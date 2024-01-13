The way a pet cares for their human is a love that's totally unmatched. It's amazing how smart and intuitive they can be in the face of worry or danger, and protecting their family is always key.
So, I asked the pet owners of the BuzzFeed Community to tell me about a time when their pet saved them from a dangerous situation, and people were thrilled to spotlight their fur babies. Here's what they had to say:
Content warning: This post contains some descriptions of domestic violence and assault.
1. "My 16-pound super mutt is very inquisitive and aware of his surroundings. We were on vacation in Florida over Christmas, and I took him on his last walk for the night. We were walking by an area with brush, and it was dark when he suddenly stopped. He always has to be first and can’t ever be last, so this piqued my interest."
2. "This happened between the 1950s and 1960s. My great-grandparents lived in the countryside and didn't have neighbors close by. However, my great-grandma owned two Norwegian forest cat mixes that were huge! A burglar broke into the house when my great-grandma was alone during the day."
"He threatened her with something (I can't remember whether it was a knife or a gun) to make her sit down and not call the police. When the burglar started to ransack the house, one of the 20+-pound cats, who had been lying on the mantelpiece, leapt on his face and clawed at him like it was possessed. My great-grandma was able to run to a different room, lock the door, and call the police. They arrested the burglar. Both cats and my great-grandma were fine. The cats lived to be very old and were both extremely chunky."
3. "My now-seven-year-old Golden Labrador was not yet one year old and in a service dog training program at the time. We were walking on a trail near our house when a man came out of the wooded area along the trail. We clearly startled him, and he startled us. As my dog started growling, the man pulled out a knife. I'm not a flight or fight responder; instead, I froze."
4. "I caught a rare strain of pneumonia that left my lungs to shit permanently. Long story short, my alveoli are so inflamed that oxygen is too thick to pass through. So any irritants stop my breathing because it all swells up. One time, my mom cooked something I’m deathly allergic to without warning. My lungs stopped breathing for me, and I was lying upstairs unconscious for who knows how long."
"My dog isn’t a service dog. He was apparently crying and clawing at my door for a while. When someone finally heard and let him in, he pounced on my chest so hard that it started my heart back up. That’s my Drogo. I don’t deserve him one bit. He wouldn’t let my family near me after because he was distraught with them for their neglect, but he was super friendly to the paramedics and gave them all licks. He kissed me on my way out the door on the gurney and danced when I video called him from the hospital. Since then, he has loved meeting paramedics and firefighters. My Drogo <3."
5. "One day there was a man walking down our road. My very sweet and gentle-tempered dog saw him and started growling and barking. This caught me off guard because it was unusual for my dog to react that way. I did a double take at the person and realized I recognized him from a picture on the news."
6. "Not danger necessarily, but one time I was tired and taking a bath, and my cat had been hanging out in the bathroom with me. I laid my head over and started to doze off. My cat bit my ponytail and started pulling my head back up. It’s like he knew the risk that if I fell asleep fully, my head could fall into the water and I’d drown."
—Anonymous
7. "During my senior year of high school, I was cramming for my exams on my bed with all my books laid out. Our dog almost always slept with me, but for some reason I didn’t want to clear the books off the bed, so I sent her to sleep with my sister. In the middle of the night, the dog goes into my parents' room and wakes up my mom."
8. "I was walking with my dog on a trail by myself in a pretty deserted area at the time, and there was a man heading my way. The man was smiling at me and saying 'hi' as he got closer. There was something off in my gut. I was getting really anxious too when I was getting closer to the guy, and I felt a bad feeling like something could've happened."
"When we were getting closer, my dog, a basset hound who looks pretty docile and is usually good at walking by strangers, growled at this guy and sort of lunged towards him in a really threatening way. He was on a leash, and he genuinely surprised me. The man jumped back, looked spooked, and hurried off. I don't know what his intentions were or anything, but I'm really glad my dog was with me that day because I was kind of scared after that because my basset really doesn't react that way to humans when we're out walking, and it just left a bad taste in my mouth."
