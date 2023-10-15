22 Pretty Much Magical Hair Products To Add To Your Routine

1. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment with collagen ingredients and protein extracts to help restore over-processed hair. Dull, dry strands are about to go POOF like it's magic.
Reviewers say this works just as good as the higher-priced Olaplex! Simply apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out. It's designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Check out a TikTok TikTok of the Elizavecca hair treatment in action!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —Chisso
Check out our full Elizavecca hair treatment review for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.10.
2. A Cantu curling cream if you need a serious punch of hydration for your waves or curls ASAP! This stuff contains coconut oil, shea butter, almond oil, avocado oil, olive oil, and mango seed butter, so you're about to quench your hair's thirst like never before.
This product works best on wavy and curly hair types. It can be used on both wet and dry hair.
Promising review: "You have to try it! I've been looking for something like this for a long time! I put it in my hair while it's still wet and go to bed with it in. In the morning, I literally don't have to touch my hair… It's already perfect as is! Wow!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.29.
3. A conditioning spray by Honest that not only smells like magic in a bottle, but also works wonders for detangling knotty hair. It's made with argan oil, shea butter, and quinoa extract, so you know it's the good stuff.
This product is designed for all hair types!
Promising reviews: "Ok. I’ve tried a plethora of hair detanglers for both of my daughters' type 4c African American hair. I was very skeptical at first being that this is not marketed for such hair, but after seeing a YouTuber's success with it, I decided to give it a shot. I am amazed. I sprayed a little bit on my daughter's washed and dried hair; took the tangles and knots right out!!!!!! With ease. I will now stock up on these. This left her hair moisturized, but not too greasy and smelling great. I’m very impressed!" —Tiffany F.
"This stuff is a holy grail product for me for a reason I wasn’t expecting! I bought this to keep in my beach bag for days out on the boat. My hair is always a tangled mess by the end of the day, so I thought this would help. It definitely helps with tangles, but it also has tamed my frizz so well that I use it every day now! I spray it on right out of the shower and comb through. I have also sprayed it on dry hair on days when I didn’t wash my hair. It’s fantastic!" —Chelsea
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A deeply hydrating hair mask for rejuvenating dry locks while protecting your hair's natural texture. It contains biotin for healing damaged hair and black castor oil to help smooth and soften.
It's suitable for all hair types, including everything from kinky and curly hair to wavy and straight/thin hair.
Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) is a small business founded by Chris-Tia Donaldson after she graduated from Harvard Law School, started her first job at a law firm, and wore wigs out of frustration for the lack of hair products for natural hair. TGIN is now sold at a variety of retailers. Chris-Tia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and until her passing in 2021, used her success to advocate for women experiencing financial difficulties and who are undergoing treatment, to highlight health disparities due to race and socioeconomic factors and help through the TGIN Foundation. You can read more about her empowering story in her book This is Only a Test.
Promising reviews: "I have been natural for almost seven years and have been looking for new hair products since the beginning of this year. I watched some YouTube and this was one of the products found. I absolutely love it! I detangled while the mask was in my hair. I sat under the hair dryer for about 30-45 minutes with a shower cap on and also left it in overnight (accidentally) and when I rinsed it out (in sections with warm water), my hair was super soft! I would definitely buy this product again!" —Patrick Glenn
"3a low porosity magic! I didn’t expect much from this mask, but was pleasantly surprised. I used it as directed after shampooing with a clarifying shampoo and my hair is soft and smooth. It calmed the frizz so much that I didn’t even need a styling product!" —HumanPerson
Get it from Amazon for $16.90.
5. Briogeo's leave-in conditioning spray packed with everything you need to fight frizz and detangle, like rosehip, argan, and coconut oils. Use it on wet OR dry hair and the non-greasy formula will seal the hair cuticle to lock in moisture without leaving any residue behind.
This product is made for straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair types, including those with frizzy, dry, or damaged hair.
Briogeo is a Black woman-owned business.
Promising reviews: "I got this in a subscription box and became obsessed! It's such a good leave-in conditioner spray. It smells really good and makes my hair feel incredibly soft and silky without making it feel oily. Highly recommend!" —Lindsayd5
"I have been using this product a month and my hair doesn't frizz. It gives me good shine and volume and the smell is so good. It feels refreshing and hair stays nice and straight. 👏👏" —Jaybinal
Get it from Briogeo for $12+ (available in two sizes), Amazon for $25, or Sephora for $12+ (available in two sizes).
6. A truly transformative L'Oreal lamellar water rinse-out treatment so you can ~treat~ your hair to next-level softness in a matter of seconds... literally. Lather it on wet lengths, massage for eight seconds, and rinse it out. That's the best magic trick I've ever seen!
Shine in a silicone-free product?! Dreams really do come true. Reviewers with everything from stick straight to 4C curls love this product.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.75.
7. Or!! L'Oreal's Wonder Water in-shower detangler you can also use in just eight seconds, but this formula is designed to give you tangle-free hair with little effort. Apply to wet hair, leave it on for eight seconds, then rinse it out. Voilà!
The detangling formula will work best for long, straight hair, though it will still add shine to thicker hair types as well.
Promising review: "I’m still in disbelief at how well this stuff works! It’s so light/watery, and yet it detangles my knot-prone, very thick hair better than most of the thick hair masks and detangling conditioners. It smells luxurious and is something that I will stockpile forever." —Dana
Get it from Amazon for $8.73.
8. HerStyler's Hair Repair Serum because you should be able to step outside without worrying about the humidity causing your hair to go flat. This lightweight formula uses argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera to tame frizz like an absolute charm!
This product is suitable for all hair types, including dry hair.
Promising review: "I have a lot of fine, thin hair and it is prone to frizz with the slightest amount of humidity. I've tried so many serums and oils and none have controlled the frizz...until I tried this one. I have yet to put it through the test of a Midwest spring and summer, but so far, even on rainy winter days, my hair has stayed smooth and frizz-free. I'm extremely impressed with this product and love that my hair looks great even on the second day. It's still smooth, shiny and has volume despite sleeping on it. I would highly recommend this product to anyone with frizz-prone hair." —Marla Rhutasel
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in packs of two or four).
9. An OGX air-dry leave-in cream when you're aiming for flawlessly tousled waves *without* relying on heat styling tools. Everyone will think you paid a pretty penny at the salon OR that you're a real-life wizard.
According to reviewers, this cream will add a slight bit of volume to thin, fine hair or enhance the waves in those with thick, curly hair.
Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
10. John Frieda Brilliant Brunette shampoo to keep your glorious brown tresses looking as rich and beautiful as ever. Say goodbye to dull, muted tones and hello to vibrant, shiny shades of brown!
Reviewers with