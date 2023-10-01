Just 38 Things You'll Be So, So Excited To Wear This Fall

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. An oversized fuzzy jacket so you can look your best while feeling like you're wearing a warm, cuddly teddy bear instead of a regular ol' jacket!
Promising review: "The material is so soft, and the jacket in general is light enough for a nice day but cozy enough to keep you warm against a breeze. Perfect for Midwest weather." —Mia Powell
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 styles/colors).
2. A chic knit collared bodycon dress you'll be so excited to wear at upcoming events that you may just have to start an official countdown.
3. A long lattice scarf that'll get you *very* pumped for those chilly fall days when you'll be looking trendy and oh-so cozy in your hybrid blanket/scarf.
Promising review: "Love these scarves! They're super soft and comfy, very warm, especially when wrapped a couple of times, and they're long enough that you can do that. They’re made really well, stitched hems so nothing falls apart, and they don’t shed heavily on black clothes, which is great. My sister and I got these two to share and were very happy with them, especially for the price you can’t beat this purchase. Would highly recommend!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 26 colors).
4. An adorable wide-leg jumpsuit when you're tired of the standard shirt and pants combo. Shake things up with this oversized overall jumpsuit, which comes in several fun colors perfect for celebrating your fave season!
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Get it from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in sizes XS–5X and 21 colors).
5. A felt fedora if your autumn headwear game is in need of a major upgrade. Seriously, I dare you to find an outfit this hat won't complement.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor, Katy Herman, had to say about it:
"I got this hat for Christmas last year and love it. I am not a huge hat person, but I *am* a huge purple person, so the rich royal hue sent this affordable style statement to the top of my wish list. I've only worn it once so far (with the outfit above), but it was an absolute compliment magnet that day and it made me feel like a rockstar — not at all silly like I feared it might. I already have several ideas for more ways to wear this outfit-maker this fall, and I 10/10 recommend for a style upgrade."
Promising review: "This hat is EVERYTHING. You will feel like a new person when you go out with this thing. It completes your look. It hides your sweaty greasy roots after being out all day. It doubles great as a fan. Fits a normal head and your big head friends with ease. Need to be basic? Gonna be Crocodile Dundee for Halloween? You already know. I’m about to order three more in different colors because it is so versatile and a whole MOOD. Buy the hat. Enjoy your brunch." —Brettenie Mehr
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in 26 colors and as a two-pack).
6. Or, a classic Carhartt beanie to protect you from the cold while ~topping off~ any outfit with an extra bit of style. It comes in so many colors that you may not be able to choose and end up buying three — oops!
Promising review: "This is the warmest, best hat ever. I've never really worn hats, living in California, but have had to go to Minnesota and other cold places recently for work, and it keeps my head SO WARM. It's soft (I hate even the tiniest bit of scratchy feeling) and the purple sage color is muted and elegant and lovely. I don't think I will ever buy another kind of hat again!" —Lia
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in one size and 35 styles).
7. A longline sweater cardigan you'll probably want to live in thanks to its amazingly comfy material and deep pockets. It's great for brisk nights out on the town or lazy days snuggled up inside.
Lilly's Kloset is a Black woman-owned small business based in Houston, founded by Kemetria Lilly.
Get it from Lily's Kloset for $108 (available in sizes S–XL and five colors).
8. A leopard-print slip skirt for blessing your fall wardrobe with an affordable garment that can truly do it all *without* making your wallet cry out in pain. Rock it with your go-to graphic tee and a pair of sporty kicks or dress it up with a blouse and heels.
Promising review: "This skirt is very nice. It's hard to believe how inexpensive it really is! I actually bought it to be worn with a $250 designer top that was shown on the runway with a very similar silk skirt (that I couldn’t afford). This skirt is perfect to complete the look!!" —Rmc7
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 11 styles).
9. Or a faux-leather wrap midi skirt when you're seeking a bold statement piece that'll receive tons of compliments and "Where did you get that?" inquiries.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "This skirt is excellent for the price, the color is beautiful also, great for the Fall." —Melissa Nieves
"It's my first time buying faux leather for a skirt and I'm hooked! The material mimics real leather in look and feel. The lining is nice." —Yvonne
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL, in 34 colors/styles, and as a two-pack).
10. A tiered ruffle midi dress with puff sleeves and a smocked waistband — it's bound to make *several* appearances thanks to the easy-breezy, flow-y vibes that were basically made for fall.
Get it from Eloquii for $139.95 (available in sizes 14–32).
11. A faux leather Levi's jacket if you're taking inventory at the beginning of the season and suddenly realize this nonnegotiable staple is somehow missing from your closet. Crisis averted!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket! I wear it all the time and it’s perfect for all seasons and most all occasions. It was definitely a splurge on my end but it was so worth it. Yes it’s stiff at first but more use of it makes it mold to your body. Highly recommend this!" —Kelley
Get it from Amazon for $64.01+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 43 colors/patterns — not all styles available in all sizes).
12. OR, a quilted vegan leather jacket with snap buttons for anyone who prefers the bomber jacket look. This will round out any fall ensemble while also keeping you plenty warm, so you can't go wrong.
Z Supply is a woman-owned small business creating truly the best basics on the planet.
Promising review: "Been looking for a leather-look jacket but motos, blazers, shacket styles I was finding were all so big and stiff. This jacket, however, adds a touch of edge and is super soft and comfortable. Bought a M, might have been able to wear a S, but the M ensures a sweater will fit underneath." — Tina S.
Get it from Z Supply for $99 (available in sizes XS–XL).
13. Over-the-knee suede boots so you can keep wearing dresses and skirts in the cooler months. I can practically hear the leaves crunching under your boots with a steaming PSL in hand!
Promising review: "I was looking for a warm pair of boots to wear to an outdoor dinner party (it’s always cold where I live) and took a chance on these boots based on all of the positive reviews. I was a bit nervous about fit as I’m short and athletic. I needn’t have worried, these are fantastic! They look so much more expensive than they are and they fit this curvy girl like a dream. I did go one half-size up, and I’m glad that I did based on the toe box. So pleased!" —J C
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 30 colors).
14. A perfectly oversized blazer that'll complete any autumnal outfit with a touch of effortless class. The best part? It also happens to be *way* cheaper than it looks.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" —karen Conner
Get it from Amazon for $74.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 11 colors).