Spare Yourself The In-Person Awkwardness And Buy These 27 Somewhat Embarrassing Products Online

1. An acne patch that'll help draw the gunk out of angry, inflamed pimples *without* touching your face. Put one on at bedtime and behold the grossness (but also amazingness, tbh) when you wake up.
These patches contain hydrocolloid, tea tree oil, and calendula oil to gently but effectively heal pimples faster!
Promising review: "These did exactly what they said they would. I had a rather large acne area breakout under my chin. Overnight it nearly disappeared! I will say these are best on spots with a whitehead as they work by drawing the yucky stuff out. I will definitely be getting these again." —Heather E Tapp
Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $6.29 (also available as a set of 80).
2. A nickel foot file for turning your rough skin problem to ~dust~ in just a few swipes. What you do with the leftover pile of remains is your business.
Promising review: "It didn't take long to get my feet back in shape! One good scrubbing did it. I wouldn't get a pedicure because I was so embarrassed how bad they were. Life changer! I won't be afraid to show off my feet this summer!" —WirelessRC
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in six colors).
3. Or, a callus-removing gel when the thought of repeatedly scrubbing or filing your feet gives you the willies. This will get you salon-worthy results without enduring that awkward stare from your manicurist.
Promising review: "I have had bad calluses on my feet since I was a kid. I have tried EVERYTHING to get rid of them. This stuff works better than anything I’ve ever tried. I soaked my feet in warm water, applied the gel and left it on for 10 minutes. I wiped the gel off and briefly soaked my feet again. I then used a rasp and was amazed at how much tough skin came off. I’m glad no one else saw it because it was embarrassing lol! Highly recommend!!" —InfoSec
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A nose hair wax kit if you want to quickly remove rogue nostril hairs *without* it ending in a face full of tears. The kit comes with everything you need to eliminate the hair and keep it gone for up to four weeks.
You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups at your disposal.
Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
Get it from Amazon for $13.85.
5. A stainless-steel tongue scraper so you can conquer horrific breath and leave your mouth with a fresh, clean feeling. No one will be offering you an unsolicited stick of gum anytime soon!
Promising review: "Embarrassingly Gross. Never had any idea what I’d pull off my tongue each morning… I’ll save you the details – but surprised it took me into my mid-40s to discover. Every human who brushes their teeth need one… has already helped on breath." —L. Utton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two styles and in packs of three or individually).
6. A Squatty Potty you'll never poop without again after experiencing that first easy breezy BM, all thanks to a ~stool~. The best part? You don't even have to brave an in-person encounter. You're welcome.
Promising review: "I like to poop. It's literally the first thing I do in the morning. This makes it even more enjoyable. I bought this about a month ago for my wife and I. We are pretty healthy people and have no 'problems' when it comes to #2. But with this, you just sit down, put your feet up, and bombs away! It feels like a straight pipe coming from your colon. Remember those difficult-to-push-out BMs? No more! With just a slight push, you are done. Gravity takes over, and out it comes. This is how the human body was designed to poop. We literally pooped like this for thousands of years! I recommend this to all my friends, who laugh at me until they try it. Stop making it hard on yourself when you poop. This is by far the best bathroom accessory you can buy!" —jjl1911
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes and as a two-pack).
7. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder — sometimes it feels like your roots are on a mission to humiliate you. This will help revive your limp, greasy hair in a flash! It's a fine, hypoallergenic powder that helps absorb oil, sweat, and dirt while adding volume to keep your locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Promising review: "I bought this in desperation after having elbow surgery, which left me unable to wash my own hair. I have tried countless dry shampoo sprays and have been disappointed every time. But this? Absolutely 100% game changer. It kept my hair feeling clean and oil-free for several days at a time. It's easy to use, absorbs in quickly, no white residue on my dark hair, and you don't need much. I will never buy another brand again. This is my holy grail of dry shampoo." —Bad Girl
Get it from Amazon for $16.20.
8. A blackhead scrub stick to get rid of excess sebum and other impurities that might be clogging your precious pores. After cleansing, rub it on your face to exfoliate *and* banish stubborn blackheads and whiteheads!
Promising reviews: "Must-have. I use this a couple of times a week. I have terrible blackheads and this manages to scrub 90% of them away and the rest are barely noticeable. Will keep buying." —Princess Jasmin
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
9. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes," because is there anything worse than stubborn food particles stuck between the teeth? Problem solved! These not-so-ordinary brushes have multilayer bristles that act as strong pieces of floss to get in there REAL good.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack).
10. A caffeinated butt mask that'll shake up your skincare game in ways you couldn't imagine. Nosy shoppers will have to ~butt~ out because this purchase doesn't require a trip to the store.
Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for my butt (lol) but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness and detox! I would recommend trying it, I will be purchasing more for sure. Thumbs up!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A pack of shoe deodorizers so you can finally address the disturbing stench emanating from your kicks, especially if you've been avoiding the task for quite some time. Your nose will thank you.
Promising review: "I bought two sets of these, one for my gym shoes and one for my favorite everyday shoes I wear to the office. I've been pleasantly surprised by how well they work. I'm no longer embarrassed to take off my shoes in the presence of someone else. I've read I'll need to replace these over time, which makes perfect sense. I'll happily buy these again." —ATxQT
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $30.57 (also available in packs of two or four).
12. An exfoliating scrub mitt for ~super smooth~ skin ASAP — no harsh chemicals or rough dry brushes necessary. Regular exfoliation is great for reducing those semi-embarrassing probs, like bumps and ingrown hairs.
13. A set of tiny dermaplaning razors to remove any stray eyebrow hairs or peach fuzz that's been bugging you. These leave your skin feeling silky-smooth, which also allows for much better makeup application.
Promising review: "Omg! This is the BEST facial razor I have ever used. I have tried many different options. A lot of the razors out there leave stubble and require you to pass the razor over the area a few times to achieve a smooth look. Some even cut my skin and leave it feeling dry and itchy. I have suffered a lot in facial hair removal but this Schick product is a game changer. I was shocked when I first used it. One swipe over my skin and all the hair was gone – NO stubble left behind and my skin felt very smooth!!! I’ve been touching my face all day because I can’t believe how smooth it is. No more embarrassing stubbles for me!!! This is my favorite beauty product now!" —Lovely Lady
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.55 (also available as a nine-pack).