1. A water bottle organizer if you want to tackle your cluttered cabinet and organize that massive bottle collection you've acquired over the years.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves).
2. A set of airtight food storage containers so you can toss all those bulky boxes in the trash. You'll save space in the kitchen *and* probably open your cabinets simply to admire the organization!
This 14-piece set comes with reusable labels and markers!
Promising review: "No matter how many times I tried to make the package clutter in my pantry look nice, it wasn't happening. I tried the pop-top containers before but things still got stale and were too expensive to do the entire pantry. This set was so affordable that I bought two of them and was able to finally get everything organized! I've had no issues with things getting stale and my 4 yr old is now able to easily see, access, and open cereal or snacks when he wants to. Definitely recommend!" —Fisch
Get a 14-piece set from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in four sizes, colors black or blue, and in sets of four, 24, 36, or 48).
3. A broom and mop organizer that'll take your cleaning closet or storage area to the next level with ~flawless~ organization. Hanging your tools also gives more usable floor space.
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to [the] wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four colors and as a pack of two).
4. A set of stackable clear drawer organizers when you've been avoiding your cluttered desk drawer due to the chaos that awaits. Everything will have a designated place and you'll no longer dread looking for things.
The six-piece set comes with two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got ChapStick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $14.99 (also available as an 18-piece set).
5. A cutlery organizer tray to instantly your nightmarish silverware drawer into a thing of dreams. You'll find what you need much faster and no longer let out a sigh of despair upon opening the drawer.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
6. Plus, an adjustable kitchen drawer organizer for tackling those catch-all drawers that bring nothing but stress to your life. Everything will look neater and you won't have to go on a scavenger hunt whenever you need a utensil.
KitchenEdge is a family-owned small biz in Indianapolis that makes a variety of kitchen organization products.
Promising review: "This product was exactly what I needed to upgrade my drawer organizer from the old plastic ones. I love it and it worked as I had hoped!" —Mary D.
Get it from Amazon for $54.95+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
7. A makeup organizer that'll hold the essentials rather than trying to rummage in that one drawer where everything gets lost. It comes with seven pull-out drawers and a top shelf for taller items.
This setup can work as a jewelry organizer too!
Promising reviews: "My makeup collection is not a mess anymore thanks to this product. All my makeup fits in there amazingly... My Urban Decay Naked palette could fit in it. I have four of them in the bottom drawer...I like that it comes with drawer lining that grips to the makeup so they are not moving around in there as you open and close drawers." —Shorouq
"Just perfect for what I needed. A ton of storage space, looks clean, tidy, classy. It was packaged well, everything came in great shape. I spent a lot of time looking at different cosmetic organizers, read many reviews, compared prices and I wasn't disappointed in my purchase one bit. Great value." —deidra
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).
8. A sock and underwear organizer set so you can whip your drawer back into shape in no time. If you know the feeling of hopelessly digging around for that one pair of underwear or socks, you needed this organizer, like, yesterday.
Promising review: "I lose socks all the time and previously had to waste time rummaging around my sock drawer to find a match or to find a particular color. This organizer helps socks stay together and I can easily see what I have. It's also great being able to store underwear and put them in rainbow order — very satisfying. It's easy to assemble and I'm happy that when I move if I need to I can easily collapse it so it doesn't take up space. Highly recommend!" —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $10.68+ (available in seven colors).
9. A roll-up closet organizer because not all of us are blessed with endless dresser drawer space. This is a great way to store essentials: lazy day shirts, nightshirts, workout shirts, etc. You can easily store up to 10 shirts on each side!
The Roll Keeper is a Washington-based small biz established in 2018 that specializes in crafting and closet organization.
Each organizer holds 20 T-shirts (10 on each side), although some reviewers use it for leggings and gym clothes, too!
Promising review: "I had seen this suggested for closet organization for so long and I finally decided to try it. WOW. The amount of space that's been freed up in my dresser is amazing. Plus, I can finally see all those shirts I don't wear but can't get rid of for sentimental reasons. It's a genius product!" —Charlotte
Get it from The Roll Keeper on Etsy for $17.99 or from Amazon for $23.99 (available in white or black elastic colors).
10. An over-the-cabinet storage shelf to store your cutting boards and small pans out of sight. You'll def prefer this over shoving them into a cabinet only for them to fall out the next time you open it!
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (also available as a two-pack).
11. An under-cabinet sliding basket that'll immediately solve all your cluttered cabinet woes. Instead of opening the door to a headache-inducing mess, everything will be neatly organized and easy to find.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based on the high ratings and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy
Get it from Amazon for $25.97+ (available in colors chrome or bronze).
12. A two-tiered rotating shelf when you want a cute and fun way to organize spices in the kitchen or beauty products in the bathroom. Store it in a cabinet or on the counter. Either way, you'll have less mess in your life!
Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this turntable! My kitchen counters and cabinets started becoming a pain with the clutter of spices I had. Cooking and searching for a spice can be so difficult at times! I've moved all my Flavor God Spices onto this turntable and I feel so much more organized and it makes my cooking process a lot more simple. What's even better is that it doesn't skid when spinning and fits a lot of items on each tier! A great buy for those who want a little organization in their kitchen!" —anny c.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 14 colors).
13. Or a four-tiered storage shelf because tiny bathrooms deserve organization, too! Now you'll have plenty of space for TP rolls, skincare products, and other bathroom items you were shoving into cramped drawers and cabinets.
Promising review: "Great storage capacity. Bought for my son in his new apartment. Very little storage space in the vanity and no shelves on the wall. This gave him a huge amount of storage space for his clean towels and toiletries." —Judkinfo
Get it from Amazon for $28.65+ (also available with woven baskets).