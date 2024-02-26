Popular products from this list
A can dispensing rack to organize that leaning tower of soup and bean cans that may tip over at any moment. You'll be able to store more cans this way than if they were just recklessly stacked on top of each other!
A super slim pitcher, which *actually* fits in the fridge door rather than taking up valuable space on a shelf. If you're a certified beverage aficionado, you may just have to buy three.
An organizer tray for tackling those catch-all drawers that bring nothing but chaos to your life. Everything will look neater and you won't have to go on a scavenger hunt whenever you need a utensil.
1. An over-the-cabinet storage shelf to store your cutting boards and small pans out of sight. You'll def prefer this over shoving them into a cabinet only for them to fall out the next time you open it!
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (also available as a two-pack).
2. A bakeware rack that'll get your pans in order while also saving kitchen storage space. You'll never have to dig for that one pan buried at the bottom of your cabinet or drawer again.
P.S. You can also purchase a lid holder or a combo pan and lid rack!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "I like how easy it is to put together, and that the separation pieces are adjustable. You customize it for your own storage needs! The separators are fairly easy to move and extremely sturdy. No more pans falling over!" —Marilee Housden
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A storage lid organizer so you can prevent that feeling of impending doom when you open a cabinet knowing a pile of lids is about to come tumbling down!
The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!
Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf, and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." —Laura
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A K-Cup organizer for some hidden storage that also frees up some space in the kitchen. Obviously you can't give up your coffee pods, but you can find a better way to store 'em.
5. A mounted stemware holder when options are limited but you still need a way to store your precious glasses. Mount it under a cabinet or floating shelf to free up some much-needed space.
This rack holds 9–12 glasses depending on their size! If you're looking for some recommendations for wineglasses, we've got you covered.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wineglasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in rows of three or four, multi-packs, and in four finishes).
6. A water bottle organizer that'll help restore order to your chaotic kitchen cabinet and organize that massive collection of bottles and mugs you've acquired over the years.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves).
7. A stackable storage rack for 2-liter bottles of soda if you have no intention of giving up your fizzy addiction but are desperate for a more sensible storage solution. Problem solved!
8. These clever magnetic bottle holders so you can always access your fave ice-cold drinks and free up some room on the crowded shelves below.
10. An innovative yogurt holder when you're done stressing about the limited space in your tiny refrigerator. Attach it to any available surface, like the interior wall, and you'll suddenly have more shelf space to work with!
Storage Theory is a small business based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Promising review: "I got this to hold Greek yogurts and Just Crack an Egg cups and it works perfectly for that! It's a great way to utilize extra space that's normally just vacant. I love that I could support a small, local business too!" —Gabrielle S.
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.99 (also available in packs of two or three).
11. Rainbow nesting storage containers for saving room in your very scary Tupperware cabinet. Bonus points: You'll never struggle to match a leftover container to its lid again.
The lids snap together so everything is contained and organized.
Promising review: "I love this: I needed this for two reasons. 1. I wanted to conserve space in my kitchen cabinets and 2. I was tired of buying grocery store containers that were cheap in design and execution. This set does both things well. It is also made in the USA which I liked. I won't have to buy another set of storage containers for a long while." —Travis Partington
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $34.99.
12. An expandable spice rack because you didn't sign up to go on a scavenger hunt whenever you need some spice! You'll take advantage of available cabinet space *and* you'll always be able to find what you're looking for.
13. Or! A set of spice-gripper clips if you're fresh out of shelf space for your spices. Stick these babies inside the cabinet and voilà! Not a single inch of space shall go unused.
14. OR, a spice drawer liner that'll hold your spice jars in place and keep 'em neatly organized. Plus, you'll never accidentally buy a spice you already have again!
Promising review: "I didn’t have overhead cabinets, so I took a leap and bought this for my drawers. Let me tell you! I never buy the same spice twice, since you can see every row and every spice… A great solution for the open concept kitchen! Totally worth it. They don’t slip or move around as long as you measure and cut to drawer size. The color is neutral and clean super easy clean up too." —Annabely
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in colors gray and sandstone).
15. A handmade storage bag organizer when you're officially ~fed up~ with your snack bag situation. Get rid of the unnecessary boxes and store them in this organizer instead.
16. A three-tiered organizer for undoing various clutter situations that have been troubling you. Whether you need to organize spices or vitamins, this organizer is a ~step~ in the right direction.
Promising review: "I use this in my bathroom to keep my counter organized and free of clutter. I have many small bottles for supplements or makeup and this gave me a lot of room on my bathroom counter. I saw someone else do this and what a great idea!." —DC
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).