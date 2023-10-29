38 Things You Don't Want To Miss Out On If You Have A “Comfort Over Everything” Mentality

1. A divine double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set when you're looking for a way to make your bedroom truly irresistible. Be warned: You'll never want to get out of bed with this level of coziness at your fingertips.
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and the other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–King and 34 colors).
2. A candle lamp warmer for some moody vibes that'll fill the room with your fave scent *without* having to worry about a potential fire hazard. Reviewers also love that candles last much longer under a warmer!
Promising review: "Such an amazing purchase. I have so many candles where the wicks burn out but not all the wax is gone and this saved the day! I can leave it on all day and have the best smell in my house. The candles seem to last way longer too. One of my favorite home purchases EVER." —Madeline
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in four styles and 10 colors).
3. And a genius towel warmer because you deserve a toasty towel waiting for you the moment you step out of the shower. Uncomfortably shivering as you dry off with a room temp towel? Never again.
It can fit up to two oversized bath towels and has a 15-minute adjustable timer that ranges from 15–60 minutes with an automatic shut-off feature.
Promising review: "Absolutely my favorite thing purchased from Amazon. You will never be able to take a shower without this once you have it. Just like right out of the dryer towels!" —Erin
Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in eight colors).
4. And a waffle towel set if your linen game needs a serious upgrade. These are made of a heavenly linen-cotton blend with a waffle weave to increase absorbency while gently exfoliating your skin.
These are made with Oeko Tex Standard 100 certified fabric, which means no harmful chemicals have been used during the manufacturing process.
Magic Linen is a family-run small business based in Lithuania that makes the most gorgeous handmade textiles, from bedding to tablecloths.
Promising review: "Even the towels in the fanciest hotel I've ever stayed in are not this nice. Big enough to wrap warmly and securely around you. Soft, absorbent. Wonderful." —Elizabeth M.
Get the three-piece towel set from Magic Linen for $76 (available in 12 colors).
5. An extendable bathtub tray that'll make your self-care nights soaking in the tub even more enjoyable. You don't have to go without any essentials — there's enough room for a book, iPad, candles, and a glass of wine!
Promising review: "I am so happy I ordered this! I can put my iPad or a book against the metal rest, have a drink, put my phone in the phone holder, and put some decorative candles on the sides. I am now a bath lover and would recommend this product to anyone looking to step up their bath or relaxation routine. I can now relax in the tub and multitask easily!" —Sierra Ritchie-Gruver
Get it from Amazon for $49.97+ (available in seven colors).
6. And a supportive bath pillow so you can melt right into the relaxing bubbles without getting an awful crick in your neck. The upper cushion cradles your head, neck, and shoulders for maximum comfort. "To take a bath or not take a bath?" is about to be the easiest question ever.
It's also machine-washable!
Promising review: "This took my bath relaxing game to a whole new level. I love how comfortable this is, and the suction cups do a great job of staying in place. It has a nice hook so you can hang it up to air dry, and on top of that, it comes with a little case to put it in when you throw it in the washer! I love this product and have caught even my husband using it some of the time. I would 100% buy again if I had to, but I have had it a few months and the quality looks like it will last." —Victorya Williams
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in four sizes/styles).
7. Plus, some Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment packets made with natural colloidal oatmeal to help relieve any dry, itchy, or irritated skin you may be dealing with. It can help if you have discomfort from sunburn, bug bites, poison ivy, rashes, etc.
Its gentle, fragrance-free formula is suitable for sensitive skin — simply sprinkle the contents from the packet into warm bath water and mix it in before you soak.
