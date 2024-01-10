Don’t Miss Out On These 36 Comfy Products If You Want Your Winter Season To Be Full Of Warm And Fuzzies

1. A heavenly double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set to make your bedroom truly irresistible. Be warned: You'll never want to get out of bed with this level of coziness at your fingertips.
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and the other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–King and 34 colors).
2. A pair of fleece-lined tights so you can stay stylish without succumbing to a case of popsicle legs. You no longer have to abandon your fave dresses for an entire season.
Promising review: "These are sooo soft and warm. These fit like other fleece tights I’ve had in the past only higher quality. They don’t stretch a lot so if you’re in the higher weight or height of the bracket I’d just jump up a size. I have thick thighs so this is always important for me. They also have the double seam on the butt like other fleece tights, but these don’t seem to bug me as much as other tights with the same stitch. They are a little shiny but I think it’s cute because it looks like a very rich black. These are definitely a winter cold weather kind of tights." —Lizzy
Get them on Amazon for $19.97+ (available in women's sizes S/M or L/XL, in five colors, and as a two-pack).
3. A vintage-inspired dimmable candle warmer for some moody vibes that'll fill the room with your fave scent *without* having to worry about a potential fire hazard. Reviewers also love that candles last much longer under a warmer!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in colors clear and golden).
4. A loungewear set that'll become a permanent staple in your cozy outfit rotation thanks to how soft and fuzzy it is. There's a reason reviewers say this set is just as good as Skims, people!
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and 30 colors).
5. OR! A long-sleeve pajama set when you're a fan of classic PJs that look good *and* feel good. They're designed with 5% spandex, so you'll never feel constricted in them.
Promising review: "These pajamas exceeded my expectations by a mile. They're made out of the coolest, heavenly knit material that is just slinky enough. They drape beautifully on my body and don't bind me whatsoever. These are the only pajamas I can sleep in without waking up in the middle of the night and tearing off because I'm bound or otherwise bothered by the bunching of fabric. I kid you not, as soon as I get home from work, I track these down and put them on. They have washed beautifully for five washes and show no pilling. I also love that the waistband is a nice thick elastic. The ribbon came out the week I got them but I'm not taking a star away for that because it was basically decorative. I was going to buy their more expensive designer equivalent, but I won't bother. I love these and will be ordering more soon!" —Sunstar
Get them from Amazon for $46.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 43 colors/patterns).
And here's a similar plus size version (16–26) for $31.99+.
6. A classic Carhartt beanie to protect you from the bitter cold while also adding an extra bit of style to any outfit. It comes in so many colors that you may not be able to choose and end up buying three — oops!
Promising reviews: This is the warmest, best hat ever. I've never really worn hats, living in California, but have had to go to Minnesota and other cold places recently for work, and it keeps my head SO WARM. It's soft (I hate even the tiniest bit of scratchy feeling) and the purple sage color is muted and elegant and lovely. I don't think I will ever buy another kind of hat again!" —Lia
"This beanie is absolutely perfect for the upcoming cooler temps. The thickness of it keeps your head warm and cozy but the material is somehow also breathable so that you don't end up with a sweat up under it. The stretch is great as well and even allows for our kids to wear it when we can't find theirs!" —Dakota
Get it from Amazon for $17.88+ (available in one size and 40 styles).
7. Or this satin-lined beanie if you want to be warm, look cute, and fight frizz! The soft lining helps your locks retain moisture (a *must* during winter) while preventing tangles and breakage.
Twine and Love is a California-based Etsy small business that carries handmade scrub caps, earrings, headbands, and more.
Promising review: "Love! Beautiful color and the satin lining is perfect to reduce frizz. Well made." —Laura Jamouneau
Get it from Twine and Love on Etsy for $24.99 (available in five colors).
8. An extendable bathtub tray for making self-care nights in the tub even more enjoyable. You don't have to go without any essentials — there's enough room for a book, iPad, candles, and a glass of wine!
Promising review: "I am so happy I ordered this! I can put my iPad or a book against the metal rest, have a drink, put my phone in the phone holder, and put some decorative candles on the sides. I am now a bath lover and would recommend this product to anyone looking to step up their bath or relaxation routine. I can now relax in the tub and multitask easily!" —Sierra Ritchie-Gruver
Get it from Amazon for $49.97+ (available in seven colors).
9. And a supportive bath pillow because you should be able to melt into the relaxing bubbles without getting an awful crick in your neck. The upper cushion cradles your head, neck, and shoulders for maximum comfort. "To take a bath or not take a bath?" is about to be the easiest question ever.
It's also machine-washable!
Promising review: "This took my bath relaxing game to a whole new level. I love how comfortable this is, and the suction cups do a great job of staying in place. It has a nice hook so you can hang it up to air dry, and on top of that, it comes with a little case to put it in when you throw it in the washer! I love this product and have caught even my husband using it some of the time. I would 100% buy again if I had to, but I have had it a few months and the quality looks like it will last." —Victorya Williams
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two styles).
