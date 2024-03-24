1. K-Cup cleaning pods to address the scary buildup brewing inside your Keurig *without* endless soaking and scrubbing attempts. Pop in a cleaning pod, brew a large cycle, then repeat with water only. Toss the nastiness when you're done!
Promising review: "OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 12 or 18).
2. An oil mister so you never roll your eyes at the "coat with olive oil" step in recipes ever again. This kitchen gadget does the work for you and keeps your hands free of sticky oils.
Promising review: "This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast-iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two styles and packs of two).
3. A lifesaving ChomChom pet hair remover roller when you love your fur child but not the hair problem. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment when you're done! No more adhesive lint rollers in your future.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors/styles).
4. Mighty Patches, which are truly ~tiny but mighty~ with the power to pull gunk out of zits instead of popping them. Put one on at bedtime and behold the grossness (but also amazingness) when you wake up.
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97 (also available in larger surface patches!).
5. Detergent cup holders that'll have you whispering "Where have you been all my life?" when you do laundry. Gone are the days of wiping up soapy puddles that dripped onto the floor.
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small business started after the founder, Julie Reinhold, was tired of detergent containers dripping all over her laundry room floor.
Promising review: "A perfect solution for liquid detergent issues. Wish I would have bought it sooner! Finally, something to keep the laundry detergent drips off the floor and washing machine. This keeps the cup right where it needs to be and protects your equipment, walls, and floors from drips. It does cause more build up in the cup over time. But we have found if you just drop the cup into the washer every couple of loads, it cleans it and works great. You can also pull these off easily and wash in the sink if they start to get buildup." —D. Fox
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
6. Reviewer-beloved Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with guarana extract, coconut oil, and caffeine to help smooth and tighten your skin. Plus, it basically smells like sunshine in a jar so you won't even have to bother with perfume.
Promising reviews: "For demographic purposes: Female, 33 years old. I've only been using this for four days and can see a slight difference in the appearance of my cellulite. I have a deep dimple in my left butt cheek and I can already tell that it's shrinking and smoothing out. I've used very expensive creams, oils, and lotions but after four days I already see more results with this product. To make it even better, the scent is amazing! I use it all over because it makes my skin so soft even the next day." —ChelseaK
"I'm not sure what I love more the moisturizing or the scent and I did see a noticeable difference in my skin. This is now a must-have product for me!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
7. A tub of The Pink Stuff because sometimes you need a miraculous cleaning paste to get rid of tricky messes. You'll be *shook* by how easily this can lift the stains you've been scrubbing with basic household cleaners to no avail.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath. While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to *dazzle,* I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away, and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"
Promising review: "What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again. This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." —Happy customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in various bundles).
8. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder if your roots are on a mission to humiliate you. This will help revive limp, greasy hair much better than the sprays that have failed you. It's a hypoallergenic powder that absorbs oil, sweat, and dirt while adding volume to keep locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I can finally skip a day or two between washes!! I’ve tried so many dry shampoos, from drug store to salon and none of them really worked for me. I can apply this product very sparingly along my part and easily skip a shampoo without being self-conscious or having an itchy scalp. Must have for oily hair." —Dino
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9. A portable car vacuum so you can finally stop scrounging for quarters to use the gas station vac. This will eliminate all the dirt, dust, and crumbs you've been desperately trying to ~steer~ clear of.
Promising review: "This portable vacuum is amaaaaaazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that buy now button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha." —Abigail
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available in white and with or without a light).
10. A "why didn't I try this sooner?" teeth-whitening pen for instant results that'll blow your mind. It can get rid of wine, coffee, and tea stains rather than paying a fortune for a professional whitening. It's painless, effective, *and* mint-flavored.
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying, I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sheri Blanchard
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
11. Plus, a game-changing oral rinse — it fights bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't have a super strong taste that lingers. Put down the mints and pick up the rinse!
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.68 (also available individually).