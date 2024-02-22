These 37 Gorgeous Home Decor Upgrades Will Leave You With A Severe Case Of Heart Eyes

1. A decorative rainbow window film for those who need some extra privacy and some playful light dancing around the room to lift your mood. Not to mention the excellent IG photo ops! Heart eyes = activated.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Ashley Ann
Get it from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in 11 sizes).
2. A baroque mirror if your style involves vintage-inspired decor pieces that look like they belong in a haunted mansion — in the most gorgeous way possible. 😍
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap-looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Get it from Amazon for $97.99+ (available in six sizes and five colors).
3. A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp that'll evenly melt your favorite candles and fill the room with their scrumptious scent without the need for an open flame. Your nightstand has never looked so stylish!
Promising review: "I love that you don’t have to light the candle, the bulb in the shade heats it. It has a timer if you don’t want it on all the time and a dimmer. And I love the retro rose-shaped shade." —Melissa A.
Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in eight styles).
4. A stunning *and* comfy waffle weave blanket for accomplishing two important goals: boosting your bedroom or living room aesthetic and making nap time sooo much comfier.
Promising review: "Great blanket and exactly as described. I use this as a decorative blanket on our king bed and it’s so pretty on top of our duvet, at the end. Had something similar I had purchased at HomeGoods and this was $30 cheaper and same fabric. Such a great blanket for you or a guest bed, or even as a gift." —Amanda L. Conquer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four sizes and 18 colors).
5. A Venus de Milo torso candle when you're eager to elevate your artsy mantle or coffee table with a modern accent that'll garner endless compliments.
Philly Candles is a Philadelphia-based small biz on Etsy that specializes in uniquely gorgeous hand-poured candles.
Promising review: "I am so absolutely in love with these candles!! I got two in beige with the rose scent and they smell like heaven. The quality is really great as well, and they both stand perfectly upright on my desk!! Absolutely in love!!" —Amanda S.
Get it from Philly Candles on Etsy for $13.99 (available in 10 scents and four finishes).
6. A color-changing mushroom night-light to add such cozy charm to your space, you'll have no choice but to smile when you see it. Bonus: no more stumbling through the darkness for a midnight snack again!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. A wood tree bookshelf because being a self-proclaimed bookworm doesn't mean you make boring decor choices! This is a unique way to store your fave titles *and* you'll free up some space on the other surfaces in your home currently cluttered with books.
Promising review: "I love this so much! I'm always back and forth on reading and what I want to read and usually have a number of books and journals laying on my nightstand. This was perfect to organize them up and save space." —j.oldham
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
8. A wooden alarm clock for blessing your bedside area with a touch of mid-century mod energy. It has adjustable brightness, two alarm settings, and displays both the day of the week and the temperature.
Promising review: "This clock is worth the money! Buy it. Bright display, stylish, good material. It was easy for me to set up. It really took no time because the instructions were very simple! It keeps time, date, and even temperature accurately! Buy this!" —Robin
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
9. An ~eye-catching~ amethyst crystal sun catcher so you can make any space much more enchanting. Sit back and enjoy the iridescent sparkles dancing around the room while you admire your amazing decor taste.
Lillie Style is a small biz based in California that makes sun catchers!
Promising reviews: "This sun catcher is gorgeous. I put it in my window in my bedroom and it sends rainbows everywhere and it’s wonderful. I’m very happy with my purchase!" —Taryn
"Absolutely beautiful item! Exactly what I was looking for. Twice a day the sun hits the suncatcher casting rainbows all over the house! Well done." —Audrey
Get it from Lillie Style on Etsy for $10.49+ (originally $13.99+; available in four styles or as a bundle).
10. A curtain of twinkle lights when you want it to look like a tiny fairy decorated your home for you. There will never be a reason to leave the house when it looks this adorable.
Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." —NG
Get it from Amazon for $17.74+ (available in two sizes, 10 colors, and as a two-pack).
11. A quilted chenille floor pillow that'll add comfy seating to your space instead of buying new furniture. Your friends won't be able to stop talking about how gorg they are when they come over and lounge in your living room!
12. And some corduroy pillow covers because your reading chair or sofa is probably long overdue for an upgrade too. Rather than buying all new pillows, save your cash and throw these cuties on instead.
These are just pillow covers, so grab some pillow inserts, if you need 'em!
Promising review: "These pillow covers exceeded my expectations. I needed to cover up some older and worn decorative pillows, so I chose solid corduroy to accent my home colors. The cool thing about these covers is that, along with fitting well, the fabric is super soft! Most decorative pillow covers tend to be scratchy; we ACTUALLY use our pillows for naps, so this is great! The coverings easily slipped over my pillows, and the zipper closing worked with ease. The color was just as shown. I will definitely order these again." —zbergteacher
Get a set of two covers from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in nine sizes and 35 colors).