33 Must-Have Kitchen Upgrades It's *Finally* Time To Buy In 2024

1. Some stick-on lights that'll work wonders to illuminate those perpetually dark and shadowy areas in your kitchen. Plus, this will ~shine a light~ on your impeccable decor skills.
It comes with a remote that can adjust the brightness!
Promising review "Honestly, this is such an easy-to-install product. I bought this because my house needed extra light. This brightens the room at night and makes your cabinets stand out! Took me a couple of minutes to figure out how to install but very straightforward and easy to use. Great product and great price!" —Tom16
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $20.99 (available in three light colors).
2. A stunning oil dispenser set to keep your most frequently used cooking oils within reach in a way that actually makes you proud to have them on display!
This set also comes with a bamboo tray for the dispensers and 20 waterproof labels to choose from.
Promising review: "I love these dispensers. Not only are they the exact aesthetic I was looking for, but they function really well! The pours are consistent and the seals are great. The labels are easy to apply and are holding up really well." —TStan7291
Get a set of two from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in three spout colors).
3. A clever cutting board with a pour spout for, quite possibly, the easiest meal prep (and cleanup) experience ever. This double-sided board has a spout on one side for easy disposal of juices and a phone slot on the other side so you glance at recipes while cooking.
Promising reviews: "This cutting board looks so nice I keep it on my counter all the time. Handy and sturdy. I like that one side has a grooved border that catches any juices from meat or poultry that's resting before carving. I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Joseph G.
"I already own these amazing cutting boards and just bought one for each of my daughters. The slot for your phone is genius, they are very generously sized, and easy to clean and maintain." —Kathy H.
Get it from Food52 for $7.50+ (originally $30+; available in three sizes).
4. A space-saving sliding tray so your bulky coffee maker can be tucked away when it's not in use. This is *much* better than shuffling a heavy appliance around — or worse, having it indefinitely take up way too much room. More counter space in 2024, please.
Promising review: "Such a simple idea but oh how helpful this is. My husband pulls the coffeemaker out from under the cabinet when it’s brewing and forgets to put it back when it’s done so I do it. Such a simple idea yet this rolling thing is fantastic and with one finger I can roll it back under and there’s no sloshing. Even my husband, a born skeptic who thinks these kinds of things are just junk is showing people 'hey look at this.' LOL. This is a keeper." —Kirsten
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in packs of two or three).
5. A set of glass storage canisters because opening your pantry shouldn't give you nightmares. These will help you get organized, save space, *and* make your storage look way more appealing. That's what I like to call a 3-for-1 upgrade!
This set includes 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters.
Promising reviews: "Very simple and elegant canisters. Adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." —Anela
"These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great and the glass isn't too thin which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!" —Kathy C
Get a set of five from Amazon for $29.95.
6. And some spice and pantry labels to slap on your food storage containers so they're more organized just in time for the new year (and prettier, of course). It'll also be easier to keep track of what needs to be added to the grocery list.
Upon placing your order, you can indicate whether you want a standard set of labels, which includes a specific list of spices (available in variations of 20, 40, or 80). You can also choose a custom set and indicate which spice labels you want to receive (available in multiple variations ranging from five to 50). Be sure to check out the pantry labels the shop offers as well!
Daisy Paper House is a Cali-based Etsy shop that designs a variety of simplistic labels for the home.
Promising review: "These labels are beautiful, I couldn't be happier with them. I bought the spice labels and I intend to buy the full array of pantry labels as I continue to improve my kitchen!" —Michelle Frasu
Get five custom labels from Daisy Paper House on Etsy for $12+ (available in seven label sizes, standard or custom sets, and other design options here).
7. Cabinet pulls that'll elevate your kitchen style with hardly any effort. Old, dingy handles not cutting it anymore? These will deliver an instant (and affordable) upgrade.
Heads up that some reviewers recommend purchasing your own screws instead of using the included ones.
Promising review: "Wow!! That's my first thought on opening these. I'm in the process of updating my master bathroom and saw these online. Of course, the bargain shopper I am, I checked my local stores. They had packs of 10 for $54...very lightweight. So I was scared of what I was getting here. These are almost 5 ounces each!! Very heavy quality, all individually wrapped with the screws for each. Definitely best quality and best price!!" —Margaret
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $23.97+ (available in seven colors and in packs of 5, 25, as well as individually).
8. A mounted stemware holder if you expanded your drinkware collection this year but have nowhere to put it. Store your precious glasses by mounting this holder under a cabinet or shelf!
This rack holds nine to 12 glasses depending on their size! If you're looking for some recommendations for wine glasses, we've got you covered.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $21.93 (available in rows of three or four, multi-packs, and in four finishes).
9. Faux-marble adhesive so you can achieve the kitchen countertops of your dreams without going broke in the process. It's also perfectly fine to change your mind later because it peels off without leaving any damage behind.
It took most reviewers less than an hour to completely revamp their space, and it was two hours *tops* for others (depending on how much space you're redoing!).
Promising review: "I do not have the money for a new vanity right now. Insert DIY project of covering my ugly pink bathroom vanity in marble contact paper. It looks 100% better and it’s super durable. It’s a little tricky to work with at first and then you get the hang of it. I’m buying more for my half bath! Update: My vanity still looks great a couple of months later! I decided to do my tabletop in my laundry room [above, right] and it looks great too! Tips: Make sure there is nothing on the surface as bumps will show through with the tiniest of debris. Also, one roll is not enough; always buy more than you think you’ll need!" —Natalie Lamb
Get a roll from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six roll sizes).
10. A tiered bamboo spice rack because, let's be honest, who doesn't *love* a storage solution that's both efficient and attractive? You'll have no shame about this cutie sitting front and center on your counter.
Spice Luxe is a small biz in San Diego that makes organization sets for spices.
Promising review: "I am enormously pleased with this product! It is exactly what I was hoping for. This spice rack is simple (but attractive!), well made, and reasonably easy to assemble. The instructions for assembly were clear. I am very happy." —Flib19
Get it from Spice Luxe on Etsy for $44.99+ (available in two sizes). You can also buy a set of jars *with* pre-printed labels (available in 4 oz. and 6 oz. varieties).
11. Or a brilliantly sneaky hidden spice shelf attachment when you're fresh outta counter space but still need a way to store some spices, dammit. Install it under a kitchen shelf and pull it out whenever you're cooking.
Psst — some reviewers also use this for easy access to pill bottles!
Promising review: "I am very happy with this purchase. It couldn't have been any easier to install. I am looking forward to being able to gain more space inside my cabinets once I fully get my spices transferred into these (I bought two)." —SA Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $17.59.
12. Some *very* fancy-looking peel-and-stick tile to make your backsplash look like Chip and Joanna recently paid you a visit, but for wayyy less money.
It comes with 10 sheets of the peel-and-stick tile with each sheet measuring 12" x 12".
Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this product. They are very shiny and look beautiful in natural light. They are textured and look very real. Honestly, I didn’t do the best job installing them but you can’t see any mistakes unless you really stare at them up close! So even if you don’t have a DIY thumb, you can do it!! The white 'grout' on the white tile helps hide mistakes as well! Definitely would recommend. :)" —lauren porter
Get 10 sheets from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in eight colors).