Let's Talk About These Iconic Celebrity Marriages That Have Withstood The Test Of Time For 20+ Years In a time when we've been exposed to the ins and outs of a lot of celebrity relationships against our will, it's nice to think about all of those lovely couples that have simply been going strong. So, let's talk about some celebrities who have been married for two decades or more and will truly make us all believe in love again: 1. Victoria and David Beckham Although the pair grew up about 15 minutes away from each other, they didn't meet until years later, when Victoria had become Posh Spice and David was playing football with Manchester United. It all happened when Victoria showed up to one of his matches, and all David could do was say, "Hi." He thought he had totally muffed it until Victoria showed up at another game, and they spent an hour talking in the players' lounge. She ended up writing her phone number on the back of a train ticket (that David still has), and that was the start of a relationship that had teenagers completely BESIDES themselves. Lucky for us, the dynamic duo got married on July 4, 1999, and have been going strong ever since. 2. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images Of course, the country music superstars met in no other place than Nashville, Tennessee, back in 1994. Since they were both in committed relationships (Faith was even engaged), their relationship had to wait. It wasn't until 1996, when the pair went on tour together, that they were able to finally connect. They started dating after they broke up with their significant others. Faith even felt the need to defend their relationship to People saying, "If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else — 'Oh, OK, now she's a slut and a bad person' — I can't control that. But I wasn't about to let Tim slip through my hands." Well, he definitely didn't slip through her hands because they got married on October 6, 1996. 3. Barack and Michelle Obama Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images One of my all-time favorite couples met back in 1989, after Barack's first year of law school. He took a summer job at a law firm in Chicago, and Michelle, who was already employed at the firm, was assigned to show him the ropes at the new office. After hanging out after work, of course, feelings started to grow, and Barack asked Michelle out multiple times. She said no, mostly because they were colleagues, but once he offered to quit the law firm job for her, she finally accepted, and it was history from there. On October 3, 1992, the powerhouse duo got married. 4. Patrick and Jillian Dempsey John Phillips / Getty Images The couple met in 1994 when Patrick was a client at Jillian's hair salon. Although Patrick was married and Jillian was also in a relationship, that didn't stop him from telling People that he was blown away from the moment he saw her. The couple didn't get together until after their respective relationships ended, so things didn't become romantic for them until 1997. The duo ended up getting married on July 31, 1999. 5. Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean View this photo on Instagram @dollyparton / Via instagram.com These two met in a laundromat back in 1964 on Dolly's FIRST day in Nashville. Dolly recalls the moment to the New York Times; she explained that after leaving the laundromat, she went out to explore her new home. A man yelled at her from across the street, and she, being the Southern girl that she is, spoke back. Of course, it was none other than her soon-to-be husband. When Dolly replied, Carl took it as his chance and made his way over to her at that moment, thinking about how good-looking she was, how he was sure he was going to marry her, and how that was the day his life began. UGH, GIVE US LOVE LIKE THIS AGAIN. The pair began dating that same year, and the now-long-standing couple ended up with a springtime wedding on May 30, 1966 6. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney These two met at a film festival back in 1998! Michael actually asked his publicist to arrange a meeting for the two. They met each other in a bar, and he asked her if she would go and have a nightcap with him. She obliged, and when they met later that night, he told her, "You know I'm going to be the father of your children." According to Michael, she ended the night after this, and he thought he had blown his shot. He knew she was going to Scotland to film, so he had flowers waiting for her when she arrived. By December 1999, the pair were engaged. They ended up getting married less than a year later, on November 18, 2000. 7. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Leon Bennett / FilmMagic Angela and Courtney met back in the early '80s when they were both attending Yale for their undergraduate degrees. They both returned to the Ivy League to get their Master of Fine Arts and finished in '83 and '86, respectively. At the time, Courtney was in a relationship, and after graduating, the pair didn't run into each other again until 1994 in Los Angeles. They were both single and finally had the chance to date and reconnect. While their first date wasn't too memorable, they gave it a second chance, and sparks flew. They tied the knot on October 12, 1997. 8. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images This couple's love story began on the set of the 1999 show City of Angels. Viola described their first real interaction to People and she quite funnily met him while eating a bagel after finishing a scene. He walked up to her and said, "Hey," and all she recalled thinking was how good-looking he was. Since Viola was new to LA, he offered to take her to the Santa Monica Pier, but she was super hesitant. She was so hesitant, she didn't call him for six weeks. For a good reason, though, she explained to People, "I had bad credit at the time. I had anxiety attacks from driving. I had to work out some personal issues first." Thankfully, she was able to work out those personal issues, and the pair dated for four years before getting married on June 23, 2003. 9. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Paramount+ Nothing gets me going more than a Y2K IT couple. Especially one that's still together (which, I hate to say, is obviously pretty rare). My forever Fred and Daphne met on the set of another hit they both starred in, the 1997 movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Funnily enough, they did not hit it off the first time they met, and it wasn't until they spent some one-on-one time together that those feelings changed. Although Sarah was visiting Freddie on the set of She's All That in 1999, they didn't officially go on their first date until January 2000. That date must have been so good because they were engaged by April of 2001, and the fantasy kept going when they got married on September 1, 2002. 10. Denzel and Pauletta Washington David Livingston / Getty Images This beautiful and extremely talented couple met back in 1977 during the filming of the TV movie Wilma, which they both played in. However, it wasn't until months later, at a mutual friend's party, that the two actually had a chance to talk. Funnily enough, the two have different versions of what went down at this party. Pauletta's version is that the two met at the party, had a conversation, and that was it. The following night, they would see each other again when Pauletta rushed into a theater late to see a play, and when the lights came up, she realized she was sitting next to Denzel. However, he likes to insinuate that Pauletta may have followed him there after she heard him talking about it at the party the night before. Regardless, whatever happened between the two prompted what is now a 40-year marriage. They wed on June 25, 1983. 11. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Cindy Ord / Getty Images In November 1991, Sarah and Matthew met when Sarah's brothers Toby and Pippin (founders of the Naked Angels Theater Company) introduced the two when Matthew was directing a play at the theater. Hilariously, Matthew ended up asking Sarah out on a date via voicemail. The couple was enamored from that point on and even starred opposite each other on Broadway back in '96. Then, all of a sudden, another springtime wedding was occurring, and the two tied the knot on May 19, 1997. Iconically, Sarah Jessica Parker said "I do" in a black dress. 12. Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation All of the Real Housewives fans know never to talk about this woman's husband. Lisa and Harry crossed paths for the first time in 1992 when he was still married to actress Nicollette Sheridan. Well, while he was sitting down at dinner with his then-wife, he was "love-struck" by Lisa's beauty as the pair exchanged hellos while she walked out of that same restaurant with her then-boyfriend. Months later, the pair crossed paths again, just days after Harry had split with his wife. They ended up at a dinner with Lisa's boss, and their first conversation was amazing. There were sparks right away. But it wasn't until early '93 that they went on their first date. After dating for several years, Harry proposed to Lisa in Canada in early 1997. They were married on March 29, 1997. 13. Bonnie Bartlett and William Daniels David Livingston / Getty Images With one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood, these two totally crush this list. If anyone ever told little me that Grace Snider from Little House on the Prairie and Mr. Feeny were married, I would've never believed them. Bonnie Bartlett and William Daniels met when they were both attending school at Northwestern University. She initially rejected him because she claimed she was too tall for him, but William hilariously believes that she used to follow him around campus because she knew he was on Broadway! They ended up dating and eventually got married on June 30, 1951. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this year! 14. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images Back in the early '90s, Cindy and Rande met at her agent's wedding when Cindy was still married to actor Richard Gere. Cindy told Harper's Bazaar in 2015, "When I met him, I was still with Richard, and he didn't want to go to the wedding with me... Rande also had a girlfriend at the time, so he wasn't looking to meet anyone either, and that's the best time to meet someone because that's when you're truly yourselves. We became friends, and after Richard and I broke up, we started dating." On May 29, 1998, the pair had a small and intimate wedding, where Cindy opted to wear off-the-rack John Galliano for the 90-person affair because the wedding was supposed to be a secret. 15. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Gregg Deguire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Back in the 1970s, this timeless couple met each other when Sharon's dad introduced them while he was managing Ozzy's band, Black Sabbath. It wasn't until several years later that they would actually begin to find interest in each other. In 1979, after Ozzy was kicked out of Black Sabbath for misusing substances, he says he spent three months in a hotel room completely under the influence before Sharon stepped in, helped him recover, and became his manager. She eventually helped lead him to the debut hit that is "Crazy Train," and they also began dating. The unreal artist/manager pair married on July 4, 1982. 16. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair Kevin and Kyra first met on the set of the 1988 film Lemon Sky. Kevin would organize and pay for cast dinners just in the hope that Kyra would show up. When she didn't, he suggested to her that she should get a massage at his hotel while he was in the gym, and they could go for dinner after. She wasn't very into it, but when her massage was over, there he was. The connection was immediate. They made their first public appearance at an AIDS benefit event in NYC in April of 1987 and were engaged by December. They got married on September 4, 1988. 17. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images These two phenomenal actors first crossed paths in 1970 at the HBCU Morehouse College in Atlanta (LaTanya was attending their sister school, Spelman, at the time). Even though they ran with different cliques (LaTanya being a theater kid and Samuel being a film kid), they were still a part of the Morehouse Spelman Players, where they acted in plays together. Like most theater kids, this, of course, grew their relationship over time. After 10 years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot on August 8, 1980. Samuel claims he came home one day to a stack of printed wedding invitations LaTanya had made, and she simply (and iconically) told him, "Be here." Have any favorite couples of your own that have been married for over two decades? Let me know in the comments!