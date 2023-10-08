10. "I wanted to be a doctor when I was in high school, but 17-year-old me wasn't fond of the path to get there. Mainly, I didn't want to be 'stuck' on a 10-year track with no way to get off of it without saddling myself with huge amounts of debt. Do I regret it? Not really. But I did look at becoming a doctor again a few years ago, and I wish I had looked back into it a little bit earlier, maybe in my late 20s. I'm in my mid-30s now, and I feel like the door has closed for me."

"I know I could still do it at any time, as I don't doubt my ability to excel in academic environments, but everything else around it, like opportunity cost, the intensity of residency, the inability to choose where I want to end up for both school and residency — all those things don't sound appealing anymore when I want stability, community, and to put down roots. I also know that the grass can be greener on the other side, especially in healthcare in the US, where providers are facing burnout like no other. If I were to win the lottery tomorrow, I'd likely give it a shot and only apply to schools in areas I'd want to live in, but without the lottery money, it's not worth it since I already make a tech salary that is as high as some doctors."



—u/labbitlove