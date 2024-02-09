23 Motivating Home Fitness Products To Try If Working Out In The Freezing Cold Isn’t Your Vibe

1. Some adjustable Bala Bangles to level up your at-home fitness routine with a little resistance and a whole lot of style, all the while avoiding freezing temps. You'll improve your strength while boosting your heart rate, burning fat, and building muscle.
These Bala Bangles are available in two sizes (1 pound or 2 pounds) depending on their workout needs.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves these bangles and said: "I've bought, used, and then promptly forgotten about wrist/ankle weights before but I ADORE these. They're really nice looking (as you can see) and I've never had trouble with them coming off my wrists or ankles during HIIT workouts."
Promising reviews: "Bought these for my husband and he loves them. As usual, they're sleek, never fall or move around, and feel sturdy!!" —Danielle G.
"I got these for my girlfriend for her birthday since she has recently gotten into Pilates and she loves them. She uses them every day now in her workout." —Ryan K.
Get them from Amazon or Bala for $55+ (available in various sizes and colors).
2. A mini fitness trampoline you can use without disturbing your sleeping partner *or* your neighbor. It's compact and super quiet (no noisy springs!), so it's great for exercising at home without having to brave the frozen tundra outside.
Promising reviews: "I am a beginner, and I chose this rebounder to start my workouts at home. I’ve had it two days and I really love it. It was simple to put together although it took two people and it’s very sturdy and I feel secure on it." —Tonya
"Needed something for a winter workout. This has been perfect. I told myself I had to jump during any TV/Streaming. Has been easy and motivational. I didn't have any trouble assembling but you do need upper body strength or a buddy to help. The bright colors make it look cheap but it is very sturdy." Monica L. Van Harn
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in two sizes, four colors, and with or without a handle).
3. A brilliant Stealth core trainer that'll make living room workouts way more fun. If you're tired of boring fitness videos, give this a try! This video game balancing board makes exercising seem like a breeze instead of a chore.
Don't forget to download the app before you get started so you can play the four free games!
Stealth Fitness is a small business that created this to help make working out fun.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mallory Mower says: "Getting a Stealth board was the very best thing that has happened to me during quarantine. Mixing the fun of games on your phone with the natural endorphins you get from exercising is, to put it lightly, genius. I have two in my home, and my husband and I compete daily to see who can last the longest. My favorite game is the paragliding challenge; he's into the planet-blasting space adventure. Nerd."
Promising review: "Fantastic purchase to solve the boring plank exercises after a year of doing them. This has a quick, easy, simple hit-it-and-forget-it daily with a game, three minute max, and great results. Much improved core strength, reduced lower back pain, and a high five from my doctor. Highly recommend this for those in need of core buildup and help managing their time to fit this into a daily schedule." —James Corey
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in two colors).
4. An adjustable weighted fitness hoop — a perfect solution for anyone who wants to get a workout in without actually feeling like they're working out. Reviewers love it for core strengthening *and* relieving back pain associated with sitting all day.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in 13 colors).
5. A TikTok-famous rolling desk bike so you have the ability to exercise while you work. This may become your new go-to spot in the office thanks to the quiet pedals, ergonomic design, and adjustable height.
This compact, rolling desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, rpm, and other stats. Psst — you can watch the viral desk bike TikTok featuring it for more insight on how it works. It's been liked over 2.5 million times!
Promising review: "Have had this product about a week now. Absolutely love it, what a game changer!! As a consultant who lives a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front of a computer all day long. Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I have been using it every day. It was super easy to put together and easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. The best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT. And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could be an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even playing games. I guess because of the working out, my sleep improved as well. Not to mention the pains from my back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" —joshua0315
Get it from Amazon for $379.99+ (be sure to clip the $120 off coupon for this price; available in colors white and black).
6. Or, a cute lil' walking pad for under your desk, which will be just the motivation you need to be active *and* productive. Plus, this means you can skip the cold-weather outdoor workout.
Promising review: "I have had this treadmill for a few months now and I LOVE IT! I ordered the pink one and it’s perfect for me. It’s thin so it fits in my small office and under my desk, and I use it almost everyday now. It has an auto shut off feature that I love after an extended period of time and I just feel so happy with my purchase." —heather
Get it from Amazon for$209.99+ (available in three colors).
7. OR! A portable elliptical that's a total game changer on days when you want to feel like you had a gym workout but have zero intention of leaving your warm and cozy abode. You can sit OR stand while using it, pedal backward OR forward, and it'll keep track of your stats while you exercise.
I bought this a few years ago when I started working from home and lemme tell you, it's quite the workout. It can be used while sitting or standing and the tension is adjustable, so you can easily control the intensity. I prefer to use it in the standing position as it's easier to pedal backward *and* forward this way. Plus, it just feels like more of a full-body workout! You can add even some weights into the mix. The monitor is also super helpful because it tracks your distance, workout time, calories burned, and stride count.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS! It takes a few minutes to get used to the balance, but I walk in a backward motion on it all the time now. I seem to go faster and smoother in a reverse motion. It had a slight squeak when I first got it, but no longer, it's quiet and so compact. I jump on anytime and watch TV or Netflix. I've exercised on and off my whole life, this is by far my favorite machine ever!! I look forward to getting on and catching up with the news or whatever is on TV, but not just sitting there and being able to exercise at the same time is so easy now. I'm ordering a second one today to keep in my bedroom when my children take over the basement with their friends and my elliptical. Don't hesitate to buy this — you won't regret it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $109.31+ (available in four colors).
