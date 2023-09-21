10. "I went on a 7-night Caribbean cruise with my parents to celebrate their 50th anniversary. On the fourth day, my mom had a bad stomachache and insisted that my dad and I should go touring, and she would stay in the room. We had a fun few hours in St. Maarten, and when we came back to check in on her, she was still in extreme pain."

"I finally convinced her to let me take her to the infirmary. $140 later, they said that it might be appendicitis and that we had to get off the ship immediately because we’d be at sea for the next 2 days and they couldn’t care for her. I had 20 minutes to tell my dad and pack up two cabins! My dad and I were escorted off the ship, and my mom was brought to an ambulance. People were standing on their balconies taking pictures as my mom was loaded into the ambulance. I had to leave my 74-year-old dad on the pier with all of our luggage while I rode with my mom to the hospital. Hours later, they determined it was not appendicitis, but she would need surgery. The good news was that they stabilized her so that we could fly home first. My dad and I spent the night in a hotel, my mom in the hospital, and then the three of us caught the one direct flight of the day home from St. Maarten!"

—Anonymous

