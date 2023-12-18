2. "I really wasn’t ever allowed out of the house for anything that wasn’t sanctioned by my parents (school, church, etc.). I couldn’t go to friends’ houses, I couldn’t go to sleepovers, and I couldn’t hang out with friends after school, but people were allowed to come over. I don’t know if it was like an extreme form of being protective, but to this day, I worry an insane amount about people liking me."

"I have to make sure I can do things I’m invited to, even if it’s a financial burden, because I don’t want them to think I don’t want to be there, and in turn, they don’t want to be my friend. I’m also very aggressive now with my husband about things like 'I’m going out; I’ll be back later' because it’s a freedom I have that I didn’t before, and I know I should have more consideration. They really did a number on me."

—kav5053

