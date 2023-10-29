33 Swoon-Worthy Home Decor Upgrades You’ll Want To Tell All Your Friends About

1. A cloud-shaped frameless mirror that'll look so precious on your makeup vanity or bathroom counter as you get ready for the day. Go ahead and snap a few selfies (you know you want to).
Promising review: "I love this mirror!! It’s so different and looks super cute for a minimal home decoration." —julia lewis
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
2. A modern stair decal because even the most unsuspecting areas in your home can be transformed into a focal point if you get creative. Just peel and stick! Don't worry if you mess up — they can be removed and adjusted as needed.
These are sold as individual decals precut to 48"W x 8"H to make it easier to install on your riser!
Wunderwall Mural is a small biz that specializes in premium peel-and-stick removable vinyl.
Promising reviews: "These decals are thick and easy to install. They came with a scraper to help with smoothing out any air bumps. They are beautiful and look exactly as described. I love them!." —Martha
"Amazing quality – very thick paper. And very forgiving! I started with a tricky riser and had to pull it off several times, it didn’t leave any creases and it re-stuck each time. It looks beautiful and I haven’t even trimmed it yet. I highly recommend!!!" —Ginny Brown
Get it from Wunderwall Mural on Etsy for $11.99 (available in four colors).
3. A set of string lightbulbs so you can make your Hollywood vanity dreams come true. Prepare for the compliments and inquiries to roll in! Simply stick it on your mirror and adjust the brightness to your liking.
It includes 10 bulbs and the length of the string is adjustable up to 11.5 feet (not including the length of the adapter or dimmer).
Promising review: "I love these lights and cannot believe the price! I love the dimmer — it dims to five different brightness levels. You simply touch the 'ON' button each time you want it brighter. I really didn't expect these to work as well as they have. I mean, when can you buy anything at this price and it really work? I'm really impressed and will definitely buy these again for other mirrors or replacements. I am very happy with my purchase! —Ginger
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
4. A blissfully plush checkered blanket to accomplish two very important goals: boost your bedroom or living room aesthetic *and* make nap time sooo much cozier. Reviewers say it's just as good as the Barefoot Dreams version without the hefty price tag.
Promising review: "This is the best and biggest blanket. I am so happy I impulse bought this, even if I was solely motivated by aesthetic. [Just like] Barefoot Dreams!!! So soft, so large, so cute, so obsessed. Worth every penny." —Nicole Jones
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four sizes and seven colors).
5. A set of accent wall panels for creating the most swoon-worthy headboard of all time. You can also use it to dress up any blank wall that's stressing you out. Luxury hotel vibes at home? Yes, please.
And adding soft padding to walls where your kids love to jump around (i.e. sofas, beds, etc.) may save you from dealing with head bonk tears to boot!
Promising review: "These wall panels are so versatile! You can do just about anything with them. They add a major LUXE quality to your home. You really can't go wrong with these!" —Chef Toni
Get it from Amazon for $189+ (available in two sizes and 33 colors).
Or check out our roundup of the best bed frames on Amazon for some other styles.
6. A stylish storage ottoman that proves gorgeous home accents can also be functional. Pop your TV remotes, books, or candles inside and they'll be out of sight until you need them.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says: "Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
7. Corduroy pillow covers if your reading chair or sofa could use a bit of an upgrade. Rather than buying all new pillows, save some money and throw these cuties on instead!
These are just pillow covers, so grab some pillow inserts, if you need 'em!
Promising review: "These pillow covers exceeded my expectations. I needed to cover up some older and worn decorative pillows, so I chose solid corduroy to accent my home colors. The cool thing about these covers is that, along with fitting well, the fabric is super soft! Most decorative pillow covers tend to be scratchy; we ACTUALLY use our pillows for naps, so this is great! The coverings easily slipped over my pillows, and the zipper closing worked with ease. The color was just as shown. I will definitely order these again." —zbergteacher
Get a set of two covers from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in nine sizes and 31 colors).
8. Some resin bird bookends to make your reading nook look *extremely* sophisticated with some of the sweetest creatures to ever exist — so sweet that you're legally obligated to share the deets with your bestie.
Holistic Habitat is a woman-owned small biz that was started in 2017 and run by Kristin and Rachael. They produce stunning, ethically-sourced home goods and give back on every purchase made.
Promising review: "This set is so beautiful! They look hand carved. They are gorgeous alone as a decoration or used as bookends, either way they would be a focal point in any room. This company is wonderful and will definitely have my business." —Joan B.
Get a set of two from Holistic Habitat for $60.
9. A vintage-inspired dimmable candle warmer that'll evenly melt your fave candles and fill the room with their scrumptious scent without the need for an open flame. Your nightstand has never looked so good.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in clear and golden).
10. A record/magazine/Cool Stuff holder because is there anything better than a lovely piece of decor that serves an additional purpose? You can put your fave things on display while also keeping them neatly organized.
Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room." —SP
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).
11. Glass storage canisters so you'll no longer fear opening your pantry. You'll get organized, save space, and love looking at your food storage situation. Be sure to let all your party-hosting buddies in on this secret!
This set includes 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters.
Promising reviews: "Very simple and elegant canisters. Adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." —Anela
"These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great and the glass isn't too thin which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!" —Kathy C
Get a set of five from Amazon for $29.95.
12. Plus, some spice and pantry labels you can slap right on your food storage containers for next-level organization that is just SO visually appealing. It'll also be easier to keep track of what needs to be added to the grocery list.
Upon placing your order, you can indicate whether you want a standard set of labels, which includes a specific list of spices (available in variations of 20, 40, or 80). You can also choose a custom set and indicate which spice labels you want to receive (available in multiple variations ranging from five to 50). Be sure to check out the pantry labels the shop offers as well!
Daisy Paper House is a Cali-based Etsy shop that designs a variety of simplistic labels for the home.
Promising review: "These labels are beautiful, I couldn't be happier with them. I bought the spice labels and I intend to buy the full array of pantry labels as I continue to improve my kitchen!" —Michelle Frasu
Get five custom labels from Daisy Paper House on Etsy for $10+ (available in seven label sizes, standard or custom sets, and other design options here).