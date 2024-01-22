1. Detergent cup holders that'll make you whisper "where have you been all my life?" when you do laundry. Gone are the days of wiping up soapy puddles that dripped onto the floor.
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small business started after the founder, Julie Reinhold, was tired of detergent containers dripping all over her laundry room floor.
Promising review: "A perfect solution for liquid detergent issues. Wish I would have bought it sooner! Finally something to keep the laundry detergent drips off the floor and washing machine. This keeps the cup right where it needs to be and protects your equipment, walls and floors from drips. It does cause more buildup in the cup over time. But we have found if you just drop the cup into the washer every couple of loads it cleans it and works great. You can also pull these off easily and wash in the sink if they start to get buildup." —D. Fox
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.96.
2. A ~brilliant~ rechargeable electric lighter for candle fanatics who are always buying new ones when the fluid runs out — or worse, burning themselves with matches. Get your candle fix with a money-saving rechargeable lighter instead!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga loves this! Here's what she has to say: "I'm obsessed with candles, so it was a no-brainer for my husband to gift me this surprisingly super-fun gadget for Christmas. It's really simple to use and charge, and it really works! If you're someone who gets a thrill from RAW POWER this is sort of the product for you. No, it's not a super-intense gadget, relax pyromaniacs, but it does buzz and produce a burst of electricity that I personally find exciting. AND I'll never have to buy another lighter again! Stop burning your fingers on matches and pick up one of these bad boys."
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 11 colors).
Be sure to read our full rechargeable electric lighter review!
3. A cooktop cleaning kit when your stove has seen better days and needs all the help it can get. It's so great at lifting grease stains and other messes, you'll have to find it in your heart to forgive yourself for being late to the party.
Comes with a 10-ounce bottle of cooktop cleaner, three cleaning pads, and a scraper. It helps to clean grease, stains, and remove burnt and baked-on deposits.
Promising review: "I had tried four different cleaners before discovering this one and I wish I would have found it sooner! All of that caked-on liquid that runs out of the pans and burns into the stovetop while you’re cooking?? This removes all of it. It doesn’t scratch your glass top stovetop and it leaves it looking brand new. I won’t ever buy another cleaner — this is it for me!" —Christine
Get the four-piece kit from Amazon for $11.48 (also available as a six-piece kit).
4. A milk frother if you really want to take your coffee game to the next level. You'll have rich, creamy goodness for your morning fuel that may taste a bit like remorse for how long you spent drinking at-home lattes without it.
Promising review: "Our son and daughter had one of these for frothing creamer in their cup before pouring their coffee. I loved it and bought the same unit for our house. Absolutely no regrets." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 21 colors).
5. Wad-Free pads to ensure your laundry doesn't get tangled, wrinkled, or require additional drying cycles. You'll save so much time *and* money with this clever invention, you'll regret not buying it sooner.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising reviews: "This does what it says. I've gone to the dryer so many times to find my sheets and blankets in a balled-up type blob. I have to unwrap everything and start the dryer again since it is all damp still...and usually had to repeat this another time to finally have the items dried. Wasting so much electricity for a number of drying cycles. The first time I used this product, it alleviated this issue. Everything was dry and not balled up. Fantastic product! I wish I would have found it sooner in my life." —Dan Smith
"This is amazing! Works like a charm, only regret is not getting these sooner. My sheets are cleaner, and I’m no longer aggravated by balled up sheets." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a four-pack).
6. A large capacity rotating makeup organizer for improving your get-ready routine by a LOT. You'll no longer dread looking for stuff and you'll feel like a genius whenever you give it a spin (even though you should've bought it ages ago).
Promising review: "You won't regret buying this! This product is a game-changer. It assembles in a snap without tools and the heights are adjustable - which is so handy! Having everything in one place and organized makes the morning makeup routine a breeze. Only wish I'd bought it sooner!" —Jeannine T.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
7. A timed outlet so you don't have to spend half the day worrying about whether you remembered to unplug that one appliance. Put this in your outlet, plug in your device, and set the timer to shut it off automatically.
Promising review: "I've been using this for about a month now and love this timer. I had a bad habit of leaving my hair straightener on, but I set the timer to come on for one hour in the morning while I get ready and stay off the rest of the day. I haven't left my hair straightener on since I bought this timer. Highly recommend for anyone who doesn't want to disrupt their morning routine, but wants to be safe during the day while you're out!" —AmznUser181921
Get it from Amazon for $7.64 (also available as a two-pack).
