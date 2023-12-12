Maybe your parents were extremely hard on you about how you presented yourself. They were super adamant about approving what you wore, how you looked, who you hung out with, and how you presented yourself within your small (and nosy) community. You hated the pressure they put on you as a kid who was just trying to figure themselves out, but you appreciate your parents for giving you the discipline to look after yourself better. Now, as a parent yourself, you can learn from your parents' method and mold it to fit a parenting style that you believe in.