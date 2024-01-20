Plus, it's also great for removing self-tanner and can reduce ingrown hairs while also increasing circulation.



Promising review: "My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, it's true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes, and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? All the other customers are saying how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off, and that is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about 6 weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" — Kindle Customer. g'ma

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a set of two).