6.5 female shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors/patterns).
9. A travel belt so you can secure your massive (but necessary) tote bag to your suitcase so you're not doing a balancing act in the airport. If you can travel with only one carry-on and one personal item, I salute you.
The travel belt is adjustable to 45 inches so it will fit most bags.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Cincha Travel is a Cali-based small biz started by a BIPOC couple that makes these adjustable straps from vegan leather. The brand also donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Promising review: "My backpack was safe and secure with my Cincha belt! Loved that I was able to clip and unclip easily while going through security and while boarding and exiting the plane. I would definitely consider this a nice gift for anyone who enjoys travel!" —Michelle
Get it from Cincha Travel for $39.99 (available in 24 colors/designs; can be monogrammed for an additional $20).
10. A portable clothes steamer because you shouldn't have to spend your vacation hunched over a hotel ironing board. Your fancy dinner outfit will be free of wrinkles before you know it!
Fill it up with water, plug it in, and you'll get 15 minutes of continuous steaming for each piece of clothing.
Promising review: "Saw this on TikTok Must-Haves, my partner received a new job where they must wear wrinkle-free button-ups and dress pants, and due to the limited spacing we have in our home and closet, a lot of our clothes are folded. Every morning my partner uses this to help with removing the folded wrinkles on his clothes and the sizing, durability, and easy use of this steamer is just what he needed. This also saves me the time from steaming my partner's clothes since it's easy to use and he can do it himself, recommend it to anyone." —Yvonne
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.