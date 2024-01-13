40 Organization Products For Anyone Who Absolutely Despises Clutter

1. A set of airtight food storage containers so you can toss all those bulky boxes in the trash. You'll save space in the kitchen *and* probably open your pantry simply to admire the organization!
This 14-piece set comes with reusable labels and markers!
Promising review: "No matter how many times I tried to make the package clutter in my pantry look nice, it wasn't happening. I tried the pop-top containers before but things still got stale and were too expensive to do the entire pantry. This set was so affordable that I bought two of them and was able to finally get everything organized! I've had no issues with things getting stale and my 4 yr old is now able to easily see, access, and open cereal or snacks when he wants to. Definitely recommend!" —Fisch
Get a 14-piece set from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in four sizes, three colors, and in sets of four, 24, or 36,).
2. A water bottle organizer that'll help restore order to your cluttered kitchen cabinet and organize the massive collection of bottles and mugs you've acquired over the years.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available with two or three shelves).
3. A cutlery organizer tray to transform your nightmarish silverware drawer into a thing of dreams. You'll find what you need much faster and no longer be flooded with disappointment upon opening the drawer.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
Get it from Amazon for $11.98 (available in three sizes/styles).
4. A broom and mop organizer for taking your cleaning closet or storage area to the next level with ~flawless~ organization. Hanging your tools also gives more usable floor space.
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to [the] wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in four colors and as a two-pack).
5. Stackable clear drawer organizers if you've been avoiding your drawers due to the chaos that awaits. Everything will have a designated place and tbh, it'll feel like a whole new world in there.
The six-piece set comes with two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got ChapStick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $14.99 (also available as an 18-piece set).
6. A roll-up closet organizer when you've run out of space in your closet for the essentials: nightshirts, lazy day shirts, workout shirts, etc. This can easily store up to 10 shirts on each side!
The Roll Keeper is a Washington-based small biz established in 2018 that specializes in crafting and closet organization.
Each organizer holds 20 T-shirts (10 on each side), although some reviewers use it for leggings and gym clothes, too!
Promising review: "I had seen this suggested for closet organization for so long and I finally decided to try it. WOW. The amount of space that's been freed up in my dresser is amazing. Plus, I can finally see all those shirts I don't wear but can't get rid of for sentimental reasons. It's a genius product!" —Charlotte
Get it from The Roll Keeper on Etsy for $17.99 or from Amazon for $21.99 (available in white or black elastic).
7. A makeup organizer to hold all your fave products rather than trying to rummage in that one catch-all drawer. It comes with seven pull-out drawers and a top shelf for taller items.
This setup can work as a jewelry organizer too!
Promising reviews: "My makeup collection is not a mess anymore thanks to this product. All my makeup fits in there amazingly... My Urban Decay Naked palette could fit in it. I have four of them in the bottom drawer...I like that it comes with drawer lining that grips to the makeup so they are not moving around in there as you open and close drawers." —Shorouq
"Just perfect for what I needed. A ton of storage space, looks clean, tidy, classy. It was packaged well, everything came in great shape. I spent a lot of time looking at different cosmetic organizers, read many reviews, compared prices and I wasn't disappointed in my purchase one bit. Great value." —deidra
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).
8. A cable organizer box because you shouldn't have to look at those tangled cords for a moment longer. Protect your peace and conceal the cables with this handy box.
And grab a sleek cable sleeve (a.k.a. a wire cover) while you're at it!
Promising reviews: "I've been searching for something to not only hide the cord mess but protect them from my munch monster of a cat. This box in addition to cable straps and cable wrap has solved my cable management like magic! I highly recommend this product." —Lauryn
"Seriously where has this been all my life??? Highly recommend. Excellent cord management soulmate (I meant to type solution and it autocorrected to soulmate, however I think that’s accurate LOL.) Just get it. Won’t regret." —April Olsen
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
9. And this cable and charger organizer if your charging cords always end up in a tangled mess despite your best efforts. This keeps everything neatly organized *and* it can be easily carried around when you're traveling.
Mister Crafter is a small business that creates handmade, personalizable travel products, wallets, and accessories made from 100% top-quality genuine cowhide leather.
Promising review: "Really nice organization pouch made of very soft and fine leather. The straps inside are big and sturdy and hold all cables very well in place. The interior pouch is of very ample space, making this pouch a must-have for all travelers!" —Alain Deziel
Get it from Mister Crafter on Etsy for $36.96+ (originally $56.86; available in two sizes, in colors brown or black, and with or without personalization).
10. A hanger stacker for organizing that giant pile of messy hangers that you wrestle with whenever you need to hang something up.
No more searching for missing hangers, no more cluttering up your space with empty hangers. We love an easy solution!
Promising review: "Great functionality. I gather hangers as I gather dirty clothes. This stacker lives in my laundry room between the washer and dryer. It keeps my plastic hangers under control and I no longer suffer 'clothes hanger rage' from them getting tangled and not cooperating with me." —msw
Get it from Amazon for $24.57+ (available in various multipack sizes).
11. A sock and underwear organizer that'll help you tackle your messy drawers. If you know the feeling of hopelessly digging around for that *one* pair of underwear or socks, you need this organizer in your life.
Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers, I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst-case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.86 (available in seven colors).
12. Some shelf dividers so you can keep each section of folded clothes neatly organized in your closet. Yes, that means no more piles toppling over onto each other like you just lost a game of Jenga.
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
13. A Shoe Slotz space saver when it's time to organize that enormous shoe pile you've been eyeing for weeks. You'll be able to save space by stacking shoes on top of each other without them getting all squished.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa has to say about this handy organization unit: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available in packs of 20 or 40).