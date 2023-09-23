6. "I grew up in what I always assumed was middle-class, but now I understand it was at least upper-middle-class, if not even higher. When I started my freshman year of college, I noticed some of my peers couldn't afford the lifestyle I was accustomed to, like eating out whenever I felt like it and spending a lot of money. But what really opened my eyes was making a new friend. I had come to the school with my mediocre grades and test scores, while she made it with strong grades and high scores."

"Our college was located in Southern California, so there were plenty of restaurants and cafes with outdoor seating even prior to the pandemic. The first time we went out to lunch together, as we approached the restaurant, she did something that really shocked me. We were walking through the front patio seating area to get to the front door. I was expecting to get seated inside the air-conditioned restaurant, but my new friend had stopped walking. She was standing by a table some patrons had recently vacated, and the table had not been cleared yet. Suddenly, she sat down and started eating the leftovers! I was flabbergasted! I went over to her, exclaiming how it was unsanitary. She challenged me by asking how the restaurant would serve this food if it was truly unsanitary; the leftovers were still safe to eat. I again pointed out that it was disgusting to eat a stranger's leftovers with all their germy saliva all over them. Then came an even bigger shock: She told me it was 'much cleaner than dumpster diving for leftover food.' It turns out that's a common thing she and other students did to survive, especially in an expensive place like Southern California. These days I live more paycheck to paycheck, and occasionally, I wonder if I could scavenge like that if it really comes to it."

—Anonymous

