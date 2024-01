28 Things That’ll Help Combat All Those Accidents And Smells Your Pet Has Gifted Your Home

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses this litter mat and says: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."



Promising review: "My cat has a serious issue tracking litter. Searched all over Amazon for a mat. Initially wanted a hard plastic one with raised sides, so I wasn’t sure how well this would work. But I’m not having to clean nearly as much. Stops almost all litter as my cat jumps out of the box. This is probably my favorite purchase I’ve ever made for my cat. 100% worth it. Get this!!" —None

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes, three colors, and as a two-pack).