Parenting styles have become a big topic of conversation recently. My social media has been full of people criticizing certain parenting styles, praising others, and unwilling to change their stances. So, I wanted to hear from the people in the BuzzFeed Community. If you grew up with strict parents, tell me about the experience and how you think it impacted you.
Maybe you're one of those people who feels the "obvious" way: you hated it. Between never being allowed to watch the same shows your friends did, having a 10 p.m. curfew even on the weekends, and even the nature show you loved as a kid being labeled as "demonic," strict parenting was horrible for you. It only made you want to rebel even more as you aged, and now, as an adult, you're paying for those rebellious actions.
Or maybe you were a kid who was super involved. Between sports practice, dance practice, and piano lessons, you were so thankful your parents kept a strict schedule and plan for you. You weren't too bothered by rarely having playdates or not being up-to-date on pop culture. You cared about succeeding and still believe your parents put you on a great path to achieve your goals in life. You might continue to use their methods and principles in your own life to this day.
Maybe your parents were extremely hard on you about how you presented yourself. They were super adamant about approving what you wore, how you looked, who you hung out with, and how you presented yourself within your small (and nosy) community. You hated the pressure they put on you as a kid who was just trying to figure themselves out, but you appreciate your parents for giving you the discipline to look after yourself better. Now, as a parent yourself, you can learn from your parents' method and mold it to fit a parenting style that you believe in.
Whatever impact strict parenting may have had on you, I would love to know your story. Please feel free to tell me your experience in the comments, and if you'd like to remain anonymous you can fill out this form. The most detailed responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!