9. "I was about 10 when my mom and I came home really late. We lived in a mobile home park, and our yard was right next to the levee. We pulled around to where we would see our front porch before parking in the driveway. Our black cat was sitting at the bottom of the steps, covered in blood. We approached him and saw blood running down from the window, and our other cat was sitting in said window."
10. "My now-husband and I were on the way to a friend's house for dinner and drinks, and our dogs all got along, so we brought our two rescue pups with us. We stopped at the store for my husband to run in and grab beer, and I stayed in the passenger seat in the running car with the dogs. About a minute after he went in, he came back to the driver's side door. I assumed he'd forgotten his wallet. This was in the winter, so it was dark out, but as I leaned over to unlock his door, I realized it was NOT my husband."
"I recoiled, and my dogs immediately sensed something was wrong and went WILD. They had been lying quietly in the backseat, so I don't think this guy had seen them until they went berserk. He backed up, turned around, and walked through the rest of the parking lot AND CROSSED THE STREET. So it's not like he just tried to get in the wrong Civic (understandable, there's like a billion); he was definitely planning to do something nefarious if I'd opened that door or if my dogs hadn't been there to scare him off. They're still on edge anytime someone approaches the car with me, but I do not mind; I'm grateful."
11. "Not me, but my uncle. He was diabetic, and one day he’s sitting in the living room, and his cat will not leave him alone and keeps going into the kitchen and meowing. He knew the cat had just been fed and had water, so he ignored him. He eventually got up to see what the cat wanted, and it was just standing there."
12. "I was 11 years old and living in a farming community. One day I came back from school, and our Cocker Spaniel, who was usually very loving, snarled and barked at me, not letting me get close to the front steps. When I was able to see behind my snarling dog, I could see under the steps the biggest viper I have ever seen. By not letting me get close to the steps, my Lucy saved me from getting a snake bite."
—Anonymous
13. "Not me, but my dad. He's been diagnosed with cancer twice as a result of his cats (two different cats, years apart) making a huge fuss. The first time, it was our pet tom cat who kept insisting on making constant biscuits over my dad's bladder. He told our doctor, expecting him to laugh it off, but the doctor immediately sent him for a barrage of tests."
14. "I was in a very toxic relationship for six years, but it didn’t turn that way until we moved away from our hometown together to chase bigger dreams. After about a month of us being away from almost everyone we knew, he started abusing me physically, mentally, and emotionally. We had two dogs, one of which I had adopted prior to the relationship, and he was very much my dog."
"He would constantly put himself between my boyfriend when he could tell something was going to happen or start bugging for walks when my boyfriend would come home late after drinking. One night, I was cooking, and the dogs were asleep on the couch when he came home drunk. I poked at him for answers as to why he had been missing for hours, and I was immediately met with a beating of a lifetime. At one point, I remember thinking to myself that I was going to die on that kitchen tile floor. Then, it just stopped. I laid there for a second, grateful it had come to an end, before turning over and seeing my 6’4 200-pound boyfriend being literally dragged away by the back of the neck by my 80-pound dog. I stayed for much longer than I’m proud to admit, but I did finally get out of that relationship and took my beautiful dog with me. He lived a very beautiful and peaceful life until his passing in December 2023. I owed that dog everything and will never be able to move on from what an absolute perfect dream he was."
—Anonymous
And finally, here's a long one that's well worth the read because it will actually make your heart burst from the beautiful amount of love being displayed:
15. The neighborhood stray saved my life. We had just moved in about four months ago, and he greeted us on moving day. It was summer in Texas, so my husband started giving him food and water, and although we couldn’t let him in because of our no-pet lease, we were soon added to his rotating roster of caretakers. That said, he hung out on our porch so much that people began to think he was our dog. Eventually, I took him to a vet to find out if he was chipped and, if so, find his owners. I found out he was chipped; the owners lived on the same street a few blocks down, and his name was Chucho."
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.