    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    42 Budget-Friendly Amazon Fashion Finds That Could Totally Pass As Designer

    You're about to make your closet *and* your wallet very happy.

    Courtney Lynch
    by Courtney Lynch

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. A stunning *and* shockingly affordable silky V-neck slip dress when you want a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Sneakers or strappy heels? You decide.

    reviewer in the orange dress
    another reviewer wearing it in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress looks silky and high quality and can pair well with any jacket. It still looks great after machine wash and machine dry." —Kelley Cramson

    Price: $49.41+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 25 colors/patterns — not all colors available in all sizes)

    2. Lace-up combat boots if you love creating edgy looks that don't cost a fraction of your rent. Pair 'em with skinny jeans, leggings, dresses, or skirts — the possibilities are truly endless.

    reviewer wearing the white boots with black pants and a white sweater while standing next to their cat
    another reviewer wearing the black boots with a white jacket, hat, and black pants while sitting on a bridge
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily in addition to the normal lace-up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love 'em!" —Implied Queens

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10 and four styles)

    3. A wonderfully soft button-down so you can achieve your goal of looking sophisticated *and* adorable at the same time — for an absolute steal of a price, I might add.

    reviewer wearing the brown and black plaid top
    model wearing white top with black stripes
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this shirt! Definitely getting in the other colors. I’ve washed it once so far and no complaints." —Jenna Lauren

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 colors/patterns)

    4. A cozy wrap sweater dress set to become your best-kept wardrobe secret — it'll look like you blew some serious dough on this little number!

    reviewer wearing the tan dress with knee-high boots and a hat
    another reviewer wearing the pink dress with white knee-high boots
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay, I am totally in love with this dress. I am always skeptical buying clothes online, especially dresses, when I can’t try them on. But WOW. This dress is so beautiful. It fits like a dream and the material is such wonderful quality. I have already bought it in two colors. I love the tight fit and that it’s not too tight, but just tight enough. This dress keeps me incredibly warm as well so I can totally wear it during wintertime! I love that the tie is a separate piece because you can make it just how you want. It’s a perfect fit! I have nothing bad to say about this dress, and I can’t wait to buy more!! :)" —Katie

    Price: $50.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors)

    5. A perfectly oversized blazer that'll complete any outfit with a touch of effortless class. The best part? It just so happens to be *way* cheaper than it looks — no designer price tags here.

    reviewer wearing the black blazer with jeans
    another reviewer wearing the tan blazer with black pants
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" —karen Conner

    Price: $49.43+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 17 colors)

    6. Oversized square sunnies when you want to keep everyone guessing about which fancy boutique you got your shades from. Little do they know you're about to own 'em in every color.

    reviewer wearing the sunnies in black
    reviewer wearing the sunnies in silver
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I found these because a girl on TikTok was wearing them. The quality is amazing. Not cheap material. Good shape. I love them. Totally worth the price. I’ll probably end up getting another pair to keep in my car." —Alisa

    Price: $15.99 (available in 13 colors)

    7. Or a retro-inspired pair of cat eye sunglasses because you can love high-end fashion accessories but *hate* their steep prices. Yep, you just hit the eyewear jackpot.

    reviewer wearing the black sunglasses
    another reviewer wearing the red sunglasses while eating pasta
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I simply LOVE THEM! Super trendy, comfy, and excellent quality for the price. They look and feel wayyy more expensive!" —Colorada_Colorida

    Price: $14.99 (available in nine styles)

    8. An adorable wide-leg jumpsuit if you're tired of the standard shirt and pants combo. Shake things up with this oversized overall jumpsuit, which has deep pockets and comes in several fun colors!

    reviewer in green wide leg jumpsuit
    another reviewer in the rust jumpsuit
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–5X and 24 colors)

    9. Chunky ankle boots, aka the perfect pair of shape-shifting shoes that can complement any outfit. You get a bit of extra height but *not* the extra dose of pain OR the outrageous price tag, so these are a total no-brainer.

    overhead shot of reviewer's feet wearing the black boots
    another reviewer wearing the black boot
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love everything about these boots. They are well made, very fashionable, and comfortable. I was a little concerned about the height of the heel being uncomfortable but I wore them to work all day and didn't have any problems with my feet hurting. Very happy with my purchase!" —momtojsh

    Price: $36.17+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, including wide sizes, and 10 styles)

    10. Or these over-the-knee suede boots so you can keep wearing your fave dresses and skirts during the cooler months without your legs turning into popsicles.

    reviewer wearing brown boots with blue jeans and cream turtle neck
    another reviewer wearing black over-the-knee suede boots with brown mini skirt and black long sleeve top
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for a warm pair of boots to wear to an outdoor dinner party (it’s always cold where I live) and took a chance on these boots based on all of the positive reviews. I was a bit nervous about fit as I’m short and athletic. I needn’t have worried, these are fantastic! They look so much more expensive than they are and they fit this curvy girl like a dream. I did go one half-size up, and I’m glad that I did based on the toe box. So pleased!" —J C

    Price: $47.99 (available in sizes 5.5–11, in various heel heights, and in nine colors/styles)

    11. A darling pair of huggie earrings you'll never want to take off considering how well they go with... everything you own. And you won't have to spend big bucks on 'em, either!

    Product image of the gold plated huggie earrings
    model's ear with the huggie hoop earring on it
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Love, love, love, love, love! These earrings are exactly what I was looking for! I wanted one in each of my two holes per ear. They’re dainty and stylish, match with everything, and have a little sparkle. I run, work, shower, and sleep in them with no problems at all!" —Tiffani Lutz

    "Go-to huggie earrings! I’ve gifted them to all my friends and family, and they’re perfect for everyday use. If you haven’t gotten them, you need to!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $13.95+ (available in four colors and two types of metal)

    12. A pair of Levi's jeans when you suddenly realize your wardrobe is missing that one pair of trusty blue jeans that goes with just about everything. Casual or formal, these pants are the OG chameleon that can change to match the occasion.

    a reviewer poses in the jeans with heels
    a different reviewer shows the front view of the jeans
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These jeans are perfect. I have almost 20 pairs of Levi's, all different styles/fabric content. In other styles, I have to size up one or two sizes to accommodate my legs, but these were true to size thanks to the elastane content. I have a small waist with a bigger butt and bigger thighs, and the ribcage jeans have so far been the absolute best fit. These are no exception — buy them!" —Amazon Customer

    "I really love these pants! I'm pretty short, about 4'11 and so I normally have trouble finding a good pair of pants. I saw these on TikTok from a fellow petite girl, and I'm so glad I got them! They fit perfectly on me and are comfortable :)" —Dina

    Price: $55.99+ (available in straight sizes 24–32, plus sizes 16–24, and 17 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)

    13. A faux leather belt to add the perfect hint of luxury vibes to just about any outfit you come up with! This accessory will instantly elevate even the most casual ensembles.

    reviewer wearing faux leather belt with jeans and sweater
    another reviewer wearing the black belt with a black jumpsuit and tan blazer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm so excited about this belt for the price. It's good quality for the price, fits well, and has a designer look without really looking like a tacky knockoff. I give 5 stars!" —kalyjo

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL, 10 colors, and as a two-pack)