8. Rainbow window film when you need some extra privacy and some playful light dancing around the room to lift your mood. It's kitty approved and will create excellent IG photo ops!
Promising review: "I was looking for privacy film for our windows but came across this and ended up buying it instead. I have it installed on the window in my bathroom. Super great for pictures and really pretty in general when the sun shines through!" —MK
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
9. A lid organizer that'll prevent that feeling of impending doom when you open a cabinet knowing a pile of lids is about to come tumbling down! No regrets here... except waiting this long to find a solution.
The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "I was looking for a way to organize my messy lid situation. It was driving me wild. I finally decided to buy one of these after it sat in my cart forever. I should have bought one sooner! I love it! Now all my lids are organized, and I’m never having to deal with the lid hassles. It is very sturdy and holds a lot. I did get the larger one, which I’m glad I did. I’ve been using it for a month and so far it seems very durable. I absolutely recommend this product." —J. H.
Get a large size from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes).
10. A jar of *THE* Pink Stuff if you need a miraculous cleaning paste to help get rid of tough messes. You'll be *shook* by how easily it vanquishes the stains you've battled for years.
Promising reviews: "I am speechless. I had burned on crud on the glass door inside of my oven. I literally took the product and put it on with a sponge, let it sit for 30 seconds, wiped it off with a hot watered paper towel, and it wiped clean! I regret not taking before and after pictures. I have tried everything under the sun and regret not trying this sooner. I was skeptical because I saw it on TikTok. BUY IT!!!!!! Can’t wait to try it on the shower! [Best] stuff I’ve ever used!" —Courtney
"This is one of those 'changed my life' products that you come across every once in a while. I have tried so many different things to clean my clear glass shower door and just end up wasting time, money, and effort. The reviews and price of this product sold me on it. I love the smell (very subtle) and I used it with a basic sponge on my shower door. It did take a little effort but not bad and yielded amazing results. I then got excited about the other possibilities and have used it on the inside of my oven door with similar results. It’s great. You won’t be disappointed." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in two sizes and in various bundles).
11. A clear toy blocker to ~block~ out the thought of how much time you've wasted trying to retrieve lost toys from under the fridge, stove, etc. It comes in two heights, can be cut to fit your space, and the tape is removable *and* washable!
Promising review: "I am constantly retrieving dog toys from under my couch. So often, in fact, I think my dog does it on purpose. THESE BLOCKERS ARE AMAZING. Every time she tries to push her ball under the couch, it pops right back. I wish I had gotten these sooner." —Evan Stark
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes/sets).
12. A bundle of fresh eucalyptus because who says you can't make your bathroom look and feel like the spa of your dreams? Bonus points: it'll smell downright heavenly in there.
Eucalyptus Blooms is a woman-owned small biz based in North Carolina that makes a variety of unique shower bundles and other scented products.
Promising review: "Followed the instructions on the wrapper, the fragrant was very refreshing and calming! The eucalyptus leaves held strong when I squeezed it with none falling off. Very good quality!" —Lydia
Get a set of three from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $13.49+ (originally $17.99+; available in three sizes and multipacks).
13. An all-season, down alternative comforter you'll keep on your bed all year long, especially when you find out it's *actually* machine washable. There are reversible options so you can switch it up when you need a change or it can be used as a duvet insert. What more could you need?
Promising reviews: "I bought this in white to use as a duvet insert. My only regret is that I didn't purchase it sooner. This blanket is so warm, so easy to wash, and you can't beat the price. I have been using it for almost a year and I absolutely love it." —Bridget Doherty
"It's so fluffy! As soon as I got it I threw it in the dryer with some dryer sheets and when it came out it was fluffier than before. I threw it on my bed and my dog immediately jumped up on it and hasn't left since. He enjoys it and so do I." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in eight sizes and six colors).
14. And a reviewer-beloved set of breathable, cooling bedsheets for keeping you perfectly cozy while you sleep. You may even snooze your alarm once or twice — just take it from the 200,000+ 5-star reviewers who are low-key judging you for not buying 'em sooner.
Promising reviews: "Why haven’t I purchased these sooner? Such great quality. Super affordable and most important super soft and cool." —Jessica
"I am a very hot sleeper therefore, I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot. They are soft and very comfortable. Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service, and great price! Do not hesitate to buy!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in seven sizes and 45 colors).