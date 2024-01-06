Maybe you remember a time when you were around seven or eight, playing outside with your dog in the front yard. While you were playing, you looked up and spotted another dog from the neighborhood, dead set and quickly running at you. Before you could even comprehend what was going on so you could get up and run, your dog had already spotted the intruder and leaped on them before they even had the chance to reach you. While your dog may have sadly gotten a bite or two, they saved your life.