28 Things That’ll Help Combat All Those Accidents And Smells Your Pet Has Gifted Your Home

1. A ChomChom pet hair remover if you adore your four-legged pal but *not* the shedding issue. They don't do it on purpose, but before you know it, there's a pet hair tumbleweed floating around your home! Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty it when you're done.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. Sunny & Honey Carpet Miracle cleaner when you need nothing short of a ~miracle~ to tackle pet messes. The professional-grade results will make you want to have a bottle on deck at all times!
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!
Promising review: "I have three elderly dogs and one elderly cat. Incontinence issues have been a regular issue for my household. Carpet Miracle not only removes deep-set stains, has a pleasant scent and removes pet odor, it brightens the carpet like never before. If pet odor and deeply set stains and pet odor are a problem in your household, use Carpet Miracle! You won't regret it." —Charles Green
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and three scents; be sure to clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price!).
3. Plus, a portable Bissell Little Green machine — a lightweight yet efficient device to combat the pet-related stains in your home. You'll be so amazed by the results that you'll actually get excited about discovering messes that need to be cleaned.
The Bissell Little Green machine can be used on carpet, fabric, and upholstery. It offers strong spray and suction to remove tough pet stains with ease. It has a 48-ounce tank that allows you to do plenty of cleaning before a refill is needed. It comes with a 3-inch Tough Stain Tool, a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool, and a trial-size of Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
Promising review: "I have a dog that takes over my furniture and I am fostering two puppies and they like to get things dirty! This is the solution and I honestly don't know why I did not get this sooner! It is the best thing I have found to clean these spots and get them off my furniture so that it looks better than ever!" —Kara L. Silvers
Get it from Amazon for $117.95+ (available in various styles/bundles).
4. A pet room spray for animal lovers who aren't exactly in love with the smells that accompany pet ownership. Yes, you can get rid of that gross odor *without* resorting to a strong chemical fragrance that'll just mask it.
They also make a top-rated pet candle that's worth checking out!
Pet House By One Fur All is a small biz based in Florida that makes products to freshen pet-loving homes.
Promising review: "Very effective odor control without the overpowering smell of “air fresheners.” This product actually DOES freshen the air and leaves behind a subtle scent. Highly recommended." —James O. Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six scents and as a two-pack).
5. A pet hair removal broom to pull actual GOBS of pet hair from the carpet no matter how deep it's buried. Even if you regularly vacuum, this tool is scary good at tackling any hair that might be embedded in your rug. Thanks for the gift, fluffy.
Check out our full FURemover pet hair broom review for more deets!
Promising review: "I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc. The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT, GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up! Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" —Janielle
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
6. Or go straight to the source with a grooming rake made for pets with SUPER thick undercoats — it's cute until it's not. This gently removes loose hair and eliminates tangles, knots, dander, and trapped dirt so there's less of it in your home.
Promising review: "I have a German shepherd affectionately known as a German 'Shedder.' All I do is chase this dog around the house with my Dyson, especially the two times a year she blows her coat. I had no expectations when I ordered the undercoat rake as nothing else has worked besides a spring shave, which looks ridiculous. By reading the other reviews, I utilized short strokes, one area at a time and literally the fur was flying. It's the first time I really felt like I could successfully get to and eliminate the undercoat shedding. So much was coming off of her, a neighbor walking by expressed her displeasure with the flying fur! I've used it several days in a row now and despite the fact she's not a fan of standing still that long I think it is fantastic." —MollsMav
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
7. A water-based Folex carpet cleaner that'll take care of ANY disgusting accidents your carpet suffers at the paws of your pet. Unlike other harsh cleaners, it's odorless, nonflammable, and contains no solvents.
Promising review: “Love love love Folex!! Super easy to use. The bottle does exactly what it says. My chairs were SUPER DIRTY from my 2.5-year-old grandson eating and feeding dogs. I couldn’t believe how easy it was and how clean they got after just one use. Mind blown!!” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
8. And this UV black light flashlight if you're on a mission to find the latest gift your pet left for you. Mystery solved! This may shed a nasty ~light~ on your pet's habits, but at least you'll be able to target the issue more accurately now.
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9. Premium clumping litter because what's worse than scooping only to have the clumps fall apart and release an awful ammonia stench into your home? Nothing. This award-worthy litter delivers hard clumps *and* superior odor control, so you know it's the good stuff.
Promising review: "Worth every penny. You can't believe any cat litter could be worth this price, right? But it is. After sticking with brands available in grocery stores for 40 years, I tried Dr. Elsey's. Everything about it is better. Odor control, ease of scooping, absorbency, dust reduction. Plus, my cat is obviously more comfortable with it." —Joan
Get an 18-pound bag from Amazon for $15.61 (also available in a 40-pound bag).