Promising reviews: "This oatmeal bath has made a world of difference with my increasing pregnancy itchiness. The next day after a bath, my skin feels so smooth and moisturized. I have even come to find that it works excellently for sunburns! I soaked for two days in this bath with a very painful sunburn (realizing quickly that pregnancy makes my skin more sensitive to the sun) and my sunburn was gone by day three with the itch decreased and no peeling. I highly recommend this product! FYI: The only inconvenience is the claylike residue that builds up around your bath drain. If you clean it while it is still wet, it comes off very easily." —Audrey
"I first started using this product when I developed unbearably itchy, dry skin during my pregnancy. After no success with lotions and bath oils, this was the first product to provide me with relief. Now my three-year-old has eczema and we use it in her bath water to help reduce inflammation and itching." —scmom
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $7.57.
8. A "dog bed for humans" big enough for you *and* your pup to lay in and have the cuddliest movie night ever. The faux fur is soft to the touch and the bed is super supportive with a raised rim so you can read, nap, and snack the day away.
Promising reviews: "I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me. I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years. I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in? Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" —Heavenstinyangels
"Soooo comfortable. Big enough for my daughter, and our dog, and me. Arrived in an appropriate time frame as advertised. The blanket that came with the bed was also a pleasant surprise. The bed and blanket are soft and cuddly. Sure to be the 'fought over' spot in our house for the foreseeable future." —J Derks
Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
9. A seriously cozy cup sleeve cold-coffee drinkers will never want to live without after using it. Your hands will stay warm even if you insist on sipping an iced cold brew in freezing temps!
Emboldened Adventures is an Illinois-based Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in handmade gifts, baby items, and home decor.
Promising review: "I use this for my glass mason jar iced coffees! It works great at keeping my hands from freezing and prevents the jar from getting everything wet. It also still fits in my car cup holder with this on!" —Lacey Johnson
Get it from Emboldened Adventures on Etsy for $14 (available in five colors).
10. A sleek and stunning diffuser you'll want to keep running 24/7 for endless ~zen~ vibes in your home. It has four timer modes, nine color settings, and an auto-off feature.
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Don't forget to grab some essential oils if you need 'em.
Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this after seeing all of the wonderful reviews. It was definitely worth it, it’s very quiet I almost forget that I have it on. I love that I get to select a color or just let it continuously change on its own and also choose the timing as well. Very aesthetically pleasing and well made. Super happy about this purchase and would highly recommend!" —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and in colors white or black).
11. An eye massager perfect for indulging in a well-deserved self-care activity after a looong day. If you struggle with eye pain and headaches after far too much screen time, this massager will instantly transport you to chill city.
It has several modes that allow you to combine heat, massage, and compression or you can use them individually.
Promising review: "This is the best product I have ever owned. As an online graphic design student who is constantly behind the computer, I can honestly say that this is the cure to computer head. Those headaches and eye strain are gone after a session with this product. If you suffer from migraines or are constantly behind a screen, trust me when I say that this is a must-have in your life. No amount of Advil will compare to what this will do for you. The sessions are about 20 minutes long and it pays to sit through the whole thing. This is the best invention ever." —melanie anderson
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three colors).
12. Cute *and* affordable crisscross fleece slippers, which were basically made for those blissful days spent at home doing a whole lot of nothing. If you're having a lazy day, it might as well be a comfy one!
Psst! Many reviewers recommend sizing up if you're in between sizes.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! So soft and comfy. Great for the price. Thick soles so could be worn outside but they keep your feet surprisingly warm with them being open-toed. I went up a size and they fit perfect, so size up!" —theandyn
Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and seven colors).
13. Or, Acorn memory foam slippers when you're longing for an endlessly supportive slipper that'll have your back (and feet!) through thick and thin. The rubber sole makes it a great indoor/outdoor shoe but they're so precious you may want to save them for when you're in homebody mode.
Promising review: "These slippers are comfort to my feet. The way they are made, I enjoy a feeling of stability, and with the memory foam they mold to my feet. Also, because they have an 'indoor/outdoor' sole, I can put them on and run out to my backyard early in the a.m. with my dog and my feet don't get wet. Lastly, I like that they are washable. I previously had a wool Acorn pair of slippers that lasted for years. Thanks for a great slipper." —Bella's Mom
Get them from Amazon for $31.15+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).