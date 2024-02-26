Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 33 Things Will Help Unlock Your Tiny Kitchen's *True* Storage Potential

    These products prove that running low on kitchen space doesn't mean you're low on storage possibilities.

    Courtney Lynch
    by Courtney Lynch

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An over-the-cabinet storage shelf to store your cutting boards and small pans out of sight. You'll def prefer this over shoving them into a cabinet only for them to fall out the next time you open it!

    reviewer using the cabinet shelf to store various cutting boards
    Shelf mounted to wall with boxes of cling wrap and aluminum foil inside
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry

    Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (also available as a two-pack).

    2. A bakeware rack that'll get your pans in order while also saving kitchen storage space. You'll never have to dig for that one pan buried at the bottom of your cabinet or drawer again.

    reviewer photo of various bakeware items organized on rack
    www.amazon.com

    P.S. You can also purchase a lid holder or a combo pan and lid rack!

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.

    Promising review: "I like how easy it is to put together, and that the separation pieces are adjustable. You customize it for your own storage needs! The separators are fairly easy to move and extremely sturdy. No more pans falling over!" —Marilee Housden

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    3. storage lid organizer so you can prevent that feeling of impending doom when you open a cabinet knowing a pile of lids is about to come tumbling down!

    a reviewer's drawer with a chaotic mess of lids
    the same drawer with the lids neatly stored int he organizer
    www.amazon.com

    The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!

    Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf, and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." —Laura

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    4. A K-Cup organizer for some hidden storage that also frees up some space in the kitchen. Obviously you can't give up your coffee pods, but you can find a better way to store 'em.

    Clendenin3DPrinting/Etsy

    Clendenin 3D Printing is a small Etsy shop based in Watertown, South Dakota.

    Promising review: "I was looking for a way to get the K-Cups off of the counter. And these were a perfect and sleek way to do so! Way better than expected!" —Mel N.

    Get it from Clendenin 3D Printing on Etsy for $5.79 (available in 11 colors).

    5. A mounted stemware holder when options are limited but you still need a way to store your precious glasses. Mount it under a cabinet or floating shelf to free up some much-needed space.

    reviewer's gold holder mounted under a shelf holding glasses
    www.amazon.com

    This rack holds 9–12 glasses depending on their size! If you're looking for some recommendations for wineglasses, we've got you covered.

    Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wineglasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in rows of three or four, multi-packs, and in four finishes).

    6. A water bottle organizer that'll help restore order to your chaotic kitchen cabinet and organize that massive collection of bottles and mugs you've acquired over the years.

    Reviewer image of water bottles on the rack
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves).

    7. A stackable storage rack for 2-liter bottles of soda if you have no intention of giving up your fizzy addiction but are desperate for a more sensible storage solution. Problem solved!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this, we have a smaller fridge and it helps to free up so much room and helps keep it organized! They clip together and stay in place. It doesn’t slide when you remove the bottle from the top or the bottom." —Laura Moore

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99.

    8. These clever magnetic bottle holders so you can always access your fave ice-cold drinks and free up some room on the crowded shelves below.

    the magnetic strips holing the bottles in a fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Of all the things I have bought that I didn't need, this is one of my favorites. Beer is hard to get out of the cardboard carrier in the top of my fridge. While just taking them out and sitting them on the shelf would have solved this problem as well. This solution is more fun. They float and technically it does make a tiny bit of extra space under the beer for small things like cheese or something." —AbbyValentine

    Get a two-pack (for holding six bottles) from Amazon for $29.99.

    9. A super slim pitcher, which *actually* fits in the fridge door rather than taking up valuable space on a shelf. If you're a certified beverage aficionado, you may just have to buy three.

    reviewer&#x27;s three slim pitchers filled with juice and store in the fridge door shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been looking for the right jar or container for juices and drink mixes for years. Well, after using this continuously for a few months, I'm convinced that this product is it!! The size is large enough to make Crystal Light iced tea mix with lots of room left. So I can make it before I have run out of my last batch. This is a large size, but it is also lightweight and a slim design for refrigerator storage. And it is totally leakproof when you lock down the top! You can shake your drink, and it will not leak. Also, the jug and top are so easy to clean when you unlock the top. It is also a 'snap' to close. GREAT product!" —Sandy S

    Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in three sizes and 10 colors).

