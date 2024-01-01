If You Love Spoiling Your Cat, Here Are 38 Potential "Happy New Year" Gifts

1. A self-groomer cat brush when your kitto would love nothing more than constant scratchies at their disposal. They'll be able to groom themselves whenever they want! Load it up with catnip if they need some convincing.
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 minutes at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
P.S. Don't forget to add some catnip to your cart so you can make your cat an offer they can't refuse!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. Some mounted catnip balls to send felines into an obsessive frenzy that's almost too fun to watch — everyone benefits from this gift! There are four different flavors to try: silvervine, gall fruit, catnip, and cat sugar.
Promising review: "The cats are in love with this thing and it is so durable! They have been rubbing their faces against it as well as pulling on it with their paws and it has not fallen once. Great entertainment!" —Sky
Get a set of four from Amazon for $9.98 (available connected or as stand-alone balls).
3. Or a catnip alternative variety box for those hard-to-please creatures you're always trying to figure out. Catnip doesn't have the same effect on all cats, so why not switch it up? This variety box will help you discover their *true* guilty pleasure.
The box includes matatabi chew sticks, silvervine powder, valerian root, and an all-natural blend of catnip packed with the most potent part of the plant: its flowers. The box comes with one refillable toy.
Meowy Janes is a small New Jersey-based business that sells all natural catnip and alternatives such as whole silvervine fruit.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is a lot better than regular catnip. From the time I open the box, my two cats are all over me to get at it. Just a little bit at the time will satisfy them. They like chewing and rubbing on the sticks as well as playing with toys that you apply it to. I have purchased this a couple of times and they never get tired of it." —C. Scroggs
Get it from Amazon for $36.81. They sell everything separately in their shop too, so once you figure out what your cats like, you can always order more of that specific item!
4. A rechargeable automatic cat toy if your pet is notorious for their zoomies and would be thrilled to have something to chase around the house (aside from their tail, that is). This will help keep them occupied when you're unable to play, which is a gift you'll both appreciate!
Bonus: It can run on both carpet and smooth floors!
Promising review: "My cat enjoys this toy. It really keeps him entertained in the evening, rather than being mischievous. So much so, this is the second one I’ve ordered. They need to be USB charged, so now I always have one ready for him. I think the lights also mesmerize him. After playing, it seems to calm him down and he just lays on the floor watching it move around. It’s a win-win." —Terri DuLong
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
5. A purr pillow your kitty can cuddle up with for comfort when you're not around to provide the snuggles. The gentle purring sound is especially soothing for anxious cats.
The touch-activated purr pillow is available as a purple kitty or a blue sloth. Petstages offers other soothing toys, including a glow-in-the-dark mouse that contains catnip.
Promising review: "Our kitten, Spazz, LOVES the Purr Pillow!!! He loves to tackle and body slam the purple guy, as we call it, and grab it, bite it, and kick it with his hind legs! If there were ever a soft plush kitten/cat toy that can take extreme punishment, the Purr Pillow is it!!! He loves it so much, that when we give it to him, he'll run off with it in his mouth and put it in his special mini cardboard box. The Purr Pillow is more than worth its cost!!!" —Denice C.
Get it from Amazon for $18.53.
6. A "cat dancer" toy because sometimes cheap thrills are a ~purrfect~ solution for hyperactive kitties! Wave this toy around and watch 'em dance the night away.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him the happiest. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
7. Or a rainbow cat charmer when your pet's fave thing in the whole world (after you, duh) is hunting a big, bad string around the house. It's made of a soft felt material, so it's fun *and* easy for them to play with.
