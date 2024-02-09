23 Motivating Home Fitness Products To Try If Working Out In The Freezing Cold Isn’t Your Vibe

These Bala Bangles are available in two sizes (1 pound or 2 pounds) depending on their workout needs.

BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves these bangles and said: "I've bought, used, and then promptly forgotten about wrist/ankle weights before but I ADORE these. They're really nice looking (as you can see) and I've never had trouble with them coming off my wrists or ankles during HIIT workouts."

Promising reviews: "Bought these for my husband and he loves them. As usual, they're sleek, never fall or move around, and feel sturdy!!" —Danielle G.



"I got these for my girlfriend for her birthday since she has recently gotten into Pilates and she loves them. She uses them every day now in her workout." —Ryan K.

Get them from Amazon or Bala for $55+ (available in various sizes and colors).