10. Plus, some Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment packets made with natural colloidal oatmeal so you can relieve winter skin that's dry, itchy, or irritated. It can also help if you have a sunburn, bug bites, poison ivy, rashes, etc.
Its gentle, fragrance-free formula is suitable for sensitive skin — simply sprinkle the contents from the packet into warm bath water and mix it in before you soak.
Promising reviews: "This oatmeal bath has made a world of difference with my increasing pregnancy itchiness. The next day after a bath, my skin feels so smooth and moisturized. I have even come to find that it works excellently for sunburns! I soaked for two days in this bath with a very painful sunburn (realizing quickly that pregnancy makes my skin more sensitive to the sun) and my sunburn was gone by day three with the itch decreased and no peeling. I highly recommend this product! FYI: The only inconvenience is the claylike residue that builds up around your bath drain. If you clean it while it is still wet, it comes off very easily." —Audrey
"I first started using this product when I developed unbearably itchy, dry skin during my pregnancy. After no success with lotions and bath oils, this was the first product to provide me with relief. Now my three-year-old has eczema and we use it in her bath water to help reduce inflammation and itching." —scmom
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $6.77.
11. A genius towel warmer — you deserve a toasty towel waiting for you the moment you step out of the shower! This is about to take the meaning of 'warm and fuzzy' to a whole new level.
12. And a waffle towel set when your linen game needs a major upgrade. They're made of a divine linen-cotton blend with a waffle weave to increase absorbency and gently exfoliate your skin.
These are made with Oeko Tex Standard 100 certified fabric, which means no harmful chemicals have been used during the manufacturing process.
Magic Linen is a family-run small business based in Lithuania that makes the most gorgeous handmade textiles, from bedding to tablecloths.
Promising review: "Even the towels in the fanciest hotel I've ever stayed in are not this nice. Big enough to wrap warmly and securely around you. Soft, absorbent. Wonderful." —Elizabeth M.
Get the three-piece towel set from Magic Linen for $76 (available in 12 colors).
13. A sleek and stunning diffuser you'll want to keep running 24/7 for endless ~zen~ vibes in your home. It has four timer modes, nine color settings, and an auto-off feature.
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Don't forget to grab some essential oils if you need 'em.
Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this after seeing all of the wonderful reviews. It was definitely worth it, it’s very quiet I almost forget that I have it on. I love that I get to select a color or just let it continuously change on its own and also choose the timing as well. Very aesthetically pleasing and well made. Super happy about this purchase and would highly recommend!" —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and in colors white or black).
14. An eye massager perfect for indulging in a well-deserved self-care activity after a looong day. If you struggle with eye pain and headaches after far too much screen time, this massager will instantly transport you to chill city.
It has several modes that allow you to combine heat, massage, and compression or you can use them individually.
Promising review: "This is the best product I have ever owned. As an online graphic design student who is constantly behind the computer, I can honestly say that this is the cure to computer head. Those headaches and eye strain are gone after a session with this product. If you suffer from migraines or are constantly behind a screen, trust me when I say that this is a must-have in your life. No amount of Advil will compare to what this will do for you. The sessions are about 20 minutes long and it pays to sit through the whole thing. This is the best invention ever." —melanie anderson
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in five colors).
15. A TikTok-famous padded office chair because sometimes you just need a comfortable spot to work from. This height-adjustable chair has an ergonomic mid-back for support *and* the seat is wide enough to cross your legs so you can live your best cozy life.
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising reviews: "Buy this chair. I’ve bought so many office chairs over the years. The classic Goldilocks story: This one’s too bulky, this one’s too flimsy, that one has too much hard plastic, yada yada. I think this one might be it. Really comfortable, solid build, attractive, but the best feature is the wide seat. I can crisscross my legs easily to relieve the pressure in my hips, which is life-changing if you’re chained to your desk sitting in meetings all day." —Larissa Harrison
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in two styles and with or without wheels).
16. Cute *and* affordable crisscross fleece slippers, which were basically made for those blissful days spent at home doing a whole lot of nothing. If you're having a lazy winter day, it might as well be a comfy one!
Psst! Many reviewers recommend sizing up if you're in between sizes.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! So soft and comfy. Great for the price. Thick soles so could be worn outside but they keep your feet surprisingly warm with them being open-toed. I went up a size and they fit perfect, so size up!" —theandyn
Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and seven colors).
17. Or, Acorn memory foam slippers if you're longing for an endlessly supportive slipper that'll have your back (and feet!) through thick and thin. The rubber sole makes it a great indoor/outdoor shoe but they're so precious you may want to save them for when you're in homebody mode.
Promising review: "These slippers are comfort to my feet. The way they are made, I enjoy a feeling of stability, and with the memory foam they mold to my feet. Also, because they have an 'indoor/outdoor' sole, I can put them on and run out to my backyard early in the a.m. with my dog and my feet don't get wet. Lastly, I like that they are washable. I previously had a wool Acorn pair of slippers that lasted for years. Thanks for a great slipper." —Bella's Mom
Get them from Amazon for $33.75+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).