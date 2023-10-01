Just 38 Things You'll Be So, So Excited To Wear This Fall

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor, Katy Herman, had to say about it:

"I got this hat for Christmas last year and love it. I am not a huge hat person, but I *am* a huge purple person, so the rich royal hue sent this affordable style statement to the top of my wish list. I've only worn it once so far (with the outfit above), but it was an absolute compliment magnet that day and it made me feel like a rockstar — not at all silly like I feared it might. I already have several ideas for more ways to wear this outfit-maker this fall, and I 10/10 recommend for a style upgrade."

Promising review: "This hat is EVERYTHING. You will feel like a new person when you go out with this thing. It completes your look. It hides your sweaty greasy roots after being out all day. It doubles great as a fan. Fits a normal head and your big head friends with ease. Need to be basic? Gonna be Crocodile Dundee for Halloween? You already know. I’m about to order three more in different colors because it is so versatile and a whole MOOD. Buy the hat. Enjoy your brunch." —Brettenie Mehr

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in 26 colors and as a two-pack).