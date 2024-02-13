28 Somewhat Embarrassing Products You Can Buy Online To Spare Yourself The In-Person Awkwardness

These patches contain hydrocolloid, tea tree oil, and calendula oil to gently but effectively heal pimples faster!



Promising review: "These did exactly what they said they would. I had a rather large acne area breakout under my chin. Overnight it nearly disappeared! I will say these are best on spots with a whitehead as they work by drawing the yucky stuff out. I will definitely be getting these again." —Heather E Tapp

Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $8.49 (also available as a set of 80).

Our in-depth look at Avarelle's acne patches gets into the nitty-gritty — why they work, how to use them, and why they've earned 45,000+ 5-star reviews from customers.