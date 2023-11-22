Non-Americans Who Went To College In The US Are Sharing Their Culture Shock Experiences

2. "I’m from Germany, and I studied abroad in California. For me, there were two things. Number one was how big the sport culture really is. You see it in movies, but if you’ve never experienced it, you don’t understand."

"Number two was a little scarier. We had an incident where someone saw someone with a gun on campus. There was an alert for everyone to shelter in place. It turned out to be fine, and nothing happened, but the pure panic you experience, especially coming from a country where guns aren't an issue, was just insane. After that, I sat in a lot of lectures, thinking about what I would do and how I could escape if someone started shooting."

—candyheyn