10. An air purifier tons of reviewers swear by, especially if you live in a pet household with tons of particles circulating in the air! This helps clean the air by removing dander, dust, mold, and pollen so you (and your pet) can breathe easier.
Promising review: "This is an excellent purifier for those who are affected by cat dander, mold, and other problems associated with breathing difficulties. I have several cats so there is so much hair in the air in addition to their dander. This machine has solved my breathing problems during the night. (I use it in my bedroom). In fact, I am sleeping better every night, which I'm sure is due to the cleaner air that I am breathing. Another plus is that I'm using a great deal less tissues." —Linda Cruz
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in colors white and black).
11. And for good measure, a concentrated anti-allergen spray when you need to clean the air you're breathing, like, immediately. Fill it with water, shake it up, and spritz! It reduces airborne *and* surface allergens, including pet dander.
Good news: it's hypoallergenic, chemical-free, and fragrance-free!
Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store is a family-owned business making safe cleaning goods for the whole family. If you suffer from pet allergies, it's recommended you spray this daily. For dust mite allergies, try three times a week.
Promising review: "I have horrible allergies. Dust, certain dogs, all cats, pollen, etc. We have a vacation house that is used by many family members and their pets. Nothing has worked. I tried this and it’s amazing. No smell, no residue. I spray it on everything when I arrive and I’m not bothered by any dander at all. No more scratching my eyeballs raw or itchy throats. Just buy it already. Worth it!" —scoop
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available with refill packets).
12. A dog paw washer so you can work smarter not harder by preventing pet accidents before they happen! This will help you quickly and efficiently clean their filthy paws before letting them back inside. After some fun in the mud, you'll be thanking your lucky paws for this handy device!
Add water, insert paw, and let the soft silicone bristles do the dirty work!
Promising review: "During the winter months, my backyard is a mess as the grass dies off and the ground becomes muddy. Every time my old girl went outside, she came back with dirty paws. I tried wet rags, a small storage box with a couple of inches of water, and even baby wipes. This device is small and easy to use. I keep it in my garage by the back door and at the ready. I wash all four paws and dry them with a paper towel in a couple of minutes. I wish I invented this simple effective paw cleaner." —Dave P.
Get it from Amazon for $15.29+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and two sizes with or without a lid).
13. A furniture cover that'll help protect your couch from your pet's unintentional yet never-ending shedding problem. When it's time for a refresh, simply pop it in the washer and dryer!
Promising review: "This cover has been a lifesaver for our fabric sofa. We had the sofa professionally cleaned and then put on the cover. When we have company, the cover comes off easily, stores easily, and leaves a hair-free, stain-free sofa for our guests. The cover's been on three months, and has been washed twice. All stains have come out without any special effort. We use a ChomChom to get dog hair off the cover while it's on the sofa. There doesn't seem to be any deterioration of the cover even though we use the ChomChom almost daily." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 11 sizes and 25 colors).
14. A game-changing TubShroom if you often pay the price (in gross clumps of hair) for bathing your cat or dog in the bathtub. Bonus: it'll also catch your hair and prevent it from clogging the drain!
Promising review: "I shower my dogs in the tub and this makes it really easy to clean out the dog hair. It doesn't just stop the dog hair from going down the drain but it also lets the water continue to drain while collecting loads of dog hair. When my dog is shedding, I do have to pull it out to clean twice but that beats having to grab clumps of fur from the top of the drain every few seconds" —EV
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors and as a two-pack).
15. A brilliant double-layered litter mat with a honeycomb design to catch and trap litter, which helps reduce the scattering you're always cleaning up. Press in on the sides to open the mat, then dump the litter back into the box (or the trash).
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses this litter mat and says: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "My cat has a serious issue tracking litter. Searched all over Amazon for a mat. Initially wanted a hard plastic one with raised sides, so I wasn’t sure how well this would work. But I’m not having to clean nearly as much. Stops almost all litter as my cat jumps out of the box. This is probably my favorite purchase I’ve ever made for my cat. 100% worth it. Get this!!" —None
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes, three colors, and as a two-pack).
16. A stain and odor eliminator because you need to be armed and ready to handle unfortunate pet accidents as soon as they happen! You can use it on furniture, floors, and even clothes.
This stain and odor eliminator spray uses a chlorine-free and color-safe formula that is safe to use around pets and children. The natural enzymes in this product are activated on contact, which allows it to feed on ammonia crystals and organic matter until they're completely eliminated.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I don’t leave reviews, EVER! BUT this product is hands down worth every penny. I’m amazed, it’s magic. The dog urine smell from our kitchen tile grout was driving me [wild], to the point I was convincing my husband to buy me new flooring. I thought I would try this before dropping thousands on that idea. I’m glad I did! This stuff smells so damn good and the next day, I didn’t smell any urine anymore. Super thankful for this product, it’s my new go-to!" —ASHLEE
Get it from Amazon for $19.16+ (also available in a larger size).