8. An illustrated yoga mat beginners will love because it guides you through the poses instead of trying to memorize them all. In-person yoga class is fun and all, but this is a good alternative when it's too dang cold to venture outside.
The mat is 24” wide x 68" long and 5mm thick! It's made with a moisture-wicking material that'll keep sweat at bay and is great for hot yoga, too.
Promising reviews: "I use this mat more than I ever took classes. Not sure if it is good for beginners, but if you have basic class instruction already, it gives you a great sequence of moves you are familiar with. Most I can do, a few I have never done." —Mng Parker
"This mat is great for a quick guide to various yoga poses. The length, thickness, and comfort makes it a great purchase. I look forward to many future uses." —Baglady
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in eight colors).
9. Plus, a yoga wheel when you're ready to take your yoga flow up a notch! Introducing a wheel can help improve your mobility and strengthen inversion as you go through your routine. It'll stretch your back while releasing spine tension.
Promising review: "I love this wheel, and I received it less than a week ago! I was worried at first since being close to 200 lbs, I didn’t think it could hold my weight, but it does very well. I have lower back pain and have been to a chiropractor, physical therapy, and have taken pain meds, but this is the only thing that has brought me the quickest pain relief. I actually look forward to getting up in the morning and using this to relieve the tension in my low back. I do feel with the other methods I’ve tried that I’m healing, but I am certain that this wheel has been the most effective pain relief for me. I use this wheel in combination with some exercises specifically for low back pain relief. I've used this for less than a week, and I feel close to how I felt before suffering from low back pain. I would recommend this to anyone. I also plan to continue to use this as part of my daily stretching routine even after my back heals." —klt
Get it from Amazon for $43.97+ (available in six colors).
10. A set of fabric hip resistance bands, which *may* just be cute enough to inspire an at-home workout despite the frigid weather. They're extra thick and reviewers love that they don't roll around while using them.
Warrior Fit Soul is an Etsy shop based in New Jersey that offers a variety of fitness products.
Promising review: "I bought this set as well as the long resistance bands! Both great quality! Give this store a chance, the bands are so cute, they also come with a small bag so you can easily store them in your gym bag or just carry them around!" —Carmen
Get a set of three from Warrior Fit Soul on Etsy for $39.99 (available in two lengths).
11. A foldable elliptical glider if you're short on space but want to invest in a piece of fitness equipment that'll motivate you to exercise at home! You'll work out your arms *and* legs with this machine while engaging your core to help strengthen abdominal muscles.
The non-slip pedals make it easy to control whether you want to go at a slow walking speed or a faster running speed. It has an LCD monitor that displays the workout time, total stride count, and calories burned.
Promising review: "I've had my Air Walk Trainer Elliptical Machine Glider for over a month now. I use it on the days I am not able to go to the gym and I absolutely love it. [The] best part about it I can exercise in the comfort of my home and watch TV while doing so. I assembled it on my own and was very easy to do so. I highly recommend this elliptical to anyone who is looking for a good and inexpensive piece of exercise equipment. Also, another plus, it does not take up much space at all." —Sonia Cavazos-Valdez
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two styles).
12. Or a splurge-worthy NordicTrack exercise bike for fitness enthusiasts who are ready for a *major* home workout upgrade. You'll be extra thankful for this bike when it's raining, snowing, or just too gloomy outside. There's a touchscreen display that stimulates a ride, 22 resistance levels, and 3-pound weights for cross-training.
Psst! It comes with a free 30-day iFit membership trial so you can stream live and on-demand workouts, which is $39 after the free trial ends.
Promising review: "My husband and I were looking for something to stimulate our motivation to exercise. We love biking but recently moved to a very hilly area. Because of bad knees and our age, biking is very difficult. After doing a lot of research, we found the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle.
This bike makes exercising something to look forward to doing. The rides are so interesting and various. Love that the two of us are able to save each of our own stats, as we each like different themes. Another feature we like is the fact that the bike simulates the ride you are watching. Additionally, if the going gets too hard on my knees, the bike lets me change it for a more comfortable ride. All in all, I would highly recommend the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle. It's a fun way to exercise." —MMB
Get it from Amazon for $1,999 (available in two display screen sizes and four styles).
13. A digital jump rope so you can ~jump~ your heart out and actually keep track of your progress as you go. It's guaranteed to get your heart pumping with a quick and convenient cardio session that *doesn't* involve transforming into a human Popsicle.
Promising review: "I bought this thanks to a TikTok influencer, and honestly, I'm glad I did. I wanted a way to exercise that was both fun and did not include going into a gym, and a jump rope seemed the perfect solution. I love the counter — that was the draw — but it also counts your calories and the amount of time that you've spent jumping to track your progress. I will say jumping rope is not as easy as I remember as a child, but I'm excited to continue using this product and get better and better at it. Definitely worth the purchase." —Nicole O.
Get it from Amazon for$14.99 (available in four colors).