    10. An innovative yogurt holder when you're done stressing about the limited space in your tiny refrigerator. Attach it to any available surface, like the interior wall, and you'll suddenly have more shelf space to work with!

    Model sliding yogurt container out of storage holder
    Four tubs of yogurt placed in yogurt holder inside fridge
    Storage Theory / Etsy

    Storage Theory is a small business based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    Promising review: "I got this to hold Greek yogurts and Just Crack an Egg cups and it works perfectly for that! It's a great way to utilize extra space that's normally just vacant. I love that I could support a small, local business too!" —Gabrielle S.

    Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.99 (also available in packs of two or three).

    11. Rainbow nesting storage containers for saving room in your very scary Tupperware cabinet. Bonus points: You'll never struggle to match a leftover container to its lid again.

    model closes lid on one of the containers
    model shows how they all fit inside each other for easy storage
    Amazon

    The lids snap together so everything is contained and organized.

    Promising review: "I love this: I needed this for two reasons. 1. I wanted to conserve space in my kitchen cabinets and 2. I was tired of buying grocery store containers that were cheap in design and execution. This set does both things well. It is also made in the USA which I liked. I won't have to buy another set of storage containers for a long while." —Travis Partington

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $34.99.

    12. An expandable spice rack because you didn't sign up to go on a scavenger hunt whenever you need some spice! You'll take advantage of available cabinet space *and* you'll always be able to find what you're looking for.

    The U-shaped rack placed inside a cabinet with spices neatly organized on top of it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer

    Get a set of two shelves from Amazon for $27.99.

    13. Or! A set of spice-gripper clips if you're fresh out of shelf space for your spices. Stick these babies inside the cabinet and voilà! Not a single inch of space shall go unused.

    reviewer&#x27;s sets of gripper clips hanging inside a cabinet door holding spices
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG, I love these things! Such a simple idea; how did I ever live without them? ... They hold all different circumferences of spice bottles. If some spices are too big to place all in the same connected row, you can cut off a tab and separate them. It doesn’t really affect the items on the shelves; you just have to push them back a little (maybe half an inch or so), so the spices have clearance when the door is shut." —Bridget D.

    Get a set of six strips (holds 30 jars) from Amazon for $13.97 (also available as a set of four and in colors white and black).

    14. OR, a spice drawer liner that'll hold your spice jars in place and keep 'em neatly organized. Plus, you'll never accidentally buy a spice you already have again!

    the gray space liner in a drawer organizing various jars
    reviewer's spice jars organized on the gray liner
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn’t have overhead cabinets, so I took a leap and bought this for my drawers. Let me tell you! I never buy the same spice twice, since you can see every row and every spice… A great solution for the open concept kitchen! Totally worth it. They don’t slip or move around as long as you measure and cut to drawer size. The color is neutral and clean super easy clean up too." —Annabely

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in colors gray and sandstone).

    15. A handmade storage bag organizer when you're officially ~fed up~ with your snack bag situation. Get rid of the unnecessary boxes and store them in this organizer instead.

    Handmade wooden sandwich bag dispenser placed on counter
    JC SignCraft / Etsy

    JC SignCraft is a small Etsy shop based in Winter Garden, Florida.

    Promising review: "This is amazing! Organizes all my Ziplocs and allows a much better utilization of drawer space. Love it!!" —jph8989

    Get it from JC SignCraft on Etsy for $52+ (available in two sizes).

    16. A three-tiered organizer for undoing various clutter situations that have been troubling you. Whether you need to organize spices or vitamins, this organizer is a ~step~ in the right direction.

    Reviewer photo of spices on tiered organizer shelf
    another reviewer showing supplements on organizer shelf
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this in my bathroom to keep my counter organized and free of clutter. I have many small bottles for supplements or makeup and this gave me a lot of room on my bathroom counter. I saw someone else do this and what a great idea!." —DC

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).