I have this exact toy for my cats, and it's easily their favorite thing to play with — and they have a lot of toys. I first noticed they loved string because they tore apart a mouse toy that was basically string wrapped around a plastic mouse shape — they didn't care about the mouse, but they loved the torn-apart string (aka literal trash at this point). I got this rainbow toy because I realized they really just wanted to chase long tail-like objects, and they sure do light up whenever they see me pick up this wand and know that it's playtime. I love that it's long, so I can just sit on my couch and whisk it around the area, and even shy little Chicho, who likes to sit further back and watch while his older brother plays (as seen in the GIF above), can still bat at it. It's a super simple toy, but the amount of joy it'll probably bring your kitty is worth every penny. —Jenae
Promising review: "We bought one of these about five years ago, and it was a hit. It has been well used and finally starting to fray a bit. We have a new kitten, and she absolutely loves this toy. Like others have said, she will drag this thing around and bring it to us to get us to play with her. I just ordered another one." —Jayster
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A cat tree if they require endless entertainment and you're eager to keep them intrigued for more than five seconds. Whether you have a kitten with tons of energy or you have several cats in the home, this is bound to keep 'em busy.
I've owned this exact cat tree for about a year and a half now and have to say, for the amount of use you (well, your cats) get out of it, it's a steal at this price. My cats are on this thing EVERY day. There are sisal-covered posts along the entire height of it for your cats to scratch, and the rope is just now starting to come apart from the amount of feverish scratching my younger cat, Chicho, has done to it (which, for less than $100, I'm not mad about). Now, there are some parts of this tree my adult cats simple weren't interested in using: the hammock on the first level, the cubby hole on the second, and the tunnel on the third. Those are absolutely designed for kittens, making this a great tree for cats of all ages. My cats prefer the two top tiers of the tree and the side basket — which my very thick older cat, Sneaky, curls up in for his afternoon naps every single day. I appreciate that this cat tree doesn't take up a *ton* of space either and fits very well in my NYC apartment. If you've got a couple of kitties and haven't gotten them a dedicated cat tree yet, take this as your sign that it's worth it! —Jenae
Get it from Amazon for $73.75+ (available in five colors).
9. And a suction cup cat hammock for kitties who adore watching the world go by from the window but don't have a decent place to sit! It comes with four strong suction cups and tough stainless steel cables that can hold up to 40 pounds, so it's sturdy enough for heavier cats.
Place it near a cat tree, and they'll be able to jump back and forth between them!
Promising review: "I recently just moved out of my parents' place, where there were screened-in porches and large windows with easily accessible views for my cat, into an apartment that has few windows he can look out of. I bought this hoping it would give him a place to look outside and enjoy an afternoon nap. He typically never uses any cool stuff I buy for him, but as soon as he figured this out he fell in love with it! I find him most days lounging in it and watching all the animals that fly or walk by. I personally decked it out with a cozy blanket and some fake eucalyptus vine to make him feel like he’s in the wilderness. It’s easy to put together and hang and also comes apart easily. Would definitely recommend for an apartment kitty!" —Sara P
Get it from Amazon for $19.89+ (available in colors beige and black).
10. A game-changing pet gate — a must in multi-pet households with several four-legged creatures milling about. If there's an area where only cats are allowed (like the litter box room!), they'll be able to pass through while big dogs are kept out.
I've used this exact gate in the past and found it really easy to set up in my doorway, and it's *extremely* sturdy once you adjust the tension properly — I can't see any dogs being able to break through, and it's made of metal, which discourages chewing. I personally used it when I adopted my younger cat and needed to slowly introduce him to my older cat. The space between the bars were wide enough for them to see and sniff each other without any possibility of them fighting. I will say that once the younger cat got braver, he was able to leap over the top of it, but my older, bigger cat could not (which meant the younger cat always had a means of escape). So keep that in mind, depending on your use case. You can also install it a few inches above the ground to get some extra height. —Jenae
Promising review: "I wish we bought this gate years ago since it was a constant game of figuring out how to keep the dog away from the cat's food and box. We even occasionally used a rollaway suitcase in a doorway as our makeshift solution. FINALLY — peace, cleanliness, and less money spent on extra cat food that our dog would devour every time she got a chance. Great gate!" —HillsideHaven
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
11. Or an adjustable Door Buddy latch to hold the door open just a smidge so cats can squeeze through but pups can't. Whether you're trying to keep the dog away from the cat's food or litter box, this latch will do the trick. Your cat will thank you for the gift of privacy!
