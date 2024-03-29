Just 31 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

1. A laptop cooling pad so you can focus on your work without worrying about your computer catching fire. It's USB-powered with three cooling fans, so your laptop will be cool as a cucumber.
Promising reviews: "This brand is excellent. I decided to try this brand based on reviews and absolutely wasn't disappointed. We've now had them for more than two years without fail. We have two 2-fan, and one 3-fan running a minimum of 12 hours daily and all we do is use a vacuum every two to three months and they're good to go. Their angle is perfect, cooling is above average, and dependability is nothing I ever expected. I can't think of any other brand I would consider at any price. More than two years, and all three are still running great!" —Rantasia
"This works extremely well. My laptop's fans used to scream to the point it would make you scream into your microphone just to talk to your friends on discord. With this product that diminished, and I don’t have to worry about the fans kicking up that loud ever again. I fully recommend this product just as it was recommended to me by a friend with a similar laptop problem. I honestly don't ever see this product failing to support my demands." —Kaleb Urquhart
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set to brighten up your space and, dare I say, actually make you excited about work!
The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard-and-mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Simply insert it into your computer to connect!
Promising reviews: "This is ADORABLE! I love, love, love everything about this keyboard. It’s satisfying to the touch and visually appealing. It’s easy to hook up (just some batteries and plug into your computer)! I love green, and it matches well with my room and desk setup." —Seba
"I absolutely love this keyboard! It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries. The keys really do feel like a typewriter, and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard. 10/10." —Katherine Dinh
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in 10 colors).
Pssst! If you're looking for a compact version (i.e., without the numeric keypad), Amazon has that, too! Check it out for $35.99.
3. A memory foam wrist pad set your future self will surely thank you for. Long hours in front of the computer can do a number on your wrists, but these ergonomic pads are a total game changer.
Read more about preventing wrist pain at Cleveland Clinic!
Promising reviews: "I've been working from home and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary. The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
Get it from Amazon for $11.59+ (available in 19 colors, and as a three-piece set with a mouse pad).
4. A ventilated laptop stand that'll elevate your screen to eye level so you can stop straining your neck! The ventilated design also gives your laptop fan room to breathe without overheating.
Read more about how elevating your screen to eye level can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "I have bought a handful of these for my family and personally have used it for a long time. It makes me cringe when I go to coffee shops and see people hunched over their laptops while straining their necks. This stand is worth every penny! It's very sturdy and holds my 15.6-inch laptop with no problem. I love how it allows me to maintain a good posture and not strain my neck. All of this for a fraction of the cost of a visit to the chiropractor! Would highly recommend!" —Aaron A.
"This made me having to work remotely from home so much better. [The] ergonomic design makes it better for my back, I can adjust wherever I need it. If you work from home, this will bring stability to your work desk." —Mary Ruiz
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 10 colors).
5. A sit-to-stand desk converter so you can give your legs a much-needed stretch between meetings! This sits on top of your existing desk and has a pneumatic lift assist feature for changing positions while you work.
About a year into working remotely due to the pandemic, I finally decided it was time to invest in a standing desk for my home office. I already had a desk I wasn't ready to part with, so I bought this sit-to-stand desk converter. Let me tell you, this has changed my WFH experience for the better. The desktop area is large enough for my laptop, external monitor, Bluetooth speaker, and a few other items. The desktop can hold up to 33 pounds, and the keyboard tray can support up to 4 pounds. The pneumatic lift assist feature lets you adjust the height between 4.5–20 inches in one smooth motion that won't strain your back.
Promising review: "This has made life SO MUCH BETTER!!! I hate sitting down all day, hunched and reaching for my keyboard and mouse. While I'm sitting down, this helps correct poor posture. When I need to stand/move a bit, I can lift it up and work standing! This is a great invention and is very sturdy." —Andrew Drozdowski
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in six sizes and nine colors).
6. And an anti-fatigue mat you'll def want to use with a standing desk. If it's your first time standing for long periods, having a mat with a soft foam core can help reduce stress on muscles and joints.
Promising review: "I bought this to go with my new standing desk converter and I love it. I stand at my desk all day when working from home and the extra thickness of this mat definitely makes a difference. The diamond pattern makes it not slick but is also shallow enough not to collect dirt. If you are going to be standing for a long time, definitely consider this mat." —Andrew
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four sizes, 15 colors, and as a two-pack).
7. A year-long dry-erase calendar when you're an avid ~planner~ who loves having a visual of your upcoming events. Hang it near your desk and your schedule deets will only be a glance away.
Circle & Square Decor is a Utah-based small business that creates personalized family wall calendars, chore charts, and home decor.
Promising review: "This is an incredible calendar. It’s everything I wanted it to be and more. Super well made and packaged expertly. I’m so happy with my purchase." —Morgan Skillman
Get it from Circle & Square Decor on Etsy for $54.40+ (originally $68; available with five frame options as well as in a package with dry-erase markers and magnets).
8. A 24-inch monitor to maximize your screen space as much as possible. Working on your laptop from a coffee shop or while on vacation makes sense, but an external monitor for daily use is a WFH essential!
It features a 75Hz refresh rate with 1080p resolution, making it suitable for casual gaming too. It has two HDMI ports — be sure to pick up a USB-C hub if you're planning to connect a MacBook!
Promising reviews: "If you work from home, you must have this in your life! Super easy to set up, great packaging, great quality, great price. I absolutely LOVE this!" —RR
"Just set this monitor up, and so far it’s earned all 5 stars! It was easy to assemble, it’s compatible with my MacBook Pro (with a USB-C adapter), and the picture is great! I just wanted another monitor for when I work from home, so having something available that was affordable like this was perfect for what I needed." —Allison H.
Get it from Amazon for $94.97+ (available in two sizes and two styles).
9. A clever monitor riser with four USB ports because sometimes you need a lil' extra height *and* a few extra USB ports. You can also store other gadgets and supplies under the riser!
Other things to keep in mind: Raising your laptop or monitor up to eye level makes for better ergonomics (i.e. reduced eye and neck strain), PLUS by lifting your screen up, you make more room on your desk for storage underneath the stand.
Promising review: "This was just the thing I needed for my desk. Super convenient to have the wireless charger and the USB hub too. Very good for cable management. I really love having a stand that provides additional functionality. It's a clean design, maybe the logo is a bit large and white on black so it's quite noticeable (a shade of gray on black would be nicer), but that's OK. Great stand!" —T
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two sizes and two styles). For a little extra, you can upgrade this monitor stand to not just have USB ports, but a wireless charger for your phone, too!
10. A compact light therapy lamp if your office lacks natural daylight and it's starting to affect your mood. Use it while you work for UV-free, full-spectrum light when sunshine isn't available.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.