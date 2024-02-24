43 Products With Before And Afters So Scary You Can Show Them Around A Campfire

1. A mouthguard and retainer cleaner because what's worse than going to use it before a peaceful snooze and finding a sickening buildup? Yuck! These tablets will demolish odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque.
You can use these tablets on your Invisalign, night guards, retainers, dentures, and more.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
Get a pack of 120 tablets from Amazon for $14.23 (also available as a pack of 240 tablets).
2. A pumice cleaning stone so you can power through years of rust, lime, and calcium buildup. If it's too much for a toilet brush to handle, this'll get the job done. It's nontoxic and has ZERO mercy on dirt, but it's still gentle enough to use on your porcelain throne.
This pumice stone cleaner is free of chemicals and odors. It also has a heavy-duty plastic handle so you'll have a solid grip while you clean. Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
Promising review: "Will definitely buy again. Almost 30 years of hard-water buildup of green, and I tried everything for years to remove the green stain. This product rocks. It takes a little elbow grease but sure is worth it. Just don't use it on surfaces that will scratch. In my case, the fiberglass tub aggravates and is hard to clean. After 30 years, I scrubbed away and didn't regret it one bit, and the tub looks almost new." —Debra L.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available as a two-pack).
3. A ChomChom pet hair remover for pet parents who love their fur babies but not the horrific hair problem. Ditch the annoying adhesive rollers for this. Empty the compartment after using it and you're done!
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, two of them seniors and they have really started shedding terribly. I own no less than a dozen different pet hair/lint removal gadgets and not ONE of them even approaches the effectiveness of this product. Normally, I time my pet hair removal sessions to right before I shower because I am dripping sweat after half an hour of grueling work. I just removed every trace of pet hair from my sofa in less than five minutes and I didn't even break a sweat. As I stood back and examined my sofa, I did not believe it had actually removed the hair but had probably pushed it around somewhere less visible. I popped the button that opens the hair collection compartment on the roller, and THE HAIR WAS IN THERE. WHAT?!!?! It actually took the hair off of my sofa and put it in the compartment!! Literally, I almost cried. I am considering having guests over into my home again...going out to make some friends right now!" —A.W.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three styles).
4. A handy Wet & Forget cleaner to help get your nightmare of a shower sparkling clean *and* mildew-free. All you have to do is spray it once a week, let it sit, and rinse it clean. No scrubbing or wiping necessary.
BTW, Each bottle lasts for 12 weeks' worth of treatments.
Promising review: "I debated getting this and read so many reviews. I bit the bullet and bought it. No regrets! Absolutely love it. Let it sit for hours, and it wiped away with so much ease. I didn’t have to scrub anything. 10/10." —Stephanie Mueller
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents, two sizes, and as a two-pack).
5. K-Cup cleaning pods when you're ready to face the mysterious buildup brewing inside your coffee maker. You'll be grossed out after seeing what was in there, but at least it'll be gone for good.
Promising review: "OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 12 or 18).
6. An ear treatment that'll eliminate the gunk that's been causing irritation and inflammation for your pet. It also protects against scary fungal and bacterial infections, like yeast and staph infections.
Promising reviews: "Saved a ton of money for vet bills. This stuff works fantastic and my cat actually doesn't mind getting the drops. I followed the instructions and they did exactly as they said. After reading the reviews, I was sort of convinced but now I won't get anything else. Totally worth the money." —Debbie M
"I bought this to help my dog’s ears and it’s the best on the market. Within days, her ears started clearing up and she stopped scratching her ears and shaking her head. Awesome product, well worth the money." —handheld
Get it from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in three sizes).
7. A hard-water stain remover for getting rid of those ghastly stains in your shower and restoring it to its beautiful like-new condition.
This helps eliminate hard water stains, rust, and limescale from many surfaces, including shower doors, shower stalls, shower glass, windshields, windows, glass, barbecues, chrome, tile, toilets, granite, steel, fiberglass, pools, bathtubs, sinks, granite, marble, chrome, boats, autos, brass, stone, metals, porcelain, brass, aluminum, stainless steel, hard vinyl, and more!
Promising review: "The difference was INSTANT and amazing! Also, this is a large bottle. I’m so thrilled with this product. I wish I’d taken before and after pictures, but I was embarrassed. My only regret is that I didn’t find this product years ago!" —Julie G.
Get it from Amazon for $19.77.
8. A leave-on teeth-whitening kit if you need a fast and easy way to perfect your pearly whites. Swipe the concentrated formula on your teeth, wait 60 seconds for absorption, and go about your day! Quick and efficient? We love to see it.
Promising review: "Awesome product! I’ve tried almost every whitening tool/trick and nothing worked like this. Very easy to apply and it has a minty taste. I did only my top teeth just to try it out to see the difference and wow! In three days (using four times a day) I noticed a HUGE difference. I’m amazed and will be using it on my bottom teeth. I honestly can’t believe how fast and well it worked. 10/10 product." —Adrianna Panek
Get it from Amazon for $22.
9. Or a "why didn't I try this sooner?" teeth-whitening pen for instant results that'll make you a believer. It can banish stains from wine, coffee, tea, etc. It's painless, effective, *and* mint-flavored.
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying, I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sheri Blanchard
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
10. A mold and mildew remover to resolve one of *the* most annoying issues you'll ever deal with. This stuff will help you vanquish stubborn mold around showers, sinks, and tiled areas. Apply it, wait a few hours, and your work is done.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/ black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.