Schooling around the world varies so greatly. From the US to Europe to Australia, I can only imagine that our day-to-day experiences are vastly different.
So, I wanted to ask the non-Americans of the BuzzFeed Community who attended college in the US: What kind of culture shock did you experience?
Maybe you're from India, had never even been to America, and you decided to go to graduate school in the US. As you began attending your classes, you were shocked when you heard students calling your professors by their first names. Back home, you're used to major formalities when it comes to the relationship between professor and student.
Or maybe you’re from Japan and decided to study in the US. You lived your whole life in those beautiful public bathrooms that gave you the perfect amount of total privacy. Coming to the US made you realize not everywhere was like that, and with the shared bathroom stalls with massive gaps, privacy was clearly hard to come by.
Maybe you're from Australia and decided to move to America for the entirety of your undergraduate degree. You decided to go to a Big Ten school that catered to your degree but never imagined the added perks of football season, tailgates, and sheer school pride. You'd never seen anything like an American college football game.
Whatever that culture shock may be, let me know your story in the comments. If you want to tell your story but remain anonymous, please feel free to fill out this form. The best and most detailed responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!