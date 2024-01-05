14. "Our moms were friends in high school, so I don’t have any memory of not knowing her. I am less than a month older than her. We officially met when we were about 2 and a half because I was born in a different state and then moved back to my mom’s hometown. We call each other’s moms 'aunt,' so everyone in elementary school thought we were cousins."

"I moved out of state when I was 10, and we sort of kept in touch, but our moms really did, so that helped. Thanks to early Facebook, we reconnected, and over the last couple years, she’s been there for me every step of the way as my mom has battled cancer. Sadly, it’s mutual now, and we have to be there for each other while both our moms have cancer. Thank God for texting since we live 1,400 miles apart."

—keri1986