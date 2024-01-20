1. An exfoliating scrub mitt for ~super smooth~ skin ASAP — no harsh chemicals or rough dry brushes necessary. Regular exfoliation is great for reducing those relentless probs, like bumps and ingrown hairs.
Plus, it's also great for removing self-tanner and can reduce ingrown hairs while also increasing circulation.
Promising review: "My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, it's true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes, and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? All the other customers are saying how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off, and that is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about 6 weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" — Kindle Customer. g'ma
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a set of two).
2. A nose hair wax kit if you want to quickly remove rogue nostril hairs *without* it ending in a face full of tears. The kit comes with everything you need to eliminate the hair and keep it gone for up to four weeks.
You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 10 paper cups at your disposal.
Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
3. An alcohol-free oral rinse — it helps fight bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't have a super strong taste that lingers. Put down the mints and pick up the rinse!
Just swish a capful for a minute and gargle for 30 seconds after you're done brushing your teeth in the morning and night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post-nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest-lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.57 (also available individually an in mild mint).
4. And a stainless-steel tongue scraper that'll leave your mouth with that fresh clean feeling and keep bad breath at bay. No one will be offering you an unsolicited stick of gum anytime soon.
Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." —Me
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (also available in multipacks).
5. A Squatty Potty you'll never poop without again after experiencing that first easy breezy BM, all thanks to a ~stool~. No more pushing and straining on the toilet! You're welcome.
Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I like to poop. It's literally the first thing I do in the morning. This makes it even more enjoyable. I bought this about a month ago for my wife and I. We are pretty healthy people and have no 'problems' when it comes to #2. But with this you just sit down, put your feet up, and bombs away! It feels like a straight pipe coming from your colon. Remember those difficult to push out BM's? No more! With just a slight push, you are done. Gravity takes over, and out it comes. This is how the human body was designed to poop. We literally pooped like this for thousands of years! I recommend this to all my friends, who laugh at me until they try it. Stop making it hard on yourself when you poop. This is by far the best bathroom accessory you can buy!" —jjl1911
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes and as a two-pack).
6. A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors to remove any stray eyebrow hairs or peach fuzz that's been bugging you. These leave your skin feeling silky-smooth, which also allows for much better makeup application.
Promising review: "I bought these blades to try at home dermaplaning. I was nervous at first, but it’s almost impossible to cut yourself with these and it took the peach fuzz right off my face. In fact, as I was staring at my face in a magnifying mirror and removing the fuzz, I noticed my nose hair was a little out of control. I even used one of these in my nose (that’s right) and it worked great! I will be keeping a few of these on-hand at all times." —TKB
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.64.
7. A foot file so you can say goodbye to crusty feet without an expensive trip to the nail salon. Rub the file on your feet and watch the dead skin fall right off. Disgusting, but oh-so satisfying.
Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The calluses this thing removed were absolutely disgusting, but I couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" —JMart
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence reviewers are obsessed with due to how well it heals stubborn acne scars, fades dark spots, and smooths fine lines. Believe the hype: snails have the healing touch.
This highly concentrated formula contains 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which helps repair damage while moisturizing your skin.
Promising review: "I really didn’t have any expectations with this product but I read some reviews and it sounded like something I should try…. So glad I did. It feels so cooling and refreshing on my sensitive skin. I love it." —Michelle Towery
Get it from Amazon for $13.88.
9. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes because there's no way around it: Sweaty pits are ~the pits~, and I dare you to prove me wrong. Give your armpits a swipe before bed, wash them in the morning, and enjoy seven days of sweat-free bliss.
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to ensure you don't have any reaction!
Promising review: "So happy I saw this on TikTok! I was skeptical about the product because I am a very heavy sweater. There has been no deodorant that has helped this problem, but these Sweat Block wipes have literally been the best thing I've found that has made the quality of my life so much better!" —Amazon Customer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (each box lasts two months; also available in packs of two or three boxes).
10. A L'Oréal root touch-up spray so you can skip the costly hairdresser visit and get your roots looking fab FAST! Simply spray, comb, and let it dry for one minute. You'll have flawless coverage that'll last until your next shampoo.
Promising review: "My sister in law introduced me to this product a few years ago. It’s awesome when wanting to hide the annoying gray hairs that pop up only weeks after getting your hair done. It’s easy to use and washing out easily too. Saves me money and allows me to avoid the salon a little bit longer. Love, love, love it. Would recommend it to anyone." —Kirk Arizona
Get it from Amazon for $9.47+ (available in eight colors and packs of two).
11. A caffeinated butt mask that'll shake up your skincare game in ways you couldn't imagine, especially if you're eager to improve your bum's skin texture and tone. Yes, your booty deserves to be included in your self-care routine, too!
Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a must for my butt (lol) but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness and detox! I would recommend trying it, I will be purchasing more for sure. Thumbs up!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo for keeping your hair free of those pesky flakes that love to ruin your day. Simply apply it to wet hair and lather it up real good before rinsing thoroughly.
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair, as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.
Promising review: "I saw this product from a TikTok video. I was hesitant. I have been dealing with dandruff for almost 10 years, fortunately not that heavy but enough where it was embarrassing. I tried everything. Leave in conditioner, tea tree oil, Head and Shoulders, etc. One brand did work for a couple of days but that's it. But this product has worked EFFECTIVELY. Dandruff-free for two months so far. Can leave your hair feeling a little dry so just use conditioner and it will balance out. If other products aren't working for you with dandruff I can confidently recommend this one." —Martin C.
Get it from Amazon for $15.88 (also available in a larger value size).
13. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant when you're desperate for smooth, healthy skin without any dry patches or bumps ruining your day. Reviewers with keratosis pilaris and other similar skin textures love this stuff!
Promising review: "I have keratosis pilaris or goose-like bumps on my bum and have been always super self-conscious about it. I’ve used this product five to eight times and they are seriously like GONE. It’s soooo smooth now and I’m super happy. It does say to use once a week but I’ve just been using it every time I shower (which is almost every day lol). I only use a dime size amount and it’s able to cover my bum and some of my legs. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who also has pesky bumps on their body. Also, this product has no scent, which is a plus for anyone who has sensitive skin!!" —Ang M
Get it from Amazon for $12 (also available in larger sizes).