Promising review: "We have a Boston Terrier who LOVES cat food but it makes him extremely sick. We needed something to keep him out but let the cats in so we tried this. It works so well, we bought a second one for our bedroom so the cats at night can come and go as they please but it keeps the dog in our room and out of their hair if they choose to wander the house! I’m not sure how I lived without it but I won’t be without it now!" —Mickey Bergman
Get it from Amazon for $16.94.
12. A tunnel bed so you can accomplish two important goals: keeping your pet cozy *and* entertained. It's a perfect napping spot that'll also provide nonstop excitement with the tunnels for hiding and chasing their siblings around.
The middle of the tube has a plush cat bed in it, so they can also take cat naps there if they prefer to use the tunnel for play. You could also lay a blanket in the tunnel for added comfort!
Promising review: "My cats absolutely love this thing! When I was putting it together, my 20-pound tabby immediately went inside the tube, and did not come out for over an hour! It was easy to put together (even with a 20-pound cat inside lol). But, this entire thing set up is about 3 feet long. It is HUGE. Make sure you have room!! The material is surprisingly soft, outside and inside the tunnel. And the light coloring allows light to filter through, which my cats like (I had a black tunnel that neither of them would go into). My smaller 10-pound tabby (black nose) LOVES to run around the house, and now he has added running a few laps inside this tunnel to his run lol. Both cats play in this ALL THE TIME. Both on the inside chasing each other, or one on the inside and one outside batting at each other. They use the tunnel as a good napping spot, and also a spot to hide from the vacuum or guests they aren't sure of. This has gotten soooooo much use from both cats. I would highly recommend this!!" —Trebeca
Get it from Amazon for $39.50+ (available in four colors/patterns).
13. A calming spray that'll come in handy with nervous cats who may exhibit aggressive behavior when going to the vet, enduring a stressful move between houses, and so on. When their anxiety starts kicking, spray some of this calming formula to help them relax.
Promising reviews: "My cat, like most, is a jerk. Seriously, she's a mean pain in the butt. However, I love her to pieces and will do a lot to make her happy. We recently added a small rescue cat to our home, and this made my grown cat quite upset. She was charging, hissing, swatting, and growling at the little cat all the time. When she escalated to pooping on the little cat's bed, I drew the line. I purchased this spray as well as a Feliway diffuser and am so impressed! Originally, I had just the diffuser, which cut the negative behavior by about 75%. Adding the spray has made all the difference. Day one, I probably went a little overboard but I sprayed it on their cat tree, beds, toy box, favorite pillows, and the carpet in the room they play the most. It's virtually unscented, sprays easily, and is a generous bottle so I wasn't worried about running out. I was just careful not to spray any ON the cats, as that's a big no-no. Both cats are calm and relaxed. The fighting has greatly diminished, and they can be in the same room at the same time now without supervision. It's great that I can spray this on virtually anything, and that I can reapply it as needed." —L. Potter
"Is your cat actually the devil? Does it poop up walls or start fights with the couch for no reason? Try this. Works like magic. I don't know what kind of dark magic is in it. I don't care. All I know is my cat does not try to eat the face of my other cats anymore. WIN." —graphicsgoddess13
Get it from Amazon for $8.80.
14. An outdoor catio when you're aiming for the Pet Parent of the Year award and want only the best for your fur child. It allows them to enjoy everything they love about the outdoors, but it'll give you peace of mind knowing they're safe!
Promising reviews: "We adopted a 13 year old indoor-outdoor cat after a friend passed away last year. Instead of allowing him to continue to go outside with the coyotes and raccoons, we purchased the Paw Hut Catio kit. Our boy loves the fact that he can still go outside and we love that he's protected. The materials are sturdy and it was relatively easy to put together. We're all very happy campers!" —MimiB
"It's perfect. Very easy to put together. Two people make it slightly easier, but it's still easy for one person. We will be altering ours to include a cat door through a window." —Sayward C.
Get it from Amazon for $309.99+ (available in colors orange, gray, and white).
15. An organic cat grass growing kit so they'll leave your plants alone — and be stoked to have one of their own! It contains a blend of barley, rye, oat, and wheat seeds, so it's full of vitamins and minerals that are actually good for 'em.
Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.
